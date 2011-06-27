Used 2007 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews
Great!...not near the issues others have had.
Bought the car with 5 mi in late 2007 for $6k off MSRP. Have only replaced RR wheel bearing at~68k miles(under my warranty). Other items have only been normal wear items such as battery. Have only done regular maint. at home, with the exception of the trans maint. at dealer at around 60k miles. I could have not asked for any better car regarding reliability. Run purely 91-93 oct. fuel, and get 18-20 city, 25-28 hwy mpg since day one! I was skeptical with the CVT at first, but I don't think I can go back to a regular auto ever again! Throttle response is immediate, and the car learns your driving style regarding to trans and throttle reactions. Ready for 2012-13 model to add to or replace.
2007 Maxima SL - Denver
Was hoping for a year end deal on 2006 SL model, but not much inventory was left. Decided to test the 2007 SL and I am very glad I did. A much better ride and nicer car than previous models in my opinion. The CVT transmission is better than advertised. Extremely smooth and responsive, like there is only one gear. The interior has been upgraded over previous models and is comparable to other luxury vehicles I have ridden in. The ride is quiet, very smooth and fast. Consumer reports said this car has "tourqe steer" due to the front wheel drive, etc..etc...I have driven the vehicle for 1000 miles now and I promise you, there is no tourqe steer.
gimme some mpg
I've had the '07 for about four months and have put six k miles on it, and have not gotten over 23 mpg. I've bumped the tire pressure to near forty pounds, went with synthetic oil, and still average about 21-22 mpg city or highway, doesn't matter. I do really enjoy the ride; starts are indeed less than stellar, but on the highway the car performs admirably. Hard acceleration gets you lots of torque steering issues. Love the keyless entry and rear sonar. CVT is super cool driving up and down mountains, as you don't feel the car downshift.
shock & awe
we found this maxima to have power when needed and also gives a smooth ride when your touring the highways. The car handles very well in icy conditions . it's not a strictly sports car , but does hold its own getting onto a highway.
Maxima under-rated?
We've owned this car a little over 3 months and are thoroughly impressed with the build quality and solid performance. The new CVT is very pleasing and seems to easily allow for either "high performance" drawing on the engine's potential or "nice & easy" driving which seems to let the engine "loaf." It seems to us that the automotive press overlooks and under-rates this excellent road car.
