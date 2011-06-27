Used 2018 Nissan Murano Consumer Reviews
Murano, Still Love it!
Have owned my 2018 Murano SL for 20 months. Overall my wife and I love it. The front seats are very comfortable and adjust easily. Makes a 5 or 6 hour drive effortless. The interior is well finished and has a high end feel. Back seat is roomy and a plus is that the back seats partially recline. Leg room both front/back is generous. We have a 400 pound friend who gets into the front seat easily and says that it is a comfortable ride. Exterior styling is unique, which we like, sets the car off from the run of the mill SUV. Cargo space is adequate for our family. Rear/side vision is a bit limited but blind spot warning, and the 360 camera system make up for it. The vehicle handles well with good acceleration. Overall we really enjoy the Murano.
Luxury for Less
We owned a 2016 Cadillac SUV Luxury Edition. Our Nissan Murano SL has so many more features that our Cadillac did not have and we have gotten so much more with our Nissan Murano for less money. Better gas mileage, intelligent navigation, lane departure warning, awesome styling, and all-around camera for parking with forward and side view cameras. I could go on and on. We love the Murano.
Love this SUV
This is my second Murano, I drove the last one for 12 years, still ran great. First off let me start by saying that I don't understand the Edmunds review. They praise almost everything about the car ie….. comfort, interior, styling then give it three stars? This is a major upgrade over my previous Murano. The interior is better than what I have seen in luxury models. It may not drive like a sports car which is one of the critiques from Edmunds. It's not a sports car, it's an SUV designed for comfort. If I wanted something that rattled every time I hit a bump in the road I would have bought a sports car. I am very happy with my purchase and would definately buy another one. I think that's the highest praise you can give a vehicle.
Murano
I owned my first Murano for 7 yrs, 145,000 miles. I liked it so much I bought another. This one has many more electronics. The front seats are much more comfortable. I am getting better mileage than the older model. The turning radius is wide. It was the same on former model. Just something to get used to.
What an impression for my 1st SUV
I've owned sedans my entire life but with a recent purchase of a home I started feeling I needed to get a truck or SUV to assist in the maintenance of the home. My trade was a Camry XSE V6 that I really loved. I found the Murano SL with panoramic sunroof had all the features I wanted at a very attractive price (I would have paid about the same for 2018 maxima or camry) Once I saw the vehicle and sat in it I was really surprised. It didn't drive like some big clunky truck but more like a really high end caddy. Everything was very smooth, acceleration, road noise, and this SUV ate up bumps and imperfections on the road like they didn't exist. I absolutely love the 11 speaker 2 subwoofer Bose system. with that system you wouldn't hear any road noise anyway. The cabin was amazing, I got the cashmere Leather interior and all leather surfaces were covered with a rich light beige leather that was very soft to the touch. The wood grain almost resembled a marble type appearance and was reminiscent or a modern grey/white kitchen. It looks really high end (even nicer than you see in most luxury brand SUV's. for a price barely over 30K this SUV was loaded to the hilt with every possible technology feature, cross traffic, auto cruise control, heated seats, mirrors, steering wheel (although not much demand for that in FL). After a couple hundred miles I already don't know how I lived without the 360 camera with motion sensors. It makes parking a vehicle much larger than any sedan I owned extremely easy. The cabin and seats are among the most comfortable I have ever sat in, the seats have great reviews which are well deserved. the back seats even recline (which may be common for SUV but I've never seen it). I'm still learning the voice commands, android auto, and I haven't played much with the navigator yet but I imagine I'll really enjoy using all the extra technology this vehicle has to offer. Anyway instead of missing my Camry I'm enjoying my new found passion for SUV's. Good Show Nissan!
