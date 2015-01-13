Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me
39 listings
- 91,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 99,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,991
- 106,759 miles
$4,726
- 90,768 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 172,889 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
- 81,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,498
- 57,608 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 96,722 miles
$8,000
- 74,426 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,792
- 123,348 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,199
- 143,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,988
- 213,507 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,988
- 117,744 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 145,322 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$984$2,599 Below Market
- 39,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,862$360 Below Market
- 48,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,650$263 Below Market
- 163,012 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,900
- 91,183 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999
I purchased a 2006 Eclipse GS Automatic with only 60,000 miles on it just last week. It came equipped with the Rockford Fosgate premium stereo system with subwoofer. I'm in love with this car literally. It's a real head turner. Acceleration is fantastic especially when pulling onto the highway or changing lanes, plenty of power to zoom around. The blue colored dash lights are a wicked cool feature. The bucket seats give it that extra sporty feel. The stereo system doesn't come with an AUX input jack unfortunately but I purchased an OEM Mitsubishi cable online so I will install it myself into the rear of the stereo system. Overall I love this car & wouldn't trade it for anything.
