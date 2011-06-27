  1. Home
1994 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Last year for the current edition of the Diamond Star sport coupe. Turbo engines gain a minimal boost in horsepower. Several of the models get more standard equipment in an attempt to increase sales in this edition's final year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(73%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.6
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1 owner for Reason!
94' Mits Eclipse GS,07/08/2010
I bought the car "brand new" with 6 miles. Unique color-Savannah green. I pampered the car and it took car of me. I kept car garaged and covered; thus no rust or body issues. Had to replace headliner due to drooping. Installed racing seats and indash DVD player with new speakers & sub. My mech put 2" headers, in case I need more power. Car looks and performs better than the newer Eclipses! Inside and Out! 1994 and older Eclipses' have the bigger body w/more room. If taken care of, these are excellent cars! If abused; then just like any other car, problem.
Eclipse - Sexy & Sassy
YellowThang,03/03/2004
I have had this a car since 1998 and it handles like a dream. If I had known that time belts needed to be changed every 60,000 miles, I would not have had any issues with my car. She runs wonderfully and has never let me down. I can dress up or casual and still look great in the sleek design. I love this style the best of all the models since this one.
Fantastic Car!
Hollywood,05/16/2006
I have owned this car for 12 years and it's still going strong! It still looks sharp and still hums! It has given me no trouble whatsoever. I recommend purchasing a Mitsubishi. They are designed well and work perfectly! Give them a try!
Ah, DSM "power" and "reliability"
CaffeineTripp,02/08/2007
Well, the DSM has given me some problems, but then again, I did buy it with 134,000 miles on the engine and transmission. The previous owner babied the car, which was excellent! The exterior styling is very well done, especially for early nineties. Even today, the style stands out, there is no second guessing that this vehicle is an Eclipse. The power for the 1.8L is not peak for the DSM engines, however, there are some free modifications and "cheap" aftermarket parts that someone may be able to install creating more horsepower and torque. The reliability for the DSM 1.8L is much greater than it's brothers the 2.0L and 2.0L turbo, however, it is DSM built, be warned. The ride is excellent!
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
