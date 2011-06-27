Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi Galant DE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$601
|$1,366
|$1,781
|Clean
|$528
|$1,205
|$1,571
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,150
|Rough
|$239
|$559
|$729
Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$626
|$1,373
|$1,781
|Clean
|$551
|$1,211
|$1,571
|Average
|$400
|$886
|$1,150
|Rough
|$249
|$562
|$729
Estimated values
1997 Mitsubishi Galant LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$628
|$1,375
|$1,781
|Clean
|$552
|$1,212
|$1,571
|Average
|$401
|$887
|$1,150
|Rough
|$250
|$562
|$729