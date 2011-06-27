Estimated values
1995 Nissan Altima SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,302
|$1,686
|Clean
|$523
|$1,143
|$1,480
|Average
|$375
|$825
|$1,068
|Rough
|$226
|$507
|$656
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Altima GLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$718
|$1,344
|$1,686
|Clean
|$629
|$1,180
|$1,480
|Average
|$450
|$852
|$1,068
|Rough
|$272
|$523
|$656
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Altima XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$578
|$1,295
|$1,686
|Clean
|$506
|$1,137
|$1,480
|Average
|$362
|$821
|$1,068
|Rough
|$219
|$504
|$656
Estimated values
1995 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$568
|$1,292
|$1,686
|Clean
|$497
|$1,134
|$1,480
|Average
|$356
|$819
|$1,068
|Rough
|$215
|$503
|$656