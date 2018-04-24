Used 2011 Volkswagen Eos for Sale Near Me

Pine Belt Chevrolet - Lakewood / New Jersey

White 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort Edition. SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 2.0L TSI 200 hp, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Convertible HardTop, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry. Stock Number: L002323T, VIN Number: WVWBW7AH5CV002323, Style Name: Komfort SULEV 2Dr Convertible, Make: Volkswagen, Model: Eos, Model Year: 2012, Type: Convertible, Vehicle Trim: Komfort Edition, Body Type: Convertible, Exterior Color: Candy White, MPG Automatic City: 22, MPG Automatic Highway: 30, Engine Description: 2.0L I4, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Fuel Induction: DI, Valves Per Cylinder: 4, Aspiration: Turbocharged, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Wheels Rims: Alloy, Drive Train Type: FWD, Independent Suspension: Four-Wheel, Stabilizer Bar: Front And Rear, Compass, External Temp, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Convertible Roof: Hard Top, Convertible Window: Glass, Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Rear Defogger, Sunroof: Sliding Sunshade, Power Glass, Panoramic, Tilt/Slide, Antenna Type: Diversity, Audio System: AM/FM, HD Radio, Speakers: 8, Drivers: Heated, Drivers Height: Power, Drivers Lumbar: 4-Way Power Lumbar, Drivers Power: 12, Passenger: Heated, Passenger Lumbar: Power, Seating Capacity: 4, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Upholstery: Leatherette, Center Armrest, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Rear, Power Outlets: Front And Rear, 12V, Seatback Storage, Steering Adjustment: Tilt And Telescopic, Steering Power: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Steering Wheel Control: Audio, Phone, Multi-Function, Paddle Shifter, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks: Auto-Locking, Windows: Power Windows, Phone: Hands Free, Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Air Filtration, Trunk Lights, Door Trim: Leatherette, Mats: Rear, Front, Reading Lights: Front, Shift Knob: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Vanity Mirrors: Dual Illuminating, Bumpers: Body-Color, Door Reinforcement: Side Impact Door Beams, ABS: 4-Wheel, Anti Theft System: Alarm, Engine Immobilizer, Theft-Deterrent System, Brake Assist, Safety Locks, Cornering Lights, Daytime Running Light, Fog Lights, Front Headrests: 2, Adjustable, Rear Headrests: 2, Adjustable, Safety Signal Mirrors, Safety Stability Control, Trunk Release, Driver And Passenger Airbag, Side Airbag, Stability Control, Front Head Room: 38.9 Inches, Front Shoulder Room: 54.7 Inches, Front Leg Room: 41.7 Inches, Rear Head Room: 35.8 Inches, Rear Leg Room: 32.5 Inches, Rear Shoulder Room: 41.5 Inches, Luggage Capacity: 10.50 Cu.Ft., Maximum Seating: 4, Length: 17

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVWBW7AH5CV002323

Stock: L002323T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020