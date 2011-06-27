Estimated values
2010 Porsche Cayman S 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,770
|$28,938
|$32,732
|Clean
|$22,227
|$27,084
|$30,516
|Average
|$19,141
|$23,377
|$26,085
|Rough
|$16,055
|$19,669
|$21,653
Estimated values
2010 Porsche Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.9L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,230
|$24,627
|$27,857
|Clean
|$18,916
|$23,049
|$25,971
|Average
|$16,290
|$19,894
|$22,200
|Rough
|$13,663
|$16,739
|$18,428