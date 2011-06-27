Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,245
|$22,499
|$24,852
|Clean
|$19,731
|$21,920
|$24,204
|Average
|$18,704
|$20,764
|$22,907
|Rough
|$17,677
|$19,607
|$21,611
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,780
|$20,886
|$23,086
|Clean
|$18,303
|$20,349
|$22,484
|Average
|$17,351
|$19,275
|$21,280
|Rough
|$16,398
|$18,201
|$20,076
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,589
|$19,636
|$21,773
|Clean
|$17,143
|$19,131
|$21,205
|Average
|$16,251
|$18,122
|$20,070
|Rough
|$15,359
|$17,112
|$18,934
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,025
|$23,389
|$25,857
|Clean
|$20,491
|$22,788
|$25,183
|Average
|$19,425
|$21,585
|$23,834
|Rough
|$18,358
|$20,383
|$22,486
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,637
|$19,666
|$21,785
|Clean
|$17,190
|$19,161
|$21,217
|Average
|$16,295
|$18,150
|$20,081
|Rough
|$15,400
|$17,139
|$18,945
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,995
|$23,252
|$25,608
|Clean
|$20,463
|$22,654
|$24,940
|Average
|$19,397
|$21,459
|$23,605
|Rough
|$18,332
|$20,264
|$22,269
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,669
|$23,971
|$26,376
|Clean
|$21,119
|$23,355
|$25,688
|Average
|$20,020
|$22,122
|$24,313
|Rough
|$18,921
|$20,890
|$22,937
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,322
|$24,606
|$26,990
|Clean
|$21,756
|$23,973
|$26,286
|Average
|$20,624
|$22,708
|$24,878
|Rough
|$19,491
|$21,443
|$23,471
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,010
|$23,223
|$25,536
|Clean
|$20,477
|$22,626
|$24,870
|Average
|$19,411
|$21,433
|$23,538
|Rough
|$18,345
|$20,239
|$22,207
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,394
|$19,294
|$21,278
|Clean
|$16,953
|$18,798
|$20,723
|Average
|$16,070
|$17,806
|$19,613
|Rough
|$15,188
|$16,814
|$18,503
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,253
|$18,292
|$20,422
|Clean
|$15,841
|$17,822
|$19,890
|Average
|$15,016
|$16,882
|$18,825
|Rough
|$14,192
|$15,941
|$17,759
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,373
|$18,329
|$20,371
|Clean
|$15,958
|$17,857
|$19,840
|Average
|$15,127
|$16,915
|$18,778
|Rough
|$14,297
|$15,973
|$17,715
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,759
|$25,107
|$27,560
|Clean
|$22,182
|$24,462
|$26,841
|Average
|$21,027
|$23,171
|$25,404
|Rough
|$19,873
|$21,880
|$23,967
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,200
|$22,473
|$24,848
|Clean
|$19,688
|$21,896
|$24,200
|Average
|$18,663
|$20,740
|$22,904
|Rough
|$17,638
|$19,585
|$21,608
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD w/Prod. End 12/16 (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,893
|$20,995
|$23,192
|Clean
|$18,413
|$20,456
|$22,587
|Average
|$17,455
|$19,376
|$21,378
|Rough
|$16,497
|$18,297
|$20,168
Estimated values
2017 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,350
|$19,299
|$21,334
|Clean
|$16,910
|$18,802
|$20,778
|Average
|$16,030
|$17,810
|$19,665
|Rough
|$15,149
|$16,818
|$18,553