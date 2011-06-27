Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage Consumer Reviews
Mirage
This car will last to 250,000 miles easy. It may not be the fastest, but in performance for gas, and breakdowns it's great.
Reliablitiy an A+
120,000 miles and not one Major problem. This car is a workhorse. These miles are across town, not highway miles either.
A+ for Mitsubishi
My Mirage has 170,000 miles on it and has had no major repairs or problems. It still gets great gas mileage even after putting larger than factory standard tires on it. Many fellow high school students used to make fun of how small my car was. Too bad for them I only paid $2,000 six years ago for a car that has outlasted most of their $4,000-$6,000 cars.
Great Little Car
The 1993 Mirage is my third Mitsubishi and my second Mirage. I only have good experiences with the Mirage. This one has 200,000 miles. I had to do repairs along the way, yet all the major components are still original. I would have no issue with getting another mirage when the time comes.
Sponsored cars related to the Mirage
Related Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage