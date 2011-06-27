  1. Home
2017 Nissan Murano Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,245$22,499$24,852
Clean$19,731$21,920$24,204
Average$18,704$20,764$22,907
Rough$17,677$19,607$21,611
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,780$20,886$23,086
Clean$18,303$20,349$22,484
Average$17,351$19,275$21,280
Rough$16,398$18,201$20,076
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,589$19,636$21,773
Clean$17,143$19,131$21,205
Average$16,251$18,122$20,070
Rough$15,359$17,112$18,934
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,025$23,389$25,857
Clean$20,491$22,788$25,183
Average$19,425$21,585$23,834
Rough$18,358$20,383$22,486
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,637$19,666$21,785
Clean$17,190$19,161$21,217
Average$16,295$18,150$20,081
Rough$15,400$17,139$18,945
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,995$23,252$25,608
Clean$20,463$22,654$24,940
Average$19,397$21,459$23,605
Rough$18,332$20,264$22,269
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,669$23,971$26,376
Clean$21,119$23,355$25,688
Average$20,020$22,122$24,313
Rough$18,921$20,890$22,937
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,322$24,606$26,990
Clean$21,756$23,973$26,286
Average$20,624$22,708$24,878
Rough$19,491$21,443$23,471
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,010$23,223$25,536
Clean$20,477$22,626$24,870
Average$19,411$21,433$23,538
Rough$18,345$20,239$22,207
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,394$19,294$21,278
Clean$16,953$18,798$20,723
Average$16,070$17,806$19,613
Rough$15,188$16,814$18,503
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,253$18,292$20,422
Clean$15,841$17,822$19,890
Average$15,016$16,882$18,825
Rough$14,192$15,941$17,759
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,373$18,329$20,371
Clean$15,958$17,857$19,840
Average$15,127$16,915$18,778
Rough$14,297$15,973$17,715
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,759$25,107$27,560
Clean$22,182$24,462$26,841
Average$21,027$23,171$25,404
Rough$19,873$21,880$23,967
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,200$22,473$24,848
Clean$19,688$21,896$24,200
Average$18,663$20,740$22,904
Rough$17,638$19,585$21,608
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,893$20,995$23,192
Clean$18,413$20,456$22,587
Average$17,455$19,376$21,378
Rough$16,497$18,297$20,168
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,350$19,299$21,334
Clean$16,910$18,802$20,778
Average$16,030$17,810$19,665
Rough$15,149$16,818$18,553
Sell my 2017 Nissan Murano with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Murano near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Nissan Murano on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,958 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,857 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Murano is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,958 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,857 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Nissan Murano, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,958 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,857 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Nissan Murano. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Nissan Murano and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Nissan Murano ranges from $14,297 to $20,371, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Nissan Murano is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.