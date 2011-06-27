Used 1997 Mitsubishi Galant DE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)354.9/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Length187.6 in.
Width68.1 in.
Curb weight2777 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayenne Red Pearl
  • Barcelona Red Pearl Metallic
  • Minden Silver Pearl Metallic
  • Carmel Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Northstar White
  • Monarch Green Pearl Metallic
  • Kalapana Black
