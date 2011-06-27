  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Cayman
  4. Used 2010 Porsche Cayman
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Porsche Cayman Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Cayman
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Caymans for sale
List Price Estimate
$20,871 - $31,550
Used Cayman for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Smooth, Refined, Classy

RudyC, 06/29/2010
4 of 13 people found this review helpful

The 2.9 L Cayman has a smooth revving engine mated to a smooth shifting 6-speed manual gearbox. This car is all about refinement and being able to drive fast on twisty roads. Plenty of cars are faster in a straight-line, but this is about sufficient power for California's public roads. The vehicle is relatively light (2900lbs.+), so it is still fairly quick The car drives very well, even with 19" sport wheels and Pirelli P-Zero tires. The base model lacks a decent sounding stereo, but that would add weight.

Report Abuse

A Proud Owners Comments

Black Beauty, 06/21/2010
1 of 10 people found this review helpful

I have owned my Cayman S for two short weeks. I have been impressed with the overall handling and performance. I traded in a Mercedes Benz SL 500. I have no regrets. The styling, performance, and ease of handling has more the exceeded my expectations.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Caymans for sale

Related Used 2010 Porsche Cayman info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles