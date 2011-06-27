Well, the DSM has given me some problems, but then again, I did buy it with 134,000 miles on the engine and transmission. The previous owner babied the car, which was excellent! The exterior styling is very well done, especially for early nineties. Even today, the style stands out, there is no second guessing that this vehicle is an Eclipse. The power for the 1.8L is not peak for the DSM engines, however, there are some free modifications and "cheap" aftermarket parts that someone may be able to install creating more horsepower and torque. The reliability for the DSM 1.8L is much greater than it's brothers the 2.0L and 2.0L turbo, however, it is DSM built, be warned. The ride is excellent!

Read more