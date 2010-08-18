Used 2010 Mazda Tribute for Sale Near Me

56 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Tribute Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 56 listings
  • 2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport in Gray
    used

    2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport

    95,849 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport in Gray
    used

    2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport

    106,911 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport in Black
    used

    2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport

    93,150 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,790

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2010 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring

    105,571 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,997

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport

    116,859 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,400

    Details
  • 2010 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring in White
    used

    2010 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring

    158,621 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,850

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport in Red
    used

    2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport

    206,793 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,888

    Details
  • 2011 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2011 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring

    94,474 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2011 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2011 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring

    115,071 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,691

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport in Silver
    used

    2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport

    99,473 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,403

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport in Black
    used

    2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport

    180,170 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2011 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring in Black
    used

    2011 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring

    174,787 miles

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2011 Mazda Tribute i Sport in Red
    used

    2011 Mazda Tribute i Sport

    58,435 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,988

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport in Gray
    used

    2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport

    71,026 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2011 Mazda Tribute i Sport in Black
    used

    2011 Mazda Tribute i Sport

    40,385 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport in Silver
    used

    2009 Mazda Tribute i Sport

    136,572 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,750

    Details
  • 2011 Mazda Tribute i Touring in Black
    used

    2011 Mazda Tribute i Touring

    131,965 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,799

    Details
  • 2008 Mazda Tribute i Sport in Red
    used

    2008 Mazda Tribute i Sport

    163,559 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,599

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mazda Tribute searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 56 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Tribute
  4. Used 2010 Mazda Tribute

Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Tribute

Read recent reviews for the Mazda Tribute
Overall Consumer Rating
4.114 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (14%)
Not happy
not happy,08/18/2010
Can't recommend! The transmission was replaced at 1,400 miles, because it shifted so rough. Thing is it still shifts rough and has very noisy idle. The drive is very noisy also. I am going to trade it in. The upside was the dealership service dept. Was exception. I feel bad their product was so disappointing. Will never buy another Mazda.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mazda
Tribute
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mazda Tribute info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings