Used 2010 Mazda Tribute for Sale Near Me
- 95,849 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,998
CarMax Tupelo - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Saltillo / Mississippi
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MS, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax document/service fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CY0C7XAKM06808
Stock: 18943553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,911 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,495
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CY0C76AKM02416
Stock: 8026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-07-2018
- 93,150 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,790
Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - O Fallon / Missouri
Check out this 2010 Mazda Tribute Sport. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.5L/152 engine will keep you going. This Mazda Tribute features the following options: Air conditioning, Front wheel drive, Triple-H body construction, Rear pwr point, Rear heater ducts, Body-color door handles, MYSTIC BLACK, CHARCOAL, Front Fog Lamps, and Warning lights-inc: air bag, check engine, parking brake, brake fluid, low battery charge, oil pressure, fuel level, turn signal, cruise control, hill mode, ABS, fog lights, fasten seat belt, key-in-ignition, engine temp, tire pressure monitor. See it for yourself at Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 3480 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CY0C79AKM06461
Stock: D6491S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 105,571 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,997
Ken Garff Buick GMC - Ogden / Utah
CARFAX One-Owner!!!! 3.0L AWD, BLUETOOTH HAND FREE CALLING, HEATED SEATS, FACTORY TOW PACKAGE, CRUISE CONTROL, **GarffEase** One Sales Pro, One Hour, One Price, HOME DELIVERY IS AVAILABLE!!!, ALL CUSTOMERS receive FREE GARFF CARE!! Includes free roadside assistance such as jumping a dead battery, towing, unlocking your vehicle, fuel if you run out of gas, complimentary car washes, and flat tire repair!2020 DealerRater DEALER OF THE YEAR!! https://tinyurl.com/u436793 ---Exclusive 60 MINUTE BUYING EXPERIENCE! GARFF EASE! Work with one person start to finish! HOME DELIVERY AND TEST DRIVES available! Call to schedule!2010 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring Sangria Red
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CY9GG2AKM08745
Stock: 3GUT8745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 116,859 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,400
Charlie Obaugh Chevrolet - Waynesboro / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CY9C71AKM02019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,621 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,850
Briggs Buick GMC - Manhattan / Kansas
,LEATHER SEATS,POWER DRIVER'S SEAT,POWER SUNROOF,TOWING/CAMPER PKG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CY9GG4AKM09802
Stock: AM20-341C1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 206,793 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,888
Roger Beasley Hyundai New Braunfels - New Braunfels / Texas
This vehicle is so clean, you would think it's almost brand new. Come check out this 2009 Mazda Tribute that just arrived here at Roger Beasley Hyundai. Our Mazda comes to you in a Red exterior color with Gray interior. This 2009 Mazda has 2 previous owners with a clean accident free carfax reported. Be the talk of the town when driving this 2009 Mazda that has a 2.5L 4-Cylinder engine that gets 20 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway. This gem is priced to sell stop by today or call 830-632-2220 to schedule your hassle free test drive today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CZ02709KM01756
Stock: B4706B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 94,474 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,599
CarMax Austin North - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Austin / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CY0C72BKM01796
Stock: 19219388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,071 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,691
Russ Darrow Mazda of Greenfield - Greenfield / Wisconsin
2011 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring Tuxedo Black 3.0L 6-Cylinder iVCT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, REMOTE VEHICLE START SYSTEM, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CY9GG4BKM04603
Stock: GPPS6769A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 99,473 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,403
Russ Darrow Mitsubishi - Waukesha / Wisconsin
100% Credit Approval Is Our #1 Goal. We, Will, Get You Approved, And Will Get You Into The Vehicle Of Your Choice. At Russ Darrow Mitsubishi We Make Auto Loans Other's Can't.2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport Sport Brilliant Silver Metallic 2.5L 4-Cylinder iVCT FWDGOOD MAINTENANCE HISTORY, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS-ready, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rack.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CZ02749KM00612
Stock: M19024A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 180,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950
Northtowne Auto Group - Kansas City / Missouri
NORTHTOWNE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INFORMATION HOTLINEpre-owned vehicle questions answered promptly 816-459-2724.***Can be shipped ANYWHERE in the United States***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CZ02799KM03716
Stock: LB4746A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,787 miles
$5,995
Holiday Cadillac - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
4WD MOONROOF LEATHER HEATED FRONT BUCKETS SPLIT FOLDING REAR BENCH SEAT 16' X 7.0' CAST ALUMINUM MACHINED 7-SPOKE WHLS ONE OWNER CLEAN TITLE.Visit Holiday Budget Center to test drive this vehicle and many more! At Holiday, we believe that just because you're shopping for a vehicle that fits your budget doesn't mean you have to settle for anything less than quality. Experience the same, exceptional customer service you expect from Holiday Mazda at a price that works for you!Call Now Toll Free! 1-(866) 875-3224. Check out our Full inventory at www.holidayautomotive.com. Holiday Mazda in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has been a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We are located at HWY 41 and HWY 23 at Exit 99. We are pleased to offer ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 banks to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. At Holiday Mazda we are worth the trip!While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.*Wisconsin's Largest Used Truck Dealership MMXVII. Source: Reg Trak
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CY9C70BKM06581
Stock: 20F218A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 58,435 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,988
Towne Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hamburg / New York
Please call for availability. (716) 646-5200. Recent Arrival! Sangria Red Mica 2011 Mazda Tribute i Sport 2.5L 4-Cylinder iVCT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD ***FRESH INVENTORY***, ***A RARE FIND***, ***LOW, LOW MILES***, ***AWD***, ***GREAT ON GAS***, ***NICE STORAGE SPACE***, #TOWNEBARGAIN, AWD.20/26 City/Highway MPGPlease contact us at 716-646-5200 or stop in and see why everyone is saying We love our Towne!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda Tribute i Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CY9C78BKM05016
Stock: CP5236B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 71,026 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,950
Sames Bastrop Ford - Bastrop / Texas
Hey!! Look right here! This terrific 2009 Mazda Tribute i is just waiting to bring the right owner lots of joy and happiness with years of trouble-free use. New Arrival... This SUV has less than 72k miles.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, Multi-function remote - Windows, 2.5 L liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine with variable valve timing... Disclaimer All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Certain vehicles listed may not be available, or may have different prices. Prices exclude state tax, license, document preparation fee, smog fee, finance charges, and dealer ads or dealer installed accessories, if applicable. Vehicle option and pricing are subject to change. Prices include all dealer rebates and dealer incentives. Pricing and availability varies by dealership. Please check with your dealer for more information. Prices do not include dealer charges, such as advertising, that can vary by manufacturer or region, or costs for selling, preparing, displaying or financing the vehicle. Images displayed may not be representative of the actual trim level of a vehicle. Colors shown are the most accurate representations available. However, due to the limitations of web and monitor color display, we cannot guarantee that the colors depicted will exactly match the color of the car. Information provided is believed accurate but all specifications, pricing, and availability must be confirmed in writing (directly) with the dealer to be binding. Neither the Dealer nor Dealer.com is responsible for any inaccuracies contained herein and by using this application you the customer acknowledge the foregoing and accept such terms. Price does not include dealer added options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CZ02729KM03458
Stock: LLA41931A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,385 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,998
Baxter Subaru - Omaha / Nebraska
This vehicle is located at Baxter Subaru 17130 Burt Street Omaha, NE 68118. LOW MILES - 40,372! Tribute Sport trim, Tuxedo Black exterior and Charcoal interior. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, CarAndDriver.com explains 'They're distinguished by trucklike styling, brisk performance, and strong fuel economy.'. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. Mazda Tribute Sport with Tuxedo Black exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 171 HP at 6000 RPM*. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Baxter Auto is a family-owned and locally-operated dealership group serving Omaha, Lincoln and Kansas City, supporting the vision of Talton (Tal) Anderson, founder of Baxter, created 60 years ago. Baxter provides superior customer service and quality new, used and pre-owned vehicles. Baxter became what it is today through the continued support of its loyal customers, employees, and the local community. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda Tribute i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CY0C76BKM02529
Stock: S569524J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 136,572 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,750
Butch Davis Chevrolet - Ripley / Mississippi
ONE OWNER! 2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport SUV for sale - $0 down with good credit or $1000 recommended down with bad credit! This sharp looking vehicle has Brilliant Silver Metallic paint with Charcoal interior. All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender. VEHICLE DETAILS - Only 136K miles, 1 Owner, Service records, Automatic transmission, Power windows, Power locks, Cruise, 16 inch alloy wheels, and much more. LOW FIXED NO HAGGLE PRICING! - Drive a little, save a lot! All of our pre-owned vehicles are priced and advertised with an extra $1000 DISCOUNT for financing with a Butch Davis Chevrolet preferred lender. Make short drive to Ripley MS and save big on your next vehicle purchase! DO YOU HAVE GOOD CREDIT? On the spot financing, $0 down payment, and terms up to 84 months! As a Chevrolet dealer, we have national agreements with banks offering financing options that most local banks and credit unions can not compete with. The combination of low rates and flexible terms we offer allow our customers to GET A LOW MONTHLY PAYMENT, often for much less than they expect. DO YOU HAVE BAD CREDIT? Don't sweat it! Put as low as $1000 down and drive this vehicle home today. At Butch Davis Chevrolet, your job and your down payment will get you approved. Get in the vehicle you want now, with NO CREDIT CHECK REQUIRED! FREE CARFAX! - No funny business! A free Carfax History Report is provided on every vehicle we stock. TRADE INS ARE WELCOME! We will pay top dollar for your trade. Bring your vehicle to our dealership, get the most money for your trade in, and trade up to the vehicle of your dreams! COME VISIT US! - We are open 10-7 Tuesday thru Friday and 10-4 on Saturday.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CZ02759KM00795
Stock: P3686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 131,965 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,799
Clark's Auto Sales of Kentucky - Louisville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mazda Tribute i Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CY0C74BKM07082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,559 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,599
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Mazda Tribute Sport with 163,557mi. This 2008 Mazda Tribute comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This Mazda Tribute Sport is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. The Mazda Tribute Sport will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2008 Mazda Tribute: The 2008 Mazda Tribute mixes a boxy, more traditional SUV shape with a feel behind the wheel that's very carlike. With the four-cylinder engine, the Tribute is one of the most fuel-efficient small sport-utility vehicles, though the V6 is a better choice for those who plan to drive frequently with heavy loads or at high speed. Mazda also claims that the interior fabrics in the Tribute Grand Touring are the first of any non-luxury SUV to be vinyl-free, and the Sport and Touring models have a fabric made with 35-percent recycled yarns. Interesting features of this model are comfortable interior, Ride and handling (compared to other small SUVs), utility, and fuel efficiency (four-cylinder). All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mazda Tribute i Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4F2CZ02Z18KM20641
Stock: 8KM20641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
