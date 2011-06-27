Estimated values
2000 Nissan Maxima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,207
|$1,782
|$2,098
|Clean
|$1,064
|$1,574
|$1,853
|Average
|$778
|$1,159
|$1,364
|Rough
|$491
|$743
|$875
2000 Nissan Maxima GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,524
|$2,413
|$2,901
|Clean
|$1,343
|$2,132
|$2,563
|Average
|$982
|$1,569
|$1,886
|Rough
|$620
|$1,007
|$1,210
2000 Nissan Maxima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,113
|$1,551
|$1,792
|Clean
|$981
|$1,370
|$1,583
|Average
|$717
|$1,008
|$1,166
|Rough
|$453
|$647
|$748