Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,851
|$17,345
|$19,763
|Clean
|$14,404
|$16,811
|$19,139
|Average
|$13,512
|$15,744
|$17,890
|Rough
|$12,619
|$14,677
|$16,641
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,648
|$19,275
|$21,823
|Clean
|$16,148
|$18,682
|$21,134
|Average
|$15,147
|$17,496
|$19,754
|Rough
|$14,146
|$16,311
|$18,375
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,831
|$15,023
|$17,149
|Clean
|$12,446
|$14,561
|$16,607
|Average
|$11,674
|$13,637
|$15,523
|Rough
|$10,903
|$12,713
|$14,440
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,841
|$18,396
|$20,873
|Clean
|$15,365
|$17,830
|$20,213
|Average
|$14,413
|$16,698
|$18,894
|Rough
|$13,461
|$15,567
|$17,575
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,863
|$14,025
|$16,122
|Clean
|$11,506
|$13,594
|$15,613
|Average
|$10,793
|$12,731
|$14,594
|Rough
|$10,080
|$11,868
|$13,575
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,453
|$17,923
|$20,318
|Clean
|$14,988
|$17,371
|$19,676
|Average
|$14,059
|$16,269
|$18,392
|Rough
|$13,131
|$15,166
|$17,108
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,795
|$16,107
|$18,348
|Clean
|$13,380
|$15,611
|$17,768
|Average
|$12,551
|$14,620
|$16,609
|Rough
|$11,722
|$13,629
|$15,449
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,668
|$14,790
|$16,848
|Clean
|$12,287
|$14,335
|$16,316
|Average
|$11,526
|$13,425
|$15,251
|Rough
|$10,764
|$12,516
|$14,186