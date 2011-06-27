  1. Home
Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Mirage
5.0
4 reviews
Mirage

Tony Wagner, 02/28/2003
This car will last to 250,000 miles easy. It may not be the fastest, but in performance for gas, and breakdowns it's great.

Reliablitiy an A+

AF, 01/21/2004
120,000 miles and not one Major problem. This car is a workhorse. These miles are across town, not highway miles either.

A+ for Mitsubishi

JT, 03/18/2006
My Mirage has 170,000 miles on it and has had no major repairs or problems. It still gets great gas mileage even after putting larger than factory standard tires on it. Many fellow high school students used to make fun of how small my car was. Too bad for them I only paid $2,000 six years ago for a car that has outlasted most of their $4,000-$6,000 cars.

Great Little Car

MARC, 11/10/2007
The 1993 Mirage is my third Mitsubishi and my second Mirage. I only have good experiences with the Mirage. This one has 200,000 miles. I had to do repairs along the way, yet all the major components are still original. I would have no issue with getting another mirage when the time comes.

