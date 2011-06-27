Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,908
|$16,181
|$18,392
|Clean
|$13,474
|$15,663
|$17,784
|Average
|$12,606
|$14,626
|$16,570
|Rough
|$11,738
|$13,590
|$15,355
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,335
|$17,592
|$19,788
|Clean
|$14,857
|$17,029
|$19,134
|Average
|$13,899
|$15,902
|$17,827
|Rough
|$12,942
|$14,775
|$16,520
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,432
|$17,688
|$19,881
|Clean
|$14,950
|$17,122
|$19,225
|Average
|$13,987
|$15,988
|$17,912
|Rough
|$13,024
|$14,855
|$16,598
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,923
|$18,082
|$20,180
|Clean
|$15,426
|$17,502
|$19,514
|Average
|$14,433
|$16,344
|$18,181
|Rough
|$13,439
|$15,186
|$16,848
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,719
|$16,856
|$18,932
|Clean
|$14,260
|$16,316
|$18,307
|Average
|$13,341
|$15,236
|$17,057
|Rough
|$12,423
|$14,156
|$15,806
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,091
|$21,606
|$24,054
|Clean
|$18,495
|$20,914
|$23,259
|Average
|$17,304
|$19,530
|$21,670
|Rough
|$16,112
|$18,146
|$20,082
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,691
|$15,685
|$17,624
|Clean
|$13,264
|$15,182
|$17,042
|Average
|$12,409
|$14,177
|$15,878
|Rough
|$11,555
|$13,173
|$14,713
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,992
|$17,228
|$19,403
|Clean
|$14,524
|$16,676
|$18,763
|Average
|$13,588
|$15,572
|$17,481
|Rough
|$12,652
|$14,469
|$16,199
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,682
|$19,636
|$22,506
|Clean
|$16,162
|$19,007
|$21,763
|Average
|$15,121
|$17,749
|$20,276
|Rough
|$14,080
|$16,491
|$18,789
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,354
|$20,836
|$23,252
|Clean
|$17,781
|$20,169
|$22,484
|Average
|$16,635
|$18,834
|$20,948
|Rough
|$15,490
|$17,499
|$19,413
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,743
|$16,324
|$17,864
|Clean
|$14,283
|$15,801
|$17,274
|Average
|$13,363
|$14,755
|$16,094
|Rough
|$12,443
|$13,709
|$14,914
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,872
|$11,688
|$13,453
|Clean
|$9,563
|$11,314
|$13,009
|Average
|$8,947
|$10,565
|$12,120
|Rough
|$8,331
|$9,816
|$11,231
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,097
|$15,156
|$17,157
|Clean
|$12,688
|$14,671
|$16,591
|Average
|$11,871
|$13,700
|$15,457
|Rough
|$11,053
|$12,729
|$14,324
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,005
|$16,255
|$18,443
|Clean
|$13,568
|$15,735
|$17,834
|Average
|$12,694
|$14,693
|$16,616
|Rough
|$11,820
|$13,652
|$15,398
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,799
|$20,347
|$23,791
|Clean
|$16,275
|$19,695
|$23,005
|Average
|$15,226
|$18,392
|$21,434
|Rough
|$14,178
|$17,088
|$19,863
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,822
|$15,855
|$17,834
|Clean
|$13,390
|$15,348
|$17,245
|Average
|$12,528
|$14,332
|$16,067
|Rough
|$11,665
|$13,316
|$14,889
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,563
|$13,737
|$15,847
|Clean
|$11,202
|$13,297
|$15,324
|Average
|$10,481
|$12,417
|$14,277
|Rough
|$9,759
|$11,537
|$13,231
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,831
|$14,747
|$16,610
|Clean
|$12,431
|$14,275
|$16,061
|Average
|$11,630
|$13,330
|$14,964
|Rough
|$10,829
|$12,385
|$13,867
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,406
|$14,359
|$16,256
|Clean
|$12,019
|$13,899
|$15,719
|Average
|$11,245
|$12,979
|$14,645
|Rough
|$10,470
|$12,059
|$13,571
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,465
|$14,672
|$16,817
|Clean
|$12,076
|$14,202
|$16,261
|Average
|$11,298
|$13,262
|$15,151
|Rough
|$10,520
|$12,322
|$14,040
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,276
|$13,549
|$14,789
|Clean
|$11,892
|$13,115
|$14,301
|Average
|$11,126
|$12,247
|$13,324
|Rough
|$10,360
|$11,379
|$12,347
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,960
|$19,182
|$21,342
|Clean
|$16,430
|$18,567
|$20,638
|Average
|$15,372
|$17,338
|$19,228
|Rough
|$14,314
|$16,110
|$17,818
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,691
|$12,628
|$14,510
|Clean
|$10,357
|$12,224
|$14,031
|Average
|$9,690
|$11,415
|$13,073
|Rough
|$9,023
|$10,606
|$12,114
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,715
|$14,837
|$16,899
|Clean
|$12,318
|$14,362
|$16,341
|Average
|$11,525
|$13,411
|$15,225
|Rough
|$10,731
|$12,461
|$14,108
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,461
|$20,933
|$23,339
|Clean
|$17,885
|$20,263
|$22,568
|Average
|$16,733
|$18,922
|$21,027
|Rough
|$15,580
|$17,581
|$19,485
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,103
|$19,491
|$21,813
|Clean
|$16,569
|$18,867
|$21,093
|Average
|$15,502
|$17,618
|$19,652
|Rough
|$14,434
|$16,370
|$18,211
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,818
|$20,477
|$23,061
|Clean
|$17,262
|$19,821
|$22,300
|Average
|$16,150
|$18,509
|$20,776
|Rough
|$15,038
|$17,197
|$19,253
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,317
|$15,395
|$17,415
|Clean
|$12,902
|$14,902
|$16,839
|Average
|$12,071
|$13,916
|$15,689
|Rough
|$11,239
|$12,930
|$14,539