My Mitsubishi was great for the first three years, but after that it was all downhill. My car had two broken timming belts (the original one at 50,000 miles and the third one at 150,000 miles) and I needed to replace the spark plug wires three times. I hate the crappy automatic belts. It is kind of fun to drive, though is it not so great taking off when the ground is wet. The paint job is terrible. The very few '91 Eclipses that are still running look pretty bad. I tried to maintain my paint but lost the battle after 6 years (my Nissan truck which always slept outside still looks new). My Eclipse has been sitting broken in my garage for the past 4 years.

