Used 2010 Porsche Cayman Consumer Reviews
Smooth, Refined, Classy
The 2.9 L Cayman has a smooth revving engine mated to a smooth shifting 6-speed manual gearbox. This car is all about refinement and being able to drive fast on twisty roads. Plenty of cars are faster in a straight-line, but this is about sufficient power for California's public roads. The vehicle is relatively light (2900lbs.+), so it is still fairly quick The car drives very well, even with 19" sport wheels and Pirelli P-Zero tires. The base model lacks a decent sounding stereo, but that would add weight.
A Proud Owners Comments
I have owned my Cayman S for two short weeks. I have been impressed with the overall handling and performance. I traded in a Mercedes Benz SL 500. I have no regrets. The styling, performance, and ease of handling has more the exceeded my expectations.
