Used 1993 Mitsubishi Mirage ES Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Mirage
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front hip room55.0 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.
Measurements
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2250 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Height52.2 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oceanside Blue Metallic
  • Sedona Red
  • Innsbruck White
  • Barbados Blue Metallic
  • Jamaican Blue Metallic
  • Cairo Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Tahiti Green Metallic
  • Ascot Silver Metallic
  • Aruba Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bordeaux Red Metallic
