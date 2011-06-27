  1. Home
Used 2010 Porsche Cayman Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Cayman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,400
Torque221 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 7200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,400
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$51,400
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
Additional Interior Package in Aluminum Lookyes
Interior Leather Package in Cayman Lookyes
A-pillar Leather Interior Packageyes
Exterior Package in Aluminum Lookyes
Upper Dashboard in Deviating Color w/Sport Chrono Packageyes
Additional Leather Interior Packageyes
Power Seat Packageyes
Interior Package A Pillar in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Carbon Packageyes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever Customization Packageyes
PCM Package Painted Blackyes
PCM Package in Aluminum Lookyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
Makassar Packageyes
Interior Design Packageyes
PCM Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,400
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,400
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,400
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,400
XM Radioyes
Air Vent Slats Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Black/Stone Grey Interioryes
PCM 3.0 w/Extended Navigationyes
Leather Sun Visorsyes
3-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon for PDKyes
Black (Standard Leather)yes
Makassar Door Finishersyes
Black (Sport Seats Leather)yes
PCM Voice Controlyes
Leather Seat Belt Bucklesyes
Air Vent Slats in Aluminum Lookyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Sand Beigeyes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Clothes Hook on Seat Backrest in Leatheryes
Rear Luggage Partitionyes
Dashboard Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Foot Rest Aluminumyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Instrument Dials in Sand Beigeyes
Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage in Blackyes
Dark Grey (Special Leather)yes
Leather Interior to Sampleyes
Door Opener Painted Blackyes
Gear Lever and Handbrake in Aluminum/Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Leather Surroundyes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminum IIyes
Air Vents Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Seat Belts in Silveryes
Leather Gear Lever Trimyes
Illuminated Outer Door -sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Door Opener Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Supple Leather Front and Rearyes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Floor Mats w/Colored Trimyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Leather Sport Seatsyes
Universal Audio Interface (w/out PCM)yes
3-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel for PDKyes
Rear Center Console in Aluminum Lookyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Aluminum Lookyes
Sand Beige (Sport Seats Leather)yes
Sand Beige (Full Leather)yes
Seat Ventilationyes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum Lookyes
Steering Column in Leatheryes
Instrument Dials in Speed Yellowyes
Center Console Side Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Door Handle Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Sound Package Plusyes
Trim Strip Switch Panel in Alcantarayes
Trim Strip in Aluminum Lookyes
Leather Defroster Air Ventsyes
Roofliner in Alcantarayes
Rear Center Console in Exterior Coloryes
Seat Belts in Speed Yellowyes
Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Electronic Logbookyes
Terracotta (Special Leather)yes
Inner Sill Finishers Leatheryes
Lid of Storage Bin in Alcantara with Logoyes
Sea Blue (Sport Seats Leather)yes
Carbon Door Sill Model Insigniayes
Door Trim Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Seat Belts in Sand Beigeyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Door Center Panel in Standard Leather Deviating Coloryes
Upper Dashboard Panel Leather in Deviating Coloryes
Carrera Red (Special Leather)yes
All Exclusive Options w/Deviating Stitchingyes
Instrument Surround Painted Blackyes
Air Vent Slats Painted Blackyes
Floor Mats in Interior Coloryes
Stone Grey (Standard Leather)yes
Trim Strip Painted Blackyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Speed Yellowyes
Instrument Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Makassar 3-Spoke Multi-Function Steering Wheel for PDKyes
Instrument Dials in Carrara Whiteyes
Storage Lid Bin w/Porsche Crestyes
Sport Seat Backs in Exterior Coloryes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Door Trim in Standard Leather Deviating Coloryes
Porsche Crest in Headrestyes
Roof Liner in Volcano Greyyes
Metal Door Sill Model Insigniayes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbonyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Blackyes
Bluetooth Interface for Mobile Phoneyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
LED Door Storage Pocket Lightingyes
Door Opener Trim Exterior Coloryes
Gear Lever Trim in Exterior Coloryes
Door Finishers in Alcantarayes
Alcantara Seat Inlays in Deviating Coloryes
Illuminated Carbon Door Entry Guardsyes
Door Opener Trim in Blackyes
Carpeting in Deviating Coloryes
Brown (Special Leather)yes
Gear and Handbrake Lever in Alcantarayes
Seat Stitching Deviating Threadyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
Stone Grey (Sport Seats Leather)yes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever Aluminum IIyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Leatheryes
Black (Full Interior)yes
Stone Grey (Full Leather)yes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Trim Strip Painted in Exterior Coloryes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Aluminum Look for PDKyes
Makassar Rear Center Consoleyes
Door Trim Strip Leather in Deviating Coloryes
Remote CD Changeryes
Carpeting in Deviating Color w/Interior to Sampleyes
Leather Fuse Box Trimyes
Gear Lever/Selector Trim Painted Blackyes
Lid of Storage Bin in Alcantara w/Porsche Logoyes
Rear Center Console in Carbonyes
Interior Color Leather Key Pouchyes
Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Carrara Whiteyes
Sea Blue (Full Leather)yes
Leather Trim Stripyes
Lower Dashboard in Deviating Coloryes
Door Finishers in Carbonyes
Seat Inlays in Standard Leather Deviating Coloryes
Roof Liner in Alcantara Deviating Coloryes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Sports Bucket Seat Belt Passage Aluminum Lookyes
Gear Lever Trim in Leatheryes
Porsche Crest on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyes
Gear Lever Trim in Aluminum Lookyes
Sport Chrono Timer Display Painted in Guards Redyes
Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Sand Beige (Standard Leather)yes
Cocoa (Special Leather)yes
Instrument Surround in Leatheryes
Leather Defroster Trimyes
Instrument Surround in Aluminum Lookyes
Sea Blue (Standard Leather)yes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever in Alcantarayes
Leather Rear Center Consoleyes
Universal Audio Interface (w/PCM)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,400
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,400
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$51,400
Black (Standard Paint)yes
Speed Yellow (Standard Paint)yes
GT Silver Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Wheels Painted Carrara Whiteyes
Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Coloryes
18" Boxster S II Wheelyes
19" Carrera Classic Wheelyes
Model Designation on Rear Lid in Exterior Coloryes
Atlas Grey Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Side Mirror Attachment Point Finishers Painted Exterior Coloryes
Nordic Gold Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Wheels Painted Guards Redyes
Arctic Silver Metallicyes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Non-Metallic Paint to Sampleyes
Self-Dim Mirrors and Rain Sensoryes
Front Air Intake Grilles Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Wing Mirror in Aluminum Lookyes
18" Cayman S II Wheelyes
Wheel Caps w/Colored Crestyes
Lower Part of Side Mirrors in Aluminum Look Opaqueyes
Macadamia Metallicyes
Exterior Color Rims and Capsyes
Side Air Intakes Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Guards Red (Standard Paint)yes
Cream White (Special Paint)yes
Roof Transport Systemyes
Aqua Blue Metallicyes
Painted Model Designation Rear Lidyes
Grill in Rear Lower Sectionyes
Meteor Grey Metallicyes
Rear Window Wiperyes
Wheels Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Ruby Red Metallicyes
Porsche Racing Green Metallicyes
Sports Tailpipeyes
Dark Blue Metallicyes
19" Sport Design Wheelyes
5mm Wheel Spacersyes
Wheels Painted Speed Yellowyes
17" Boxster III Wheelyes
Metallic Paint to Sampleyes
Rod Antennayes
19" Turbo Wheelyes
Side Strips w/Model Designationyes
19" Carrera Sport Wheelyes
Spoiler Lips Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Basalt Black Metallicyes
Delete Model Designationyes
19" Carrera S II Wheelyes
Malachite Green Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Spoiler Lips Aluminum Lookyes
Carrara White (Standard Paint)yes
Wheels Painted Basalt Blackyes
Aerokityes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,400
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.5 cu.ft.
Length172.3 in.
Curb weight2932 lbs.
Gross weight3605 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,400
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Malachite Green Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Porsche Racing Green Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Metallic Paint to Sample
  • Non-Metallic Paint to Sample
Interior Colors
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Sea Blue, leather
  • Black/Stone Grey, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Terracotta, premium leather
  • Cocoa, premium leather
  • Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Brown, premium leather
  • Leather Interior to Sample, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,400
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
235/50R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,400
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,400
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
