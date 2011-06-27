Used 2015 Nissan Frontier Consumer Reviews

My third Nissan g8kev@yahoo.com , 09/09/2015 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful This is my third 2nd gen Nissan. I had a 06 Xterra (same platform) with 186000 trouble free miles on it. I traded for a loaded 12 pro4x xterra. I put 35000 miles on that in 1 yr. Now to the Frontier. I traded off the xterra as I needed to haul cans of gas and diesel for work. My first experience is the truck is a little more bouncier than the xterra but not bad at all. gas mileage is less on the fronty as well. I avg about 18 on the fronty where 20 was the norm on the X. I'm Mr. cruise control and I keep a fuel record. I like everything about the fronty so far and the 8 way seat makes a long haul a non issue. I'm 49 and 6' 225 muscular build and I feel fine behind the wheel. I just wish they would add a telescoping wheel to the list on the next gen. as well as the diesel. I haven't had the chance to off road the frontier but I am sure it is as capable as the Xterra and it was quite the mountain goat. I have hauled my ZRX1200R a couple of times in the bed. Although it is a little short the rail system is awesome. I also have towed my M109R on my Kendon trailer and it pulls with ease. Probably around 1200 pounds. I did notice some mileage drop off though, which I never saw on the xterra while pulling my bike. I would also like to add that these trucks hold their value well . So in closing these are some things I would like to see on a new generation. 1. Bring on that diesel. I just came back from the Dominican republic and they have a diesel. What engine I don't know 2. Telescoping steering wheel 3. Keep the truck looking like a truck and not a damn crossover vehicle 4, Update the interior materials. get rid of the super easy to scratch plastics and find a softer version 5, A better center rest and better door arm rest please Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A real honest truck! EE , 08/14/2015 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 31 of 35 people found this review helpful The Nissan Frontier is an old school truck. As many have pointed out it's an old design and there are roomier and more modern competitors to consider. But in Pro-4X trim this old school truck becomes an off road warrior. Including the luxury package adds electronically adjustable leather seats with heaters, leather interior, sunroof, and a rugged roof rack. For a truck that you're taking into the wilds, old school isn't a bad thing. The engine and drive system has been proven and improved upon over the past decade. The 4.0 V6 has power to spare, and the part time 4 wheel drive includes HI and LO ranges, locking rear differential, and hill start/hill descent control. I have no worries that this truck will take me there and back again without complaint. Fit and finish are top notch. While the NissanConnect system doesn't like to play nice with an iPhone, the rest of the audio/navigation system works very well. The Rockford Fosgate sound system is as good as they come, with excellent sound quality and plenty of bass you can rock out while you're climbing over rocks and boulders. This is my 3rd Frontier (and have had 2 Xterra's in the past) so I know what these trucks are capable of. When it came down to getting my next vehicle, and in light of the new Tacoma and Frontier's coming out at the end of the year, this was the truck I wanted. It provides the most bang for the buck and I know it's a solid investment that will last for many years of on and off road adventure. The new trucks will be nice, more luxurious, and a LOT more expensive. Do you really want to invest $40k on something that you intend to get down and dirty with? Not to mention that they'll be working out the kinks in the new models for a while. UPDATE FEBRUARY 2017: Nothing much to complain about after driving the truck for 18 months and almost 28,000 miles. The stock Hankook Dynapro ATM tires have grown a bit louder, but that seems to be the norm for all-terrain tires. Other than regular maintenance the vehicle has been perfect. Still rock solid, no rattles, fit and finish remain excellent. Maintenance costs have been extremely low, especially considering I only have it serviced at my local dealer. Not sure if the low cost is just for this dealer, or reflects generally low maintenance costs for this vehicle. Offroad capabilities are as expected. Excellent. And on-road manners are quite civilized (other than the slight growl from the A/T tires). Mileage typically varies from 17.5 - 18.5 MPG. The factory nav/audio system has an occasional glitch, and sometimes freezes up, but easily remedied by a hard reset of the system (holding down power button for several seconds). It may be somewhat overwhelmed trying to deal with the 10,000 songs on my iPhone. Since purchasing the Frontier I've had the opportunity to review all the new truck models. While there are newer and more modern trucks available, the Frontier remains an excellent choice, offering as many (if not more) premium features for fewer dollars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best midsize dollar for dollar. Tyler A , 08/30/2016 PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is a great truck. Not fancy but it's reliable, fun, built well, and still looks great. Plenty of power from the 4.0l motor, perfect offroading, and plenty of cargo space. Love my Frontier pro4x Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2015 Frontier 4X4 4.0L SL crew cab LB James , 05/15/2016 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful My new 4X4 Frontier SL crew cab has every option available with the long bed & 4.0L engine. I looked at the new Chevy/GMC and Toyota Tacoma and I went with the new 2015 Frontier SL 4X4 LB crew cab. This Frontier is a rock solid mid size pickup. Its 4.0L engine will last for many decades if properly maintained. I love the leather interior, heated seats and outstanding stereo with navigation. The engine is very strong. The only draw back to this pickup, is its gas mileage, but the reliability of this pickup a long with its 6.1 foot long bed and great pricing made the choice easy. The frame under the pickup bed on the Frontier looks twice as stout as the new Chevy/GMC frame under their small pickup beds, and the Frontier has 4 wheel disc brakes, you can't get that on the Toyota, and rear drum brakes are a real pain to maintain in the N.E. Ohio. I easily fitted a full size 8 foot couch in the rear truck bed with the tailgate down and used the Frontier's adjustable tie down system to securely hold the new couch for the trip home. This is a real stout mid size pickup with steel bumpers front, and rear only on the SL model. I highly recommend this mid size pickup. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value