Used 2011 Volkswagen Eos for Sale Near Me
- 81,603 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,795$403 Below Market
Eastpointe DriveTime - Eastpointe / Michigan
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH2BV003198
Stock: 1740005259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,350 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,990
Franklin Auto Exchange - Indian Trail / North Carolina
This 2011 Volkswagen Eos 2dr 2dr Convertible DSG Komfort SULEV features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Candy White with a Cornsilk Beige Leatherette interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Contact Internet Sales at 704-882-0737 or franklinautoex@yahoo.com for more information. - NO FINANCING AVAILABLE, ALL OUR PRICES ARE CASH PRICE, CUSTOMER HAS TO SECURE HIS/HER OWN FINANCING. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH4BV002506
Stock: 19-002506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 97,422 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,157$2,031 Below Market
Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden - Rainbow City / Alabama
<b>Summary</b> 2012 VOLKSWAGEN EOS KOMFORT Just arrived!! This vehicle is currently going thru our comprehensive Used Car Inspection and Detail process. Upon completion we will post 30+ photos for your review. In the mean time feel free to contact us to schedule a test drive or get additional information. <b>Additional Information</b> One Year of Complimentary Maintenance included with Purchase. Kia Store Rainbow City-Gadsden is also the home of the $27.95 oil change, all day, every day! If your a first responder or a veteran, you'll receive discounts of 20% off parts and accessories. Just part of what separates us from the pack. Call, text, chat or email us today! Price excludes tax, title, license and doc fee. CALL: 256-442-3232 SMART PAYMENT PLAN, offered exclusively at Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden. By electing Weekly or Bi-Weekly payment options you can align your car payment to be the same as your pay cycle. By making lower more frequent payments, you pay less interest, achieve equity faster and pay off your vehicle sooner. Ask dealers for details. Buy with confidence. Family-owned & operated. Get Pre-Approved at https://www.kiaofrainbowcity.com/get-financing.htm Free AutoCheck report. Large East Alabama Used Car Super Store serving Rainbow City, Gadsden, Southside, Steele and Attalla AL. Call Kia Store Rainbow City - Gadsden today. **Vehicle Options and price listed are when the unit was originally built doesn't include any dealer installed options if any. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH4CV016360
Stock: R4424A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 113,691 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,000$666 Below Market
Pine Belt Chevrolet - Lakewood / New Jersey
Pine Belt proudly offers it's customers our very best in treatment, service, and of course price! SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, 2.0L TSI 200 hp, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Convertible HardTop, Power driver seat, Remote keyless entry. White 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort Edition Pine Belt Enterprises, Inc. Is a family owned and operated new and pre-owned vehicle automobile center. Our hand-picked pedigreed inventory sets us apart from all other dealerships offering pre-owned vehicles in New Jersey. Why? We secure most of our inventory through our vast network of dealers that we've worked with over the last 80 years to hand pick trade-ins. We also purchase our customers cars and run them through our intensive 172 point inspection process. More than 40% of these vehicles NEVER make it through this process and are NEVER offered for sale. We like to call this the Pine Belt difference...if we wouldn't sell it our family...we won't sell it to yours. Pine Belt Enterprises, Inc. Proudly offers you the highest quality vehicles that represent the best value ANYWHERE, a friendly and comfortable purchase experience with absolutely no pressure, and a completely transparent process providing you with all of the information you require to make the most educated purchase decision possible. We provide comprehensive warranty options, financing from multiple banks and sources, free Carfax reports, and will even bring any one of our vehicles to you for a test drive. Call, click, or stop by today for a WORLD CLASS purchase experience that is second to NONE in New Jersey. From our family to yours...we looking forward to serving you!, Stock Number: L002323T, VIN Number: WVWBW7AH5CV002323, Style Name: Komfort SULEV 2Dr Convertible, Make: Volkswagen, Model: Eos, Model Year: 2012, Type: Convertible, Vehicle Trim: Komfort Edition, Body Type: Convertible, Exterior Color: Candy White, MPG Automatic City: 22, MPG Automatic Highway: 30, Engine Description: 2.0L I4, Fuel Type: Gasoline, Fuel Induction: DI, Valves Per Cylinder: 4, Aspiration: Turbocharged, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Wheels Rims: Alloy, Drive Train Type: FWD, Independent Suspension: Four-Wheel, Stabilizer Bar: Front And Rear, Compass, External Temp, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Convertible Roof: Hard Top, Convertible Window: Glass, Front Wipers: Variable Intermittent, Rear Defogger, Sunroof: Sliding Sunshade, Power Glass, Panoramic, Tilt/Slide, Antenna Type: Diversity, Audio System: AM/FM, HD Radio, Speakers: 8, Drivers: Heated, Drivers Height: Power, Drivers Lumbar: 4-Way Power Lumbar, Drivers Power: 12, Passenger: Heated, Passenger Lumbar: Power, Seating Capacity: 4, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Upholstery: Leatherette, Center Armrest, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Rear, Power Outlets: Front And Rear, 12V, Seatback Storage, Steering Adjustment: Tilt And Telescopic, Steering Power: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Steering Wheel Control: Audio, Phone, Multi-Function, Paddle Shifter, Power Mirrors, Power Door Locks: Auto-Locking, Windows: Power Windows, Phone: Hands Free, Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Air Filtration, Trunk Lights, Door Trim: Leatherette, Mats: Rear, Front, Reading Lights: Front, Shift Knob: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Vanity Mirrors: Dual Illuminating, Bumpers: Body-Color, Door Reinforcement: Side Impact Door Beams, ABS: 4-Wheel, Anti Theft System: Alarm, Engine Immobilizer, Theft-Deterrent System, Brake Assist, Safety Locks, Cornering Lights, Daytime Running Light, Fog Lights, Front Headrests: 2, Adjustable, Rear Headrests: 2, Adjustable, Safety Signal Mirrors, Safety Stability Control, Trunk Release, Driver And Passenger Airbag, Side Airbag, Stability Control, Front Head Room: 38.9 Inches, Front Shoulder Room: 54.7 Inches, Front Leg Room: 41.7 Inches, Rear Head Room: 35.8 Inches, Rear Leg Room: 32.5 Inches, Rear Shoulder Room: 41.5 Inches, Luggage Capacity: 10.50 Cu.Ft., Maximum Seating: 4, Length: 17
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH5CV002323
Stock: L002323T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 113,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
Here we have a beautiful, well maintained, 2012 Volkswagen EOS Komfort. The 2.0L I4 Turbo is fun to drive, reliable and economical. The DSG automatic transmission shifts smooth and is good for spirited driving or ones daily commute. If your in the market for a great all season vehicle that you can especially enjoy in the sun, this is the car for you! This EOS just passed our safety inspection and is ready to go to a new home! Please give us a call to schedule a test drive at your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH5CV006629
Stock: 13247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,763 miles
$8,998
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Eos Komfort with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBA7AH0AV025293
Stock: AV025293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 107,702 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Our 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux Convertible is stunning in Black Uni. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 200hp while connected to a high-tech 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic and Sport Mode for spirited driving. Our Front Wheel Drive Eos will give you a reason to take a long way home and enjoy a little more of what life has to offer. Dropping the top couldn't be easier, with the way the panels flip/slide hiding the roof in a magical way! Our Eos Komfort convertible is unique with 18-inch Chicago alloy wheels Bi-Xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and fog-lights. Once inside our Eos Lux, slide into the 12-way power adjustable premium leather power seats that are heated and look up and enjoy the integrated glass sunroof. Notice that you have keyless access with push-button start, Bluetooth w/smartphone streaming, a touchscreen with HD radio, self-dimming rearview mirror and more! You'll appreciate plenty of cargo space for light travels, seating for four, and keen attention to detail. Our Eos from Volkswagen earned top safety scores thanks in part to anti-lock disc brakes, traction and stability control, parking sensors, pop-up rollover bars and front side airbags that extend upward for head protection. This refined machine offers luxury, performance, and an overall feeling of confidence you've got to feel to believe! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW7AH2CV006153
Stock: 006153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,211 miles
$16,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW7AH1CV012753
Stock: K5560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 41,128 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,999
Cutter Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii
Only 41,128 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This Volkswagen Eos boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. .* Stop By Today *For a must-own Volkswagen Eos come see us at Cutter Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat, 777 Ala Moana Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96813. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH8CV003546
Stock: W12662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-26-2020
- 98,001 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,000
Clay Cooley Volkswagen Of Park Cities - Dallas / Texas
**MP3, ** ALLOY WHEELS, ** Alloy Wheels / Premium Wheels, ** Backup Camera, ** Bluetooth, Hands-Free, ** Brake Assist, ** Cruise Control, ** Heated Seats, ** Keyless Entry, ** Leather Seats, ** Portable Audio Connection, ** Satellite Radio, ** Security System, ** Stability Control, ** Steering Wheel Controls, ** Sunroof/Moonroof, ** USB Port, Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, 17 Fontana Alloy Wheels, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Comfort Heated Front Seats, Compass, Convertible HardTop, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, RNS 315 Navigation System, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Clean CARFAX.Black Uni 2012 Volkswagen Eos 2D Convertible Lux 2.0L TSI 200 hp FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with TiptronicClay Cooley VW of Park Cities is minutes from Downtown, Highland Park, Oak Cliff, and just outside Love Field. All of our pre-owned vehicles go through a full bumper-to-bumper inspection, and our Certified Pre-Owned VWs receive a 24 month/24,000 mile warranty (12 month/12,000 mile for 2018+ models). Online pricing does not include dealer prep, reconditioning, certification, taxes, or fees. Please contact dealership for more information.Minutes from Downtown Dallas, Love Field, SMU, Highland Park, and Oak Cliff we are centrally located to better fit your needs. Clay Cooley has the largest new VW inventory in the DFW Metroplex, so finding your new VW is easy! 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in Dallas, near Irving, Visit us at https://www.claycooleyvwparkcities.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW7AH4CV003089
Stock: LM117882A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 75,637 miles
$12,750
Prestige Certified Motors - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Executive SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW7AH0CV002277
Stock: 1562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,809 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,973
Carolina Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Elizabeth City / North Carolina
Look at this Fun Car! Drop the top on this hard top convertible and enjoy the summer at a great price.Stop by today and see why so many say we have the best Pre-Owned Vehicles in North Eastern North Carolina. Up-Front People / Up-Front Prices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Eos Komfort with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBA7AH2AV016630
Stock: C11351N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 78,411 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,990
Sunvertibles - Franklin / Tennessee
This is a 2012 Volkswagen EOS Komfort with Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Touch Screen Display, Satellite Radio Ready and Keyless Entry! This Volkswagen is in fantastic condition inside and out!. This beautiful EOS is Salsa Red Exterior with Cornsilk Beige Leatherette Interior, it has 78,411 miles and comes with a 3-month/5,000 mile limited warranty. Other features include, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Transmission and CD Player. Our Market-Based Pricing System offers a fair and upfront price for this great Volkswagen EOS Komfort. Make the short drive from Nashville, Murfreesboro, or Huntsville to visit our Franklin, TN dealership for a test drive today! - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH1CV007387
Stock: 8622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 99,990 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,490
Franklin Auto Exchange - Indian Trail / North Carolina
This 2010 Volkswagen Eos 2dr Komfort features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Candy White with a Cornsilk Beige Leatherette interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Contact Internet Sales at 704-882-0737 or franklinautoex@yahoo.com for more information. - NO FINANCING AVAILABLE, ALL OUR PRICES ARE CASH PRICE, CUSTOMER HAS TO SECURE HIS/HER OWN FINANCING. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volkswagen Eos Komfort with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBA7AHXAV024524
Stock: 14-024524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 162,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,825
Eckert Hyundai - Denton / Texas
POWER SUNROOF CONVERTIBLE WITH BLACK GLASS ROOF.....LEATHER INTERIOR.....POWER SEAT.....BLUETOTH.....17 ALLOY WHEELS.....2.0 TSI.....ACCIDENT AND DAMAGE FREE CARFAX.....FRESH OIL.....GOD RUBBER.....AND MORE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH3CV013868
Stock: P4940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,420 miles
$11,999
Riverside Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat - New Bern / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW7AH4CV003060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,494
Wilkinson Cadillac - Sanford / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFW7AH6CV003448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,832$942 Below Market
Team Gunther Kia - Daphne / Alabama
Team Gunther Kia has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2013 Volkswagen Eos. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This beautiful Volkswagen Eos convertible is proof that a car doesn't just have to be a means of transportation. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Volkswagen Eos. A rare find these days. More information about the 2013 Volkswagen Eos: The Volkswagen Eos remains a fantastic bargain of a convertible. The retractable hardtop gives the Eos better year-round practicality compared to other convertibles. With nimble front-wheel-drive handling, a high-quality interior, a superb turbocharged engine and plenty of standard features, it continues to have few competitors at the price. This model sets itself apart with ample turbocharged power, Retractable hardtop, grown-up styling, and sporty handling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWBW8AH3DV003705
Stock: LG686883B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen Eos searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Eos
- 5(100%)
Related Volkswagen Eos info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Ashburn VA
- Used Volkswagen Routan Paterson NJ
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Tampa FL
- Used Volkswagen Eos Minneapolis MN
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Newark NJ
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Hollywood FL
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Rockville MD
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Allentown PA
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Pompano Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2012 Fredericksburg VA
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2017 Aurora CO
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2016 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento