What is the Corsair?

With all of the newest headline-grabbing luxury crossovers coming from Germany, South Korea and Japan, it's easy to forget that one of the best SUVs in the segment is brewed right here in the U.S. The Lincoln Corsair is the automaker's smallest and most affordable offering, but we think it's also one of the best in Lincoln's lineup. It's roomy, comfortable, — and when equipped with the 2.3-liter engine and adaptive suspension dampers — refined and surprisingly fun to drive when you decide to put the hammer down. There's even a plug-in hybrid version that provides nearly 30 miles of electric range before the gas engine kicks on. In short, there's a lot to like about the Corsair, and we haven't even touched on its relatively affordable price tag.

The Corsair launched for the 2020 model year, and Lincoln hasn't really fussed with the underlying vehicle since then (the plug-in's introduction midway through 2021 has been the only significant update). Judging by recently photographed Corsairs running around in camouflage, we expect that Lincoln will refresh this compact crossover for 2023. We don't yet know what the changes will entail, but Lincoln may have given us a sneak peek with last year's refresh of the Navigator. That big-boss SUV received a number of upgrades — including new comfort features and the implementation of Lincoln's ActiveGlide hands-free driving system — and we can see some of those additions making their way to the Corsair too.