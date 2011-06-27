  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Sentra SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,534$3,381$3,842
Clean$2,311$3,092$3,516
Average$1,865$2,515$2,865
Rough$1,418$1,937$2,213
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,023$2,883$3,351
Clean$1,845$2,637$3,067
Average$1,489$2,145$2,499
Rough$1,133$1,652$1,931
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,988$2,848$3,316
Clean$1,813$2,605$3,035
Average$1,463$2,119$2,473
Rough$1,113$1,632$1,911
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,690$3,946$4,627
Clean$2,453$3,609$4,235
Average$1,980$2,935$3,450
Rough$1,506$2,261$2,666
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,895$2,691$3,124
Clean$1,728$2,461$2,859
Average$1,394$2,002$2,330
Rough$1,061$1,542$1,800
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,277$3,273$3,814
Clean$2,076$2,993$3,491
Average$1,676$2,434$2,844
Rough$1,275$1,875$2,197
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Nissan Sentra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,813 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,605 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Sentra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 2008 Nissan Sentra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Nissan Sentra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,813 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,605 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Nissan Sentra.
The value of a used 2008 Nissan Sentra ranges from $1,113 to $3,316, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2008 Nissan Sentra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.