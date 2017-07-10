Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale Near Me

Desert Auto Dealer - Palm Desert / California

This SUV has a CLEAN TITLE and an optional extended warranty is available.The Original Owner has cared for this Land Rover since it was new and the automatic transmission makes driving easier in stop-and-go traffic and on hilly roads.This 6 Cylinder engine is a great alternative to a V8 in efficiency while getting much more performance compared to a 4 Cylinder engine plus the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.The navigation system not only delivers accurate directions but increases this vehicles value, furthermore the Land Rover back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option. Avoid serious accidents and save your bumpers with the factory built-in parking sensors at the same time having the key in your pocket is one less step and makes it easier to handle armloads of more important things. The panoramic roof is one of our favorite options on this vehicle, not to mention the refined air suspension makes a world of difference in ride quality.The convenience of the Hard Disk Media Storage Drive allows you to store music directly to the vehicle, meanwhile the rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months. The HID headlights create a more natural form of light, which results in higher visibility and increased safety at night, in addition to the factory built in HD radio gives you more music, talk shows and news without any monthly subscription fees. Listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable, moreover the Bluetooth connection on this vehicle not only cuts down on possible law violations, but also keeps both your hands free to grip the wheel.The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level, moreover the AUX input is a m... Read the full description on our Website at: www.desertimportexport.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALWG2VF4FA628119

Stock: 628119

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-18-2019