Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,324
|$3,234
|$3,735
|Clean
|$2,091
|$2,915
|$3,365
|Average
|$1,625
|$2,276
|$2,627
|Rough
|$1,158
|$1,637
|$1,888
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,776
|$2,669
|$3,158
|Clean
|$1,598
|$2,405
|$2,846
|Average
|$1,242
|$1,878
|$2,221
|Rough
|$885
|$1,351
|$1,596
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,749
|$2,373
|$2,717
|Clean
|$1,574
|$2,139
|$2,448
|Average
|$1,223
|$1,670
|$1,911
|Rough
|$872
|$1,201
|$1,373
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,827
|$2,479
|$2,838
|Clean
|$1,643
|$2,234
|$2,558
|Average
|$1,277
|$1,744
|$1,996
|Rough
|$911
|$1,254
|$1,435
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE-R 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,449
|$3,696
|$4,379
|Clean
|$2,203
|$3,331
|$3,946
|Average
|$1,712
|$2,601
|$3,080
|Rough
|$1,221
|$1,870
|$2,213
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,599
|$2,326
|$2,727
|Clean
|$1,438
|$2,097
|$2,457
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,637
|$1,918
|Rough
|$797
|$1,177
|$1,378
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,828
|$2,641
|$3,089
|Clean
|$1,644
|$2,380
|$2,783
|Average
|$1,278
|$1,859
|$2,172
|Rough
|$911
|$1,337
|$1,561
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE-R 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,559
|$3,519
|$4,048
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,171
|$3,648
|Average
|$1,789
|$2,476
|$2,847
|Rough
|$1,276
|$1,781
|$2,046