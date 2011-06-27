Close

Lock 20 Auto - Newcomerstown / Ohio

Meet our 2011 Nissan Titan PRO-4X Crew Cab 4X4 in Black is sure to impress you. Powered by a 5.6 Liter V8 generating 317hp while paired with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission that can easily handle almost any hauling task you may throw to it. Our Four Wheel Drive is amazing to own and offers exceptional economy. Check out the photos of this great-looking PRO-4X with its off-road wheels bedside/tailgate top moldings black door handles rear privacy glass and distinct grille. There's plenty of room for everyone inside our PRO-4X with supportive cloth seating power accessories remote keyless entry Bluetooth AM/FM/CD and more!Our Nissan Titan PRO-4X is also equipped with safety features to keep you out of harm's way. Get behind the wheel of this truck today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Nissan Titan PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6AA0EC5BN325525

Stock: 5752

Certified Pre-Owned: No

