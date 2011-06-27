Used 2017 Nissan Murano Consumer Reviews

Like riding on clouds! Vicki B , 03/26/2017 Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 75 of 78 people found this review helpful This is the most comfortable car I have ever driven or ridden in. I knew exactly what I wanted, not a lot of extras, the car comes with almost everything I wanted, drove 142 miles to buy it. I drove it home and wasn't miserable. I have been driving a Volvo XC90 and thought it was a comfortable car until I got the Murano... I am still learning how to operate all the newer gadgets, but it is not difficult at all. So far, the only thing I wish I had added is darker tint on the glass. The Apple play is not useful for those of us who don't care for iPhones. I had heard that the 20 inch wheels were not as smooth as 18s, but I would fall asleep if it were any smoother. Even my husband, who is a very tough sell on new ideas, is very impressed. He is 6'3", weighs about 240 lbs and can drive the car very comfortably. I have not folded the rear seats, not sure I ever will, so I can't comment. So far, so great!!! Six months later and I still love the car! Okay it's a year old now and I still love this car! Two years have gone by and I am still crazy about my Murano! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Superior choice! Martha D , 08/30/2017 SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 54 of 57 people found this review helpful 8/31/18 Update: It has now been 15 months since purchasing my 2017 Nissan Murano and everything that I have been enamored with before about this vehicle has solidified and increased. The powerful V6 engine has propelled me out of harms way more than once; I have made numerous trips moving possessions from one home to another and have been really pleased with how much I can fit in; my handicapped mother can easily get in and out of the passenger seat (huge relief!); the convenience of the voice activated commands have proved valuable as I do not have to take my eyes off the road to make/receive calls and change the radio stations. Overall, my opinion has improved and I am thoroughly pleased with this car! Nothing as a drawback. Having owned two Nissan Altimas previously, I was aware of the quality of Nissan cars. My current needs dictated that I step up to a larger vehicle and test drove Nissan Pathfinder, Rogue and Murano. While all three provided the extra space that was needed, the biggest selling feature on the 2017.5 Murano was the comfort with the styling of the interior and exterior sweetening the decision. The final deciding factor was the fact that my physically challenged mother was easily able to get in and out of the car because the seats are chair level. Transferring from a wheelchair or walker is incredibly easy with this car. It should be noted that I had also test drove popular cars - Toyota Rav 4 and Highlander, Honda CRV and Pilot, Mazda CX5 and CX9 among others (all for at least 24 hours each), my mother and husband both had problems getting in and out of these cars and the design and handling of these vehicles were in a different league than the Murano. I have my 2017.5 SL AWD Murano for 3 months now and my fondness for this car increases with each ride. I am impressed with the turning radius, advanced safety features, intuitive placement of all controls, lovely styling of the interior ambient light, sure handling with quick response and sense of security in this car. My six months of research have paid off! The only thing that I would suggest to the designers of this car would be to add another light in the rear of the car. Other than that, it is very evident that a great deal of thought went in to the safety, styling and comfort of the Murano. I am looking forward to many more years of being satisfied! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This car makes you feel good! Rob Roginski , 05/20/2017 SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 37 of 39 people found this review helpful The engineers at Nissan designed a great vehicle. The Murano satisfies all my needs and gives me a lot of extras found on luxury cars. As a matter of fact, it beats luxury cars in styling, roominess, and value. It's like looking at a piece of art. It's plenty quiet, accelerates quick and smooth, and contains many safety and convenience features. You can spend less for a competitor's crossover, but you won't get anything close to the Murano. I got the SL package because you need the all around view camera system to see in tight spots. The SL package also gives you the leather seats. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I may never love another vehicle again.... BrentonB , 08/26/2017 Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful This vehicle has spoiled me beyond measure. I got the 2017.5 Platinum FWD Murano in Pearl White/ Cashmere a few days ago and I am just in shock at how advanced this car is in comparison to my INFINITI. The ride quality is outstanding (it feels like it just floats on the road), the tech package is nothing short of amazing, the heated and cooled seats (oh the seats!!!) are so good I hope Nissan comes out with a line of furniture. Nissan literally thought of everything in this vehicle, not to mention it catches your attention with its bold curves and hunkered down sporty stance! I consider myself a smart investor and hopefully this nissan will give me many wonderful (safe) years ahead. Go test drive this vehicle! You will NOT be disappointed! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse