Used 2018 Nissan Murano Consumer Reviews

Murano, Still Love it! P Kapla , 07/05/2018 SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 71 of 71 people found this review helpful Have owned my 2018 Murano SL for 20 months. Overall my wife and I love it. The front seats are very comfortable and adjust easily. Makes a 5 or 6 hour drive effortless. The interior is well finished and has a high end feel. Back seat is roomy and a plus is that the back seats partially recline. Leg room both front/back is generous. We have a 400 pound friend who gets into the front seat easily and says that it is a comfortable ride. Exterior styling is unique, which we like, sets the car off from the run of the mill SUV. Cargo space is adequate for our family. Rear/side vision is a bit limited but blind spot warning, and the 360 camera system make up for it. The vehicle handles well with good acceleration. Overall we really enjoy the Murano. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Luxury for Less Annette Berge , 07/05/2018 SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 68 of 69 people found this review helpful We owned a 2016 Cadillac SUV Luxury Edition. Our Nissan Murano SL has so many more features that our Cadillac did not have and we have gotten so much more with our Nissan Murano for less money. Better gas mileage, intelligent navigation, lane departure warning, awesome styling, and all-around camera for parking with forward and side view cameras. I could go on and on. We love the Murano. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this SUV Jim P. , 08/27/2018 S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 90 of 92 people found this review helpful This is my second Murano, I drove the last one for 12 years, still ran great. First off let me start by saying that I don't understand the Edmunds review. They praise almost everything about the car ie….. comfort, interior, styling then give it three stars? This is a major upgrade over my previous Murano. The interior is better than what I have seen in luxury models. It may not drive like a sports car which is one of the critiques from Edmunds. It's not a sports car, it's an SUV designed for comfort. If I wanted something that rattled every time I hit a bump in the road I would have bought a sports car. I am very happy with my purchase and would definately buy another one. I think that's the highest praise you can give a vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Murano mgdesign@maine.rr.com , 05/21/2018 SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I owned my first Murano for 7 yrs, 145,000 miles. I liked it so much I bought another. This one has many more electronics. The front seats are much more comfortable. I am getting better mileage than the older model. The turning radius is wide. It was the same on former model. Just something to get used to. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse