Used 2011 Nissan Titan for Sale Near Me
- $10,000Great Deal | $2,013 below market
2011 Nissan Titan SV169,793 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Towne Hyundai - Denville / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! 4WD. 4WD Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V Galaxy Black Metallic 2011 Nissan Titan SV 5-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC1BN317728
Stock: 169793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $15,995Good Deal | $1,083 below market
2011 Nissan Titan PRO-4X113,393 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lock 20 Auto - Newcomerstown / Ohio
Meet our 2011 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Crew Cab 4X4 in Black is sure to impress you. Powered by a 5.6 Liter V8 generating 317hp while paired with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission that can easily handle almost any hauling task you may throw to it. Our Four Wheel Drive is amazing to own and offers exceptional economy. Check out the photos of this great-looking PRO-4X with its off-road wheels bedside/tailgate top moldings black door handles rear privacy glass and distinct grille. There's plenty of room for everyone inside our PRO-4X with supportive cloth seating power accessories remote keyless entry Bluetooth AM/FM/CD and more!Our Nissan Titan PRO-4X is also equipped with safety features to keep you out of harm's way. Get behind the wheel of this truck today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC5BN325525
Stock: 5752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$14,332Good Deal | $1,944 below market
2011 Nissan Titan SV101,247 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
All Star Chevrolet Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. POWER SEAT(S), ALLOY WHEELS, **SERVICED HERE**, Heavy Metal Package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0ED2BN318108
Stock: TL6584A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- New Listing$13,900Fair Deal | $1,759 below market
2011 Nissan Titan SV132,074 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jamieson Motors - Chinook / Montana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0ECXBN303153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,501Fair Deal | $500 below market
2011 Nissan Titan SV82,353 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LaFontaine Chevrolet - Dexter / Michigan
2011 Nissan Titan SV 4X4 V8 Utilitrack System Sliding rear window Blizzard 4WD CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 35530 miles below market average! Non-Smoker, 3.357 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Captain's Chairs, Electronic Stability Control, Factory Applied Spray-On Bedliner, a Heavy Duty Battery for those cold mornings, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, Illuminated entry, Lockable Bedside Storage Compartment, Lockable Center Console, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Heated Extendable Tow Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, SV Premium Utility Package, Tailgate Area Illumination & 12V Power, Tilt steering wheel, Tow Package, Traction control, Utili-Track Channel System w/4 Tie-Down Cleats, XM Satellite Radio. We use state-of-the-art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to keep giving the best values in the market. Contact our Sales Department at 517-456-6555 with your questions and to set up an appointment. Be our guest at Lafontaine CDJR of Clinton, and put us to work for you. NOTE: All Equipment Listed May Not Be Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC2BN307662
Stock: 0NM740P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- $15,700
2011 Nissan Titan SV74,370 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arlington Nissan - Arlington Heights / Illinois
Odometer is 18641 miles below market average!2011 4WD Nissan Titan Smoke SV 5-Speed Automatic King CabRohrman VALUE RATED!! At Arlington Nissan we want our customers to know that they are getting to best possible VALUE on their Pre Owned Vehicle. We analyze all current market pricing trends and utilize state of the art pricing guides to insure that our vehicles are priced BELOW current market prices so our customers are getting the BEST deal possible and the peace of mind they deserve! ~We appreciate the opportunity~. Arlington Nissan serving Arlington Heights, Buffalo grove, Palatine, Hoffman Estates, and Skokie is the place to be! Nissan Altima , Murano, Sentra, NV200 and Pathfinder cars in our showroom serving drivers from Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove , Crystal Lake , Palatine , Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg and Skokie always bring style and performance to the table. In fact, with a wide-range of exciting Nissan models available, such as the Altima , Maxima , Pathfinder and Rouge it can be difficult to make a decision. Arlington Nissan Nissan Altima , Murano, Sentra, NV200 or Pathfinder NEW, USED PREOWNED, CERTIFIED VEHICLES. SOME UNDER 10K, UNDER 5K.Rohrman Nissan Arlington heights. Chicago Land, Chicago, Illinois. 60004 *advertidedprice on CERTIFIED vehicles includes a $450 rebate from nissan motor credit when financed through them.Cash purchases and other finace sources do not recieve rebate.**A $595 inspection and detail fee will be added to all preowned vehicle advertised prices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0CJ3BN311852
Stock: 32697B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $17,499Fair Deal | $265 below market
2011 Nissan Titan SV78,062 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bill Walsh Chevrolet Buick GMC Truck - Streator / Illinois
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. 2011 Nissan Titan SV Smoke *AWD/4WD/4X4, *5.5 FOOT BOX/BED, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, *BLUETOOTH, *SATELLITE RADIO, *TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, *BEDLINER*, *RUNNING BOARDS, *LOCAL TRADE. Clean CARFAX. 12/17 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EC5BN308594
Stock: 60160-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $16,513Fair Deal
2011 Nissan Titan SV64,007 milesDelivery available*
Gurley Leep Buick GMC - Mishawaka / Indiana
4WD ** THIS VEHICLE IS BACKED BY A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY **, **ONE OWNER**, **NON-SMOKER**, **NO ACCIDENTS**, **4X4**, **FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL BRAD AT 574.400.9447**, **VEHICLE LOCATED AT GURLEY LEEP KIA, 4028 GRAPE RD MISHAWAKA, IN 46545**, ***CLEAN AUTO CHECK***, ** GURLEY LEEP KIA **, ** WILL SELL FAST **, ***BETWEEN DAY AND EDISON***, Titan SV, King Cab, Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 5-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.**VEHICLE LOCATED AT GURLEY LEEP KIA ON GRAPE RD. WANT MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL OR TEXT BRAD AT 574.400.9447**Recent Arrival! Odometer is 29238 miles below market average! Smoke 2011 Nissan Titan SV Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 5-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0CCXBN321814
Stock: YD5934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $16,759
2011 Nissan Titan SV128,800 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Tuf Trucks - Rush / New York
Fresh Trade In~~Leather Seats~~Rear Entertainment System~~Lifted with aftermarket wheels/tires~~4WD Alloy wheels Remote keyless entry. 2011 Nissan Titan SV 4WD 5-Speed Automatic Galaxy Black Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EC2BN308895
Stock: 308895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$24,998
2011 Nissan Titan SL81,265 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Colorado Springs - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Colorado Springs / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EC0BN305753
Stock: 19036510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$21,998
2011 Nissan Titan SV92,843 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EDXBN312749
Stock: 19313294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,980
2011 Nissan Titan S114,657 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**WE FINANCE**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.** Feel free to text questions to 801-390-2354 anytime. Don't forget to check out our website. www.chariotautosales.comCome and discover a whole new buying experience at Chariot Auto Sales.Our no pressure approach and straight forward pricing make buying a vehicle enjoyable.A large part of our business comes from outside the area and we can ship your vehicle anywhere in the US. Contact us to find out just how easy this can be. We are also happy to make arrangements to pick you up from the airport *Financing options available *Trade ins always welcome
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan S with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0CJ0BN322890
Stock: 20160-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$17,990
2011 Nissan Titan SL128,580 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Autocar Trader - Mount Vernon / Indiana
Please call us at 812-831-3535 today to schedule your test drive.Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before relying on it to make a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices may not include additional fees such as government fees and taxes title and registration fees finance charges dealer document preparation fees processing fees and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with dealer sponsored or subsidized subprime financing. Be advised that due to security concerns and potential fraud we do not negotiate the purchase of a vehicle via e-mail or text. Call us to discuss an offer over the phone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0EC3BN319663
Stock: 11-319663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,200
2011 Nissan Titan SV38,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Toyota - Sinking Spring / Pennsylvania
2011 Nissan Titan Odometer is 55857 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0CJ2BN308974
Stock: V208046N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $16,900
2011 Nissan Titan SV62,225 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sunset Honda - San Luis Obispo / California
**Sunset Honda Quality - Warranty Applies**, **Alloy Wheels**, **CD Player/MP3 Player**, **Dual Airbags**, **Head Curtain Airbags**, **Side Air Bags**, **Keyless Entry**, **XM Radio**, **Sliding Rear Window**. Recent Arrival!Nissan RWD SV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0CHXBN312333
Stock: P12318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $14,995
2011 Nissan Titan PRO-4X113,802 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Automax of Memphis - Memphis / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0CC5BN309442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$15,899
2011 Nissan Titan SL108,834 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Brandon Auto Mall FIAT - Brandon / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.Recent Arrival! All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, Local Trade, Leather, Tow Package, Keyless Entry, Performance Tires, Titan SL, 4D Crew Cab, Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Blue Steel. 2011 Nissan Titan SL Blue Steel Odometer is 14281 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Titan SL, 4D Crew Cab, Endurance 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Blue Steel, 10 Speakers, 2.937 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Captain's Chairs, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio System, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Sec
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BA0ED4BN313654
Stock: 7C76238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$13,999
2011 Nissan Titan PRO-4X118,402 milesDelivery available*
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN TRUCK - DRIVES LIKE NEW - GOOD TIRES - NEW REAR STRUTS - NEW FRONT TIE ROD - NEW MUFFLER - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or text us 267-766-9463 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AA0EJ5BN308240
Stock: 3082400
Certified Pre-Owned: No