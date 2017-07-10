Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale Near Me

1,597 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Range Rover Sport Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,597 listings
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE

    27,295 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $34,894

    $4,557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE

    35,500 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $32,995

    $6,115 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE

    42,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $34,999

    $4,807 Below Market
    Details
  • Request a QuoteAd
    2018 Range Rover Sport
    2018 Range Rover Sport
    SE, SE Td6, HSE, HSE td6, Supercharged, HSE Dynamic, Supercharged Dynamic, Autobiography Dynamic, SVR
    Editors Recommend HSE
    SEE ALL TRIMS
    Disclaimer*
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography

    54,657 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $39,995

    $4,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE in Silver
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE

    76,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,995

    $3,254 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged

    97,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,500

    $2,333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE

    50,456 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $34,900

    $3,245 Below Market
    Details
  • Request a QuoteAd
    2018 Range Rover Sport
    NEW
    2018 Range Rover Sport
    Edmunds data shows offers may be available near you
    3 Offers Near 20147
    Request a Quote
    Visit LANDROVERUSA.COM for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE in Gray
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE

    51,832 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,000

    $3,320 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography

    27,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $49,000

    $3,515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography

    56,689 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,998

    $2,716 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged in Silver
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged

    66,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,997

    $1,937 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE in Gray
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE

    104,550 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,495

    $1,506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE

    47,434 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $36,000

    $2,389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE

    70,849 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE

    89,731 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,900

    $1,506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE

    56,997 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,901

    $283 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE

    63,939 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $33,950

    $3,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE

    51,916 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,900

    $659 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Land Rover Range Rover Sport searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,597 listings
  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  4. Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
2015 RRS Supercharged
wvrange12,11/29/2014
Just took delivery of the truck. First Land Rover for me. My first impression is absolute rocket. Handling and acceleration are excellent. Handles at least as good as my previous five series and is considerably faster. Interior materials are top notch. so far my opinion is the electronics leave a bit to be desired for a vehicle in this price range. Meridian upgrade is pretty nice. I have not use the vehicle enough to determine whether navigation and other Bluetooth and iPod controls are good or bad but I will post a follow up after some time of ownership. Dealership experience at Rahal Land Rover was great; cannot speak to value or reliability since I've only had the truck for one day.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Land Rover
Range Rover Sport
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Land Rover Range Rover Sport info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings