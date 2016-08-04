Used 2010 BMW X6 M for Sale Near Me

81 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X6 M Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 81 listings
  • 2010 BMW X6 M in Black
    used

    2010 BMW X6 M

    93,710 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $22,417

    Details
  • 2011 BMW X6 M in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 BMW X6 M

    111,860 miles
    Lemon history, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2012 BMW X6 M in Black
    used

    2012 BMW X6 M

    77,254 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,394

    $2,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW X6 M in Black
    used

    2012 BMW X6 M

    76,105 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $25,995

    $514 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW X6 M in Black
    used

    2012 BMW X6 M

    65,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $26,995

    $382 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 BMW X6 M in Black
    used

    2012 BMW X6 M

    107,978 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,987

    Details
  • 2012 BMW X6 M in Black
    used

    2012 BMW X6 M

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,900

    Details
  • 2013 BMW X6 M in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 BMW X6 M

    79,638 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,566

    Details
  • 2013 BMW X6 M in Black
    used

    2013 BMW X6 M

    67,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2013 BMW X6 M in Gray
    used

    2013 BMW X6 M

    68,183 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,977

    Details
  • 2014 BMW X6 M in Gray
    used

    2014 BMW X6 M

    63,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $31,997

    $485 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X6 M in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 BMW X6 M

    72,372 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,451

    Details
  • 2014 BMW X6 M in White
    used

    2014 BMW X6 M

    53,560 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $32,995

    $393 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW X6 M in White
    used

    2014 BMW X6 M

    92,139 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW X6 M in Black
    used

    2015 BMW X6 M

    53,526 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $41,997

    $3,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW X6 M in White
    used

    2015 BMW X6 M

    19,914 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $54,998

    Details
  • 2015 BMW X6 M in Black
    used

    2015 BMW X6 M

    23,905 miles

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW X6 M in White
    used

    2015 BMW X6 M

    49,699 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $46,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW X6 M searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 81 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW X6 M
  4. Used 2010 BMW X6 M

Consumer Reviews for the BMW X6 M

Read recent reviews for the BMW X6 M
Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
My favorite vehicle to drive by far!
Donald Montano,04/08/2016
4dr SUV AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A)
I have owned a number of cars and trucks over the years. Currently own a 911 Porsche and Panamera along with a 650 Dodge Ram and Toyota Four Runner. I've owned BMW 550 and 740 as well. This is the best driving vehicle of the lot. It's still a big vehicle but doesn't handle like one. My 911 is a 1999 and rides like a Go-Cart. The Panamera feels like a big car. Now that I'm in my 50's I much prefer sitting a bit higher and knowing I have the acceleration and stopping ability of a much smaller vehicle. It is the most fun I have had driving any vehicle. I'm not fascinated by the look of the vehicle, but then that's what lured me in. I like to drive fast and don't want to be conspicuous. Most folks simply don't know how much power this SUV really has. It will blow both of my Porshe cars off the line. Excellent braking has saved me from a couple of certain accidents over the past 5 years. The downside is kids have a difficult time seeing out of the back seats. And there are only 2 back seats. I wish there was a bench seat option so we could carry 5 passengers. My daughter is now practicing for her driving test and I let her drive my X6M. She didn't like the vehicle having spent her life in the back seat. The fully adjustable seat allowed her 4'10'' frame to adjust to a position where she could see well and feel very comfortable. After her first drive she expressed that "your car is way nicer than the Toyota!" She needed to adjust her foot pressure on both the accelerator and the brake. Both are far more responsive than the other vehicles we have. My X6M is the best car I have ever owned. My wife expected me to be looking for a new car and asked me about it. I told her I'm happy with the X6M. As long as I can get it detailed I'm good for a couple more years at least. Oh, the gas mileage is poor at about 15 mpg and the gas tank is small ~20 gal. So I have to hit the gas station at least weekly and sometimes more. My Wife names all of our vehicles. The X6M is named "Thirsty".
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
X6 M
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW X6 M info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings