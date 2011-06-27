Used 2005 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I have bought this car for 2 months as 2nd hand and I'm loving it so far. I gives me the power when ever I needed it on a highway/city and the comfort the car gives is imaginable. Great "Infinity" stereo sound system with 6CD changer.
Outstanding Performance
I traded in my 2002 Galant ES 4 cyl for the 2005 Galant LS V6 and was instantly happy with the performance and acceleration. Its power drivers seat is a great plus, although it should have a memory preset. I am extremely disappointed with the fuel economy, I am only getting about 12-15 mpg city and about 19-22 highway. I don't slam on the gas pedal, by am usually casual while driving to / from work. Maybe the car still isn't broken in yet with only about 3,000 miles driven so far. The interior design appealing, but the cheap plastic on top of the dash and doors is not easy to clean. What drew me to this car was the bold design. Its reliability has been satisfactory so far. The build inside and out seems solid.
Love it!!!!!!!!
I bought my Galant right b4 Christmas this past year...My present to me...YAHOO. Its the first "new" car I have had...I am so glad I got it. Have had no issues to speak of except that the windshield washer reservoir is broken (big whole in the bottom..didn't know that till I went to put fluid in...good thing it's CHEAP...watered the ground) I have literally had to do nothing to this car since I bought it but replace worn windshield wipers and put gas in it. I think this is the smoothest nicest car I have driven. I love it...
Been a very nice car
Bought my car used at 23,000 miles. I have literally have 0 problems with it. It has been one of the greatest cars i have ever owned.
Still happy after 2 years
Pretty much love the car. It's been able to do everything I've asked of it. People still comment on how cool it looks. Pickup is excellent.
