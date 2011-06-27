  1. Home
Used 2000 Nissan Maxima GXE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower222 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room44.8 in.
Front hip room55.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length190.5 in.
Curb weight3186 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.5 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Lustre
  • Satin Blue Pearl
  • Mahogany Pearl
  • Sherwood Green
  • Super Black
  • Sterling Mist
  • Sunlit Sand Metallic
  • Icelandic Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Blond
  • Black
  • Frost
