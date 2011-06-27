Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage Consumer Reviews

Mirage Tony Wagner , 02/28/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car will last to 250,000 miles easy. It may not be the fastest, but in performance for gas, and breakdowns it's great. Report Abuse

Reliablitiy an A+ AF , 01/21/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful 120,000 miles and not one Major problem. This car is a workhorse. These miles are across town, not highway miles either.

A+ for Mitsubishi JT , 03/18/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My Mirage has 170,000 miles on it and has had no major repairs or problems. It still gets great gas mileage even after putting larger than factory standard tires on it. Many fellow high school students used to make fun of how small my car was. Too bad for them I only paid $2,000 six years ago for a car that has outlasted most of their $4,000-$6,000 cars.