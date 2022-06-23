Skip to main content
2023 Lincoln Corsair

Release Date: Fall 2022
Estimated Price: Starting around $38,000
What to expect
  • Expected refresh for 2023
  • Styling is expected to be updated, and new features are likely
  • Part of the first Corsair generation introduced for 2020
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
