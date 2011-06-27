Estimated values
2007 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,431
|$3,188
|$3,605
|Clean
|$2,200
|$2,890
|$3,268
|Average
|$1,739
|$2,293
|$2,593
|Rough
|$1,278
|$1,697
|$1,917
2007 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,263
|$2,987
|$3,387
|Clean
|$2,048
|$2,708
|$3,070
|Average
|$1,619
|$2,150
|$2,436
|Rough
|$1,190
|$1,591
|$1,801