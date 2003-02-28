Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage for Sale Near Me
396 listings
- 195,226 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,200
- 145,392 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$2,490
- 92,102 miles
$2,500
- 173,363 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,000
- 187,137 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,369
- 13,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,396$3,912 Below Market
- 66,586 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,300$2,203 Below Market
- 34,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,651$2,137 Below Market
- 22,977 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,750$2,546 Below Market
- 35,322 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$2,105 Below Market
- 5,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,877$1,525 Below Market
- 134,971 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,980$1,595 Below Market
- 36,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,450
- 20,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,999$1,447 Below Market
- 53,245 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,491
- 56,740 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,495$1,325 Below Market
- 12,586 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$9,995$1,715 Below Market
- 37,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$8,663$1,743 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Mirage
See all 4 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating54 Reviews
Report abuse
Tony Wagner,02/28/2003
This car will last to 250,000 miles easy. It may not be the fastest, but in performance for gas, and breakdowns it's great.
