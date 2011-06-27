Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,359
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,201
|$1,562
|Average
|$385
|$885
|$1,154
|Rough
|$244
|$569
|$747
Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,359
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,201
|$1,562
|Average
|$385
|$885
|$1,154
|Rough
|$244
|$569
|$747
Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,359
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,201
|$1,562
|Average
|$385
|$885
|$1,154
|Rough
|$244
|$569
|$747
Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,359
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,201
|$1,562
|Average
|$385
|$885
|$1,154
|Rough
|$244
|$569
|$747
Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Mirage S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,359
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,201
|$1,562
|Average
|$385
|$885
|$1,154
|Rough
|$244
|$569
|$747
Estimated values
1993 Mitsubishi Mirage S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,359
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,201
|$1,562
|Average
|$385
|$885
|$1,154
|Rough
|$244
|$569
|$747