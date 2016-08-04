Used 2010 BMW X6 M for Sale Near Me
- used
2010 BMW X6 M93,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$22,417
- used
2011 BMW X6 M111,860 milesLemon history, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,999
- 77,254 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,394$2,040 Below Market
- 76,105 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,995$514 Below Market
- 65,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$26,995$382 Below Market
- 107,978 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,987
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,900
- 79,638 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,566
- 67,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,998
- 68,183 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$27,977
- 63,600 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,997$485 Below Market
- 72,372 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,451
- 53,560 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$32,995$393 Below Market
- 92,139 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,995
- 53,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,997$3,287 Below Market
- 19,914 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$54,998
- 23,905 miles
$49,995
- 49,699 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$46,998
Consumer Reviews for the BMW X6 M
Donald Montano,04/08/2016
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
I have owned a number of cars and trucks over the years. Currently own a 911 Porsche and Panamera along with a 650 Dodge Ram and Toyota Four Runner. I've owned BMW 550 and 740 as well. This is the best driving vehicle of the lot. It's still a big vehicle but doesn't handle like one. My 911 is a 1999 and rides like a Go-Cart. The Panamera feels like a big car. Now that I'm in my 50's I much prefer sitting a bit higher and knowing I have the acceleration and stopping ability of a much smaller vehicle. It is the most fun I have had driving any vehicle. I'm not fascinated by the look of the vehicle, but then that's what lured me in. I like to drive fast and don't want to be conspicuous. Most folks simply don't know how much power this SUV really has. It will blow both of my Porshe cars off the line. Excellent braking has saved me from a couple of certain accidents over the past 5 years. The downside is kids have a difficult time seeing out of the back seats. And there are only 2 back seats. I wish there was a bench seat option so we could carry 5 passengers. My daughter is now practicing for her driving test and I let her drive my X6M. She didn't like the vehicle having spent her life in the back seat. The fully adjustable seat allowed her 4'10'' frame to adjust to a position where she could see well and feel very comfortable. After her first drive she expressed that "your car is way nicer than the Toyota!" She needed to adjust her foot pressure on both the accelerator and the brake. Both are far more responsive than the other vehicles we have. My X6M is the best car I have ever owned. My wife expected me to be looking for a new car and asked me about it. I told her I'm happy with the X6M. As long as I can get it detailed I'm good for a couple more years at least. Oh, the gas mileage is poor at about 15 mpg and the gas tank is small ~20 gal. So I have to hit the gas station at least weekly and sometimes more. My Wife names all of our vehicles. The X6M is named "Thirsty".
