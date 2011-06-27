  1. Home
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,324$3,234$3,735
Clean$2,091$2,915$3,365
Average$1,625$2,276$2,627
Rough$1,158$1,637$1,888
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,776$2,669$3,158
Clean$1,598$2,405$2,846
Average$1,242$1,878$2,221
Rough$885$1,351$1,596
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,749$2,373$2,717
Clean$1,574$2,139$2,448
Average$1,223$1,670$1,911
Rough$872$1,201$1,373
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,827$2,479$2,838
Clean$1,643$2,234$2,558
Average$1,277$1,744$1,996
Rough$911$1,254$1,435
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE-R 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,449$3,696$4,379
Clean$2,203$3,331$3,946
Average$1,712$2,601$3,080
Rough$1,221$1,870$2,213
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,599$2,326$2,727
Clean$1,438$2,097$2,457
Average$1,118$1,637$1,918
Rough$797$1,177$1,378
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,828$2,641$3,089
Clean$1,644$2,380$2,783
Average$1,278$1,859$2,172
Rough$911$1,337$1,561
Estimated values
2006 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE-R 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,559$3,519$4,048
Clean$2,302$3,171$3,648
Average$1,789$2,476$2,847
Rough$1,276$1,781$2,046
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,438 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,097 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Altima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,438 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,097 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Nissan Altima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,438 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,097 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Nissan Altima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Nissan Altima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Nissan Altima ranges from $797 to $2,727, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Nissan Altima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.