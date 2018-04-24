Used 2011 Volkswagen Eos for Sale Near Me

45 listings
Eos Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 45 listings
  • 2011 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    81,603 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,795

    $403 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2011 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    85,350 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Silver
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    97,422 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,157

    $2,031 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in White
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    113,691 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,000

    $666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    113,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Eos Komfort in White
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Eos Komfort

    69,763 miles

    $8,998

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    107,702 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    36,211 miles

    $16,950

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Silver
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    41,128 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    98,001 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Executive SULEV in Black
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Executive SULEV

    75,637 miles

    $12,750

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Eos Komfort in Silver
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Eos Komfort

    77,809 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,973

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Red
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    78,411 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2010 Volkswagen Eos Komfort in White
    used

    2010 Volkswagen Eos Komfort

    99,990 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,490

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Red
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    162,796 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,825

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Silver
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    77,420 miles

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,494

    Details
  • 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV in Black
    used

    2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV

    57,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,832

    $942 Below Market
    Details

  • 5
    (100%)
I love this car!
Charlotte Scot,04/24/2018
Lux SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
I bought this car used and I love it. A decade ago I owned a 2000 Mercedes SLK. This car is very reminiscent of that SLK. It is not the SPORTS CAR the SLK was but I am older too and it is perfect for me. An advantage over the SLK is the small back seat (I have two Scotties). Also a plus, the VW is a SULEV, like the SLK it can be driven as an automatic or shifted for "peeling out at the stop light." On the highway, I get 31-32mpg at 70-75. On city streets, it is not as impressive (26-28MPH) and it wants premium gas.
