Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,851$17,345$19,763
Clean$14,404$16,811$19,139
Average$13,512$15,744$17,890
Rough$12,619$14,677$16,641
Estimated values
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,648$19,275$21,823
Clean$16,148$18,682$21,134
Average$15,147$17,496$19,754
Rough$14,146$16,311$18,375
Estimated values
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,831$15,023$17,149
Clean$12,446$14,561$16,607
Average$11,674$13,637$15,523
Rough$10,903$12,713$14,440
Estimated values
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,841$18,396$20,873
Clean$15,365$17,830$20,213
Average$14,413$16,698$18,894
Rough$13,461$15,567$17,575
Estimated values
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,863$14,025$16,122
Clean$11,506$13,594$15,613
Average$10,793$12,731$14,594
Rough$10,080$11,868$13,575
Estimated values
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,453$17,923$20,318
Clean$14,988$17,371$19,676
Average$14,059$16,269$18,392
Rough$13,131$15,166$17,108
Estimated values
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano SV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,795$16,107$18,348
Clean$13,380$15,611$17,768
Average$12,551$14,620$16,609
Rough$11,722$13,629$15,449
Estimated values
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,668$14,790$16,848
Clean$12,287$14,335$16,316
Average$11,526$13,425$15,251
Rough$10,764$12,516$14,186


FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Nissan Murano on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,506 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,594 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Murano is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,506 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,594 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Nissan Murano, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Murano with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,506 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,594 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Nissan Murano. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Nissan Murano and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Nissan Murano ranges from $10,080 to $16,122, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Nissan Murano is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.