Estimated values
2008 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,534
|$3,381
|$3,842
|Clean
|$2,311
|$3,092
|$3,516
|Average
|$1,865
|$2,515
|$2,865
|Rough
|$1,418
|$1,937
|$2,213
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,023
|$2,883
|$3,351
|Clean
|$1,845
|$2,637
|$3,067
|Average
|$1,489
|$2,145
|$2,499
|Rough
|$1,133
|$1,652
|$1,931
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,988
|$2,848
|$3,316
|Clean
|$1,813
|$2,605
|$3,035
|Average
|$1,463
|$2,119
|$2,473
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,632
|$1,911
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,690
|$3,946
|$4,627
|Clean
|$2,453
|$3,609
|$4,235
|Average
|$1,980
|$2,935
|$3,450
|Rough
|$1,506
|$2,261
|$2,666
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,895
|$2,691
|$3,124
|Clean
|$1,728
|$2,461
|$2,859
|Average
|$1,394
|$2,002
|$2,330
|Rough
|$1,061
|$1,542
|$1,800
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,277
|$3,273
|$3,814
|Clean
|$2,076
|$2,993
|$3,491
|Average
|$1,676
|$2,434
|$2,844
|Rough
|$1,275
|$1,875
|$2,197