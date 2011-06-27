Used 1995 Nissan Altima for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$1,098
1997 Nissan Altima GXE359,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
**Clean CARFAX!**All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Nissan Altima GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BU31D9VC272638
Stock: VC272638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- $2,790
1997 Nissan Altima XE139,627 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 3 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - RUNS VERY WELL - COLD AC - CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - VERY WELL KEPT INTERIOR - CRUISE CONTROL - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - A SIMPLE BASIC JAPANESE SEDAN - CRUISE CONTROL AND KEYLESS CLICKERS - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Nissan Altima XE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BU31D1VC162098
Stock: DF12224P8N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$2,275
1998 Nissan Altima GXE190,383 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Nissan Altima GXE.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4DL01D9WC112223
Stock: T32980A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $1,500
1998 Nissan Altima undefined177,420 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Belle Glade Chevrolet Cadillac And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Nissan Altima .
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (N/A City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4DL01D1WC182900
Stock: 5182900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $4,991
1998 Nissan Altima XE172,376 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vancouver Toyota - Vancouver / Washington
XE trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. VEHICLE REVIEWS Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. OUR PROMISE McCord's Vancouver Toyota-Scion is a family owned and operated dealership since 1982. Our promise is to provide our customers with the best possible reconditioned used car on the market. We will run every used vehicle we offer for sale against the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) recall data base and will address any recall before we sell it to you. Every used car is run through a 160 point quality control inspection- We pay our mechanics to find any issues so you don't have to. We offer a 5 day 500 mile 'No Questions Asked' money back guarantee, a 12mo/12k mile limited powertrain warranty on any vehicle that is 14 years or newer and has less than 125k miles. The warranty allows you to fix the vehicle at any shop that you choose- not just us. Plus our Certified Toyota program that gives you 1yr/12k mile comprehensive warranty coverage and 7yr/100k mile powertrain coverage. MCCORD'S VALUE PRICE We research our market and Value price every vehicle we offer for sale with a very competitive price. Less time negotiating and more time finding the vehicle that best matches your wants and needs. We look forward to your visit. Pricing analysis performed on 8/16/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Nissan Altima XE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4DL01DXWC257500
Stock: B16088B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- New Listing$1,499
1998 Nissan Altima GLE145,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Short Line Auto - Rochester / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Nissan Altima GLE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4DL01D9WC130818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,790
1999 Nissan Altima GXE95,243 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - CLEAN TITLE - LOW ORIGINAL MILES! - RUNS GREAT - CHAIN DRIVEN 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - COLD AC - HAS SOME WEAR AND TEAR, BUT LOW MILES!! - AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Altima GXE.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4DL01D1XC203195
Stock: AL21125P7N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,977
1999 Nissan Altima GLENot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Heritage Automotive Center - Lawrenceburg / Tennessee
White 1999 Nissan Altima 4-Speed Automatic FWD 2.4L I4 SMPI 16V We would like to thank you for visiting our website and considering us for the purchase of your next new or pre-owned vehicle. It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. Let us introduce you to our staff, show you some of our special vehicle offers, and take you through our complete line of new and pre-owned inventory. We can help you find exactly what you are looking for. We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Altima GLE.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4DL01D2XC176685
Stock: A350B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $1,990
1999 Nissan Altima XE97,137 milesDelivery available*
Nelson Toyota - Stanleytown / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Nissan Altima XE.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4DL01D5XC116819
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$4,294
2001 Nissan Altima GXE162,076 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Valley Subaru of Longmont - Longmont / Colorado
Clean CARFAX.We are big enough to serve you but small enough to know you We have built a reputation on providing courteous, honest service. Our customers appreciate the way we do business, and we know you will too. We have been family owned and operated in Longmont for over 30 years!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Altima GXE with Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4DL01D21C131382
Stock: L3224249B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $2,790
2001 Nissan Altima GXE123,457 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * - RUNS NICE AND SMOOTH - PEPPY 2.4L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - KENWOOD MP3 CD PLAYER W/ AUX INPUT - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - INTERIOR IS NICE, OUTSIDE HAS OXIDIZED PAINT, SEE PICS - THESE ARE COMFY, SPACIOUS, AND GOOD CARS FOR THE MONEY! - CRUISE CONTROL - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Altima GXE with Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4DL01D61C184067
Stock: DF114241N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,000
2001 Nissan Altima GXE223,814 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Farmington - Farmington / Utah
Clean CARFAX, "AS IS SPECIAL" Vehicle Passes Emissions and Safety Inspection, Perfect Transportation for a First Time Buyer.SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM MERCEDES-BENZ OF FARMINGTON?Mercedes-Benz of Farmington is a state-of-the-art facility that reflects the pristine quality of the brand we sell. Stop into our dealership to browse around our inventory or pick our your new luxury car today at 555 N. West Bourne Circle in Farmington, UT or call us at (801) 447-3300.VEHICLE REVIEWS4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Altima GXE with Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4DL01D01C209674
Stock: 5MP0107A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- New Listing$6,990
2001 Nissan Altima GXE93,308 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Spradley Barr Motors - Cheyenne / Wyoming
Contact Internet Sales today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Nissan Altima GXE with Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4DL01D71C191707
Stock: 51391AAA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $5,500
2002 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE74,179 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia
*SUNROOF*, *LEATHER*, *150 POINT INSPECTION*, *3 MO 3000 MILE SERVICE CONTRACT ON MOST CARS SEE SALES FOR DETAILS*, *518AUTO.COM*, *CALL KYLE NOW FOR BEST DAILY PRICE*, *FRESH DETAIL*, *FRESH OIL CHANGE*, *MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE*, *NEW STATE INSPECTION*, *https://www.facebook.com/518Auto/#*, *PRINT OUT TO GET THIS PRICE*, *DEALER TRADE-IN*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *20 SERVICE RECORDS*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, Altima 3.5 SE, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V, FWD, Mystic Emerald. Mystic Emerald 2002 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE FWD 3.5L V6 DOHC 24VASK HOW TO CERTIFY YOUR VEHICLE. Odometer is 82767 miles below market average!Awards: * NACTOY 2002 North American Car of the YearALL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL11E82C123679
Stock: 5304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $4,800
2002 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE202,327 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BL11D92C150395
Stock: 150395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,491
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 S120,186 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
South Toyota - Dallas / Texas
Green 2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L I4 DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! Odometer is 19547 miles below market average! 23/29 City/Highway MPGAwards: * NACTOY 2002 North American Car of the Year
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 S with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL11DX2C222457
Stock: T222457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,500
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL174,194 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL11E42C218493
Stock: 25938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,991
2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL94,405 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Monterey - Seaside / California
CARFAX 1-Owner. SL trim. Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Midsize Sedan Under $30,000, "A midsize sedan to be desired." -Edmunds.com. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror. Nissan SL with SATIN WHITE exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 175 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Midsize Sedan Under $30,000. Edmunds.com's review says "A midsize sedan to be desired.". 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $6,991. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Many drivers from Monterey know us as their neighbors. Others know us for the integrity of our pre-owned car collection, Porsche parts, service and repairs. In short, Porsche Monterey is a comprehensive Porsche and pre-owned car center. Anything you could want that relates to either new Porsche models or CPO cars - from a simple answer to a repair - you can find here, under one roof. That's our story. We hope to have the opportunity to learn yours soon. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4AL11E62C100798
Stock: 2C100798P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020