Used 1997 Mitsubishi Galant Consumer Reviews
This car is better then my 91' Passat
Bought it @ 21k mi its at 50k mi now all i've done to it is was general maintenece and the ball joint recall it is ridding fine. It aint a Honda or a Toyota but it is a suitatble substitute if you practice general maintenence.... I wouldn't trust the newer versions based on their extensive recalls on the 1999's and 2000's apperenlty MITSU has cleaned up all of the mistakes in the 2002 model. But I dunno...
Great Car
My Galant has over 100k miles and it still runs great. I've had no problems with this car. It is solid and reliable. I have the 5 speed std. It is quick and handles nicely in corners.
Great car!
So far this car has managed to cross several mountain ranges, a desert and near-arctic conditions, survived a five day road trip with cats, and gotten through some of the worst bumper-to-bumper traffic while commuting to work every day! Best car I have ever owned!
Such a great car
Didn't really want to buy a "foreign" car, but it's been the best decision I have made in a long time. Just regular maintenance, no irritating repairs. It is so dependable. Love the zip of the engine, love the heat in Minnesota and the cool in Arizona. Do they still make good cars like that? Yes, it does have a lot of plastic on the inside, but I did buy a "cheap" car not a Mercedes. I got my money's worth and more.
Excellent,Reliable,Good price
I purchased 97 ES model from original owner with all records two years ago. Up to know,only change tires and oil change regularly. With almost 30-40% less money to get some 97 model of Camry or Accord. I would have only got 94 Honda CIVIC. Car is roomy & powerful comfortable,fancy woodgrain panel,nice stereo. It's very worthy used car if you can get from original owner who took good care of!
