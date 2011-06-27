  1. Home
2015 Nissan Frontier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,908$16,181$18,392
Clean$13,474$15,663$17,784
Average$12,606$14,626$16,570
Rough$11,738$13,590$15,355
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,335$17,592$19,788
Clean$14,857$17,029$19,134
Average$13,899$15,902$17,827
Rough$12,942$14,775$16,520
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,432$17,688$19,881
Clean$14,950$17,122$19,225
Average$13,987$15,988$17,912
Rough$13,024$14,855$16,598
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,923$18,082$20,180
Clean$15,426$17,502$19,514
Average$14,433$16,344$18,181
Rough$13,439$15,186$16,848
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,719$16,856$18,932
Clean$14,260$16,316$18,307
Average$13,341$15,236$17,057
Rough$12,423$14,156$15,806
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,091$21,606$24,054
Clean$18,495$20,914$23,259
Average$17,304$19,530$21,670
Rough$16,112$18,146$20,082
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,691$15,685$17,624
Clean$13,264$15,182$17,042
Average$12,409$14,177$15,878
Rough$11,555$13,173$14,713
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,992$17,228$19,403
Clean$14,524$16,676$18,763
Average$13,588$15,572$17,481
Rough$12,652$14,469$16,199
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,682$19,636$22,506
Clean$16,162$19,007$21,763
Average$15,121$17,749$20,276
Rough$14,080$16,491$18,789
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,354$20,836$23,252
Clean$17,781$20,169$22,484
Average$16,635$18,834$20,948
Rough$15,490$17,499$19,413
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,743$16,324$17,864
Clean$14,283$15,801$17,274
Average$13,363$14,755$16,094
Rough$12,443$13,709$14,914
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,872$11,688$13,453
Clean$9,563$11,314$13,009
Average$8,947$10,565$12,120
Rough$8,331$9,816$11,231
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,097$15,156$17,157
Clean$12,688$14,671$16,591
Average$11,871$13,700$15,457
Rough$11,053$12,729$14,324
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,005$16,255$18,443
Clean$13,568$15,735$17,834
Average$12,694$14,693$16,616
Rough$11,820$13,652$15,398
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,799$20,347$23,791
Clean$16,275$19,695$23,005
Average$15,226$18,392$21,434
Rough$14,178$17,088$19,863
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,822$15,855$17,834
Clean$13,390$15,348$17,245
Average$12,528$14,332$16,067
Rough$11,665$13,316$14,889
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,563$13,737$15,847
Clean$11,202$13,297$15,324
Average$10,481$12,417$14,277
Rough$9,759$11,537$13,231
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,831$14,747$16,610
Clean$12,431$14,275$16,061
Average$11,630$13,330$14,964
Rough$10,829$12,385$13,867
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,406$14,359$16,256
Clean$12,019$13,899$15,719
Average$11,245$12,979$14,645
Rough$10,470$12,059$13,571
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,465$14,672$16,817
Clean$12,076$14,202$16,261
Average$11,298$13,262$15,151
Rough$10,520$12,322$14,040
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,276$13,549$14,789
Clean$11,892$13,115$14,301
Average$11,126$12,247$13,324
Rough$10,360$11,379$12,347
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,960$19,182$21,342
Clean$16,430$18,567$20,638
Average$15,372$17,338$19,228
Rough$14,314$16,110$17,818
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,691$12,628$14,510
Clean$10,357$12,224$14,031
Average$9,690$11,415$13,073
Rough$9,023$10,606$12,114
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,715$14,837$16,899
Clean$12,318$14,362$16,341
Average$11,525$13,411$15,225
Rough$10,731$12,461$14,108
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,461$20,933$23,339
Clean$17,885$20,263$22,568
Average$16,733$18,922$21,027
Rough$15,580$17,581$19,485
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,103$19,491$21,813
Clean$16,569$18,867$21,093
Average$15,502$17,618$19,652
Rough$14,434$16,370$18,211
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,818$20,477$23,061
Clean$17,262$19,821$22,300
Average$16,150$18,509$20,776
Rough$15,038$17,197$19,253
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,317$15,395$17,415
Clean$12,902$14,902$16,839
Average$12,071$13,916$15,689
Rough$11,239$12,930$14,539
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,563 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,314 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,563 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,314 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,563 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,314 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Nissan Frontier ranges from $8,331 to $13,453, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.