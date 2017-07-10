Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale Near Me
- 27,295 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$34,894$4,557 Below Market
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2VF6FA521041
Stock: m46521041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- 35,500 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,995$6,115 Below Market
Next Ride Motors - Nashville / Tennessee
This 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4dr 2015 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE BEST DEAL 615-730-9991 features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Scotia Gray with a Almond Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 615-730-9991 or nextridemotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2VF9FA621208
Stock: 621208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 42,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,999$4,807 Below Market
Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California
This SUV has a CLEAN TITLE and an optional extended warranty is available.The Original Owner has cared for this Land Rover since it was new and the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine plus the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.The navigation system not only delivers accurate directions but increases this vehicles value, furthermore the Land Rover back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option. Avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors at the same time having the key in your pocket is one less step and makes it easier to handle armloads of more important things. The panoramic roof is one of our favorite options on this vehicle, not to mention the refined air suspension makes a world of difference in ride quality.The convenience of the Hard Disk Media Storage Drive allows you to store music directly to the vehicle, meanwhile the rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months. The HID headlights create a more natural form of light, which results in higher visibility and increased safety at night, in addition to the factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees. Listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable, moreover the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel.The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level, moreover the AUX input is a m... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2VF4FA628119
Stock: 628119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-18-2019
- 54,657 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$39,995$4,682 Below Market
Sunrise Auto Outlet - Amityville / New York
*No Additional FEES*Sunrise Auto Outlet is the car shopping destination for Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and surrounding areas. We are the #1 Rated Dealer on Long Island. Our expert sales team will answer any questions you might have, and they will help you drive away in the car of your dreams. We accept all applications and love to say, "Yes, you are approved!" If you're in the market for a pre-owned vehicle, you've come to the right place! Sunrise Auto Outlet maintains a quality selection of used cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs at competitive prices. Sunrise Auto Outlet makes it easy. Much of the car shopping process can be conducted right on our site with our many handy shopping tools. With the click of a mouse you can shop, compare and research our entire inventory to find the model you may be interested in before even stepping foot on our lot. We even offer finance and leasing used vehicles as well! To get started today, feel free to explore our website. If at any time you have a question, please do not hesitate to contact a Sunrise Auto Outlet professional online or give us a call at 631-842-3200 today! PLEASE TAKE NOTE AND CHECK OUT SUNRISEAUTOOUTLET.COM FOR FULL DETAILS ON THIS VEHICLE. The advertised price does not include sales tax, vehicle registration fees, other fees required by law, finance charges and any documentation charges. PLEASE TAKE NOTE AND CHECK OUT SUNRISEAUTOOUTLET.COM FOR FULL DETAILS ON THIS VEHICLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWV2TF7FA604017
Stock: 604017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,995$3,254 Below Market
Auto Passion Team - Saint George / Utah
2015 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER HSE SPORT*One Owner*Clean Carfax*V6, Supercharged, 3.0L*Blind-Spot Monitor*Climate Pkg*Lane Departure Warning*Rollover Protection*Power Tailgate Release*4-Corner Suspension*Hill Descent Control*Hill Start Assist Control*Electronic Traction Control*Dynamic Stability Control*ABS (4-Wheel)*Anti-Theft System*Keyless Entry*Keyless Start*Air Conditioning*Air Conditioning, Rear*Power Windows*Power Door Locks*Adaptive Cruise Control*Power Steering*Tilt & Telescoping Wheel*CD/MP3 (Single Disc)*SiriusXM Satellite*Navigation System*Bluetooth Wireless*Parking Sensors*F&R Parking Sensors*Backup Camera*Dual Air Bags*Side Air Bags*Heated Seats*Cooled Seat*Dual Power Seats*Leather*Panorama Roof*HID Headlamps*Daytime Running Lights*Bi-HID Headlamps*Fog Lights*Oversized Premium Wheels 20' *Driver Assistance Pkg*Premium Sound*Surround View Camera*76k MilesAuto Passion Team 465 S Bluff St.St. George Utah 84770 (435) 688-1324Open Monday-SaturdayWe speak English, Español, Francais, a place where all people are welcome!Auto Passion has the lowest prices, best quality cars and has produced one of the highest customer ratings in St. George Utah. We are your pre-owned certified auto specialists. Two locations within the heart of St. George between Smiles Restored and Arby's on Bluff Street - and next to Wendys off St George Blvd. Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Honda, Toyota, Jeep, Diesel trucks and many more. If we don't have it, we will find it.WE ARE A CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDER AND CAN GET ANYONE FINANCED!Discover more gems on our website - WWW.AUTOPASSIONTEAM.COM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2VF9FA517267
Stock: 517267
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,500$2,333 Below Market
Land Rover Gulf Coast - Mobile / Alabama
Montalcino Red 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 5.0L V8 Supercharged 4-Zone Climate Control, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Headlights w/High Beam Assist (AHBA), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Climate Rear Seat, Dynamic Package, Front Climate Comfort & Visibility Package, Front Cooler Box, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Windshield, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Luxury Package, NAS Receiver w/Electronics & Armature, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Red SPORT Tailgate Badge, Rover Tow Package.4WD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged CARFAX One-Owner.Let the team at Joe Bullard introduce you to an entirely new kind of car-buying experience. You will love doing business with us no matter where you live! If you’re looking for your next Land Rover or Jaguar we have them! We stock over 200 pre-owned cars including all makes and models to fit your lifestyle! We have your next used car, truck or SUV and something for every taste and every need. If you want peace of mind our Certified sales staff and technicians are here to help! We offer a variety of financing opportunities! If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth, we can help you answer that too! Servicing the Mobile Alabama area and we ship to anywhere in the US! We stand up to what we say and its simple! The customer comes first! Visit us at any of our locations or 24/7 at www.joebullard.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2TF1FA606060
Stock: J06060T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 50,456 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$34,900$3,245 Below Market
Hennessy Ford Lincoln - Atlanta / Georgia
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **Clean CarFax!**, **Local Trade-In!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details**, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Adaptive Headlights w/High Beam Assist (AHBA), Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Front Climate Comfort & Visibility Package, Front Cooler Box, Grand Black Lacquer Wood Trim, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Windshield, Heated Rear Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, InControl Remote & Protect, Navigation System, Sliding Panoramic Roof w/Power Blind, Soft Door Close, Surround Camera System, Vision & Convenience Package, Wheels: 20" 5 Split Spoke Alloy (Style 520). Here at Hennessy Ford Lincoln of Atlanta, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory including a vast selection of Luxury/High-Line Vehicles! Why pay a Premium for a Luxury Vehicle when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way! Welcome to Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta! Our brand new 110,000 square foot facility is located just inside the perimeter on Peachtree Industrial Blvd in Chamblee. Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta is the premiur Ford dealership in Atlanta for all of your automotive needs. We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Ford/Lincoln product, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are leading the way with Real-Time Market based Pricing that yields you the absolute best values on every car and truck we offer. We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 10 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help! Since opening our doors, we have committed to offering the lowest prices on the widest selection of new and used Cars and Trucks in the Atlanta, Buckhead, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Winder, Decatur, Stone Mountain, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, Tucker, Loganville, Commerce, Hoschton, Braselton, Marietta, Athens, Buford, Cumming, Duluth, Norcross, Snellville, Lawrenceville, Doraville, Chamblee areas Gwinnett, Fulton, Forsyth, Dekalb, Banks, Clayton, Jackson, Hall, and all surrounding counties . Hennessy Ford Lincoln Atlanta takes pride in standing above the competition with a solid reputation as being the premier Ford Dealer and our entire team will ensure your car buying experience exceeds your expectations.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2VF4FA618376
Stock: 11557A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 51,832 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,000$3,320 Below Market
Napleton Westmont Porsche - Westmont / Illinois
WOW, WHAT A STUNNING EXAMPLE OF A RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE !! LOADED WITH OPTIONS !! ORIGINAL MSRP WAS $82,166 !! OPTIONS INCLUDE 22" 5 SPOKE WHEELS, FRONT CLIMATE COMFORT & VISIBILITY PACKAGE, MERIDIAN PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM ( 14 SPEAKER ), VISION & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, SPORT HSE PACKAGE, FIXED PANORAMIC ROOF, DARK GRAY OAK WOOD TRIM, EBONY MORZINE HEADLINER AND SO MUCH MORE !! CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIP APPOINTMENT !!CARFAX One-Owner. Corris Gray 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 SuperchargedNapleton Westmont Porsche is your one-stop shop Porsche vehicles, parts and service. Proudly serving the greater Chicagoland area, our top priority is to meet each of your automotive needs. Whether you're in the market for a new Porsche or a pre-owned vehicle, we have them all, Boxster, Cayman, 911, Panamera, GTS, Macan, Cayenne and a huge selection of pre-owned vehicles. Napleton Westmont Porsche has been part of the Ed Napleton Automotive Group since 1999. Our new, state-of-the-art facility opened in October 2018 at 201 E. Ogden Avenue Westmont, IL. Our Porsche dealership is an astounding 60,000 square-foot facility complete with a breathtaking Porsche Classic Department that features a variety of impressive vehicles from the iconic German automobile manufacturer. We are proud to be the only Porsche Classic Partner in the Midwest. Come visit our showroom today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2VF9FA530567
Stock: 12237A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 27,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,000$3,515 Below Market
Koons Sterling Ford - Sterling / Virginia
**BLIND SPOT, LANE DEPARTURE, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV** 2015 Range Rover Autobiography 4x4...One Owner...Leather...Navigation...Moonroof...Blind Spot System...Lane Departure Warning...Auto High Beam Assist...Rearview Camera...Forward and Reverse Sensing System...Power Heated/Ventilated Front Seats...2nd Row Heated Seats...3rd Row Seating...Smart Key w/Push Button Start...Power Liftgate...Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel...Paddle Shifters...Bluetooth...Sirius XM Radio Capable...Heated Steering Wheel...Traction Control...Side Airbags BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWV2TF3FA529915
Stock: 0021219A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 56,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,998$2,716 Below Market
Audi Brookline, A Herb Chambers Company - Brookline / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Land Rover Range Rover Sport includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE There are many benefits that come with a Herb Chambers Audi Brookline purchase. Our SMART Pricing lets you enjoy a relaxed pre-owned car-buying experience. We offer our very best price up front, so you'll never have to haggle with us for a lower price! We also offer a generous return policy, which gives you five days to return your recently purchased pre-owed vehicle for 100% of your money back and 30 days to return your car in exchange for another vehicle on our lot. No questions asked! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, 4x4 CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'The 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport powers down twisty roads with impressive confidence and stability.' -Edmunds.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWV2TF5FA612004
Stock: AB3061XX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 66,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,997$1,937 Below Market
Car Web - Fredericksburg / Virginia
**CAR WEB CERTIFIED** 2015 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT SUPERCHARGED with only ONE OWNER and TEN DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! 5.0L V8 engine with only 66000 miles! Factory options include: Dynamic Package, navigation, back up camera, lane depart, panoramic moon roof,Front & Rear heated/cooled leather seats, park assist, blind spot monitor system, Meridian sound system, Paddle Shift, Blue Tooth, XM radio and so much more....Please visit our web site at www.carwebinc.com for more detailed information and a free car fax report. To set up an appointment for test drive, please contact our sales team at 571-383-8106. Vehicle sold with 1 month or 1000 mile power train warranty. Price excludes tax, tag, title and processing fee of $699.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2TFXFA514722
Stock: P8731
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2019
- 104,550 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,495$1,506 Below Market
Land Rover Encino - Encino / California
Front Climate Comfort & Visibility Package Meridian Premium Surround Sound System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Sliding Panoramic Roof W/Power Blind Navigation System Incontrol Remote & Protect Ebony Morzine Headlining Grand Black Lacquer Wood Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Corris Gray Ebony/Lunar; Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces Fully Installed Deployable Side Step Pack Protection Pack Wheel Lock Pack This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2VF1FA614124
Stock: FA614124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 47,434 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$36,000$2,389 Below Market
Land Rover Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSEPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 9593 miles below market average! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2VF5FA526824
Stock: A526824A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 70,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
HSE trim. GREAT MILES 70,200! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof, 4x4. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry.EXPERTS ARE SAYING"The 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport powers down twisty roads with impressive confidence and stability." -Edmunds.com.OUR OFFERINGSAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/11/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2VF6FA512940
Stock: UA512940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 89,731 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,900$1,506 Below Market
Downtown Subaru - Oakland / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Awards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsFor availability please call, - come see our quality for yourself at 4145 Broadway Oakland, CA 94561. Downtown Auto Center Price Guarantee -- Our commitment to you is the price you see here is guaranteed to be at or below the current market value for this vehicle based on year, miles, equipment and availability. Fuel Economy are EPA estimate-Price plus government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2VF4FA617633
Stock: T1067
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 56,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,901$283 Below Market
Jaguar Land Rover St Petersburg - Saint Petersburg / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE 3.0L V6 Supercharged Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards CALL OR TEXT THE GENERAL MANAGER, MICHAL NIEZBECKI, DIRECTLY AT 727-452-7070. WE SELL, REGISTER AND DELIVER TO THE ENTIRE U.S. All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $899.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2VF5FA627412
Stock: FA627412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 63,939 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,950$3,286 Below Market
North Hills Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
**PANORAMIC ROOF** **NAVIGATION** **BACK UP CAMERA** **HEATED AND COOLED SEATS** **BLUETOOTH** **USB AND AUX** **KEY LESS ENTRY** **PUSH TO START** **PREMIUM WHEELS** **PREMIUM SOUND** **MAINTAINED AND SERVICED AT RANGE ROVER DEALERSHIP** **IMMACULATE AND CUSTOMER READY**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWG2VF0FA616534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,916 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$39,900$659 Below Market
Jaguar Land Rover Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
HSE trim. Hendrick Certified, Extra Clean, ONLY 51,916 Miles! Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, EBONY/LUNAR, PERFORATED LEATHER SEATI... 4x4, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Power Liftgate, Supercharged.12-month/12KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Power Liftgate, Supercharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C.OPTION PACKAGESFRONT CLIMATE COMFORT & VISIBILITY PACKAGE: Blind Spot Monitor w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, reverse traffic detection, Adaptive Headlights w/High Beam Assist (AHBA), Heated Front Windshield, Heated Rear Seat, Front Cooler Box, Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, load through facility, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, driver and passenger 16 way seats, fore/aft, cushion height, cushion tilt, squab recline, 4 way electric lumbar, side bolster adjustment, seat map pockets, driver seat memory and front and rear 2 way tilt headrest, MERIDIAN PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM: 825W and 19 speakers including subwoofer, InControl Apps, VISION & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE: InControl Remote & Protect, telematics - SOS/emergency call, breakdown call and remote smartphone application (app) w/4 year subscription, Soft Door Close, Surround Camera System, EXTRA DUTY PACKAGE: Terrain Response 2 Auto, twin speed transfer box (high/low) and adaptive dynamics, SLIDING PANORAMIC ROOF W/POWER BLIND, GRAND BLACK LACQUER WOOD TRIM, EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING, EBONY/LUNAR, PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, SANTORINI BLACK, HEATED & COOLED FRONT BUCKET SEATS: driver and passenger 16 way seats, fore/aft, cushion height, cushion tilt, squab recline, 4 way electric lumbar, side bolster adjustment, seat map pockets, driver seat memory and front and rear 2 way tilt headrest.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALWR2VF9FA620821
Stock: 20578B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
