1991 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review
List Price Estimate
$703 - $1,636
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Antilock brakes are offered on the GS-T and GSX models.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Van,09/10/2008
I love my Eclipse/Talon. Very dependable, awesome power when needed and fantastic gas mileage when just putting to work and back. Great, classic, aggressive sports car lines, yet kind of a sleeper look. The AWD version is perfect in snowy climates and on the big circular freeway on ramps. Handles like a dream! Nice interior for two, although both of my kids have ridden in the back seat many times when they were younger. Hatchback gives plenty of room for groceries or reasonable luggage.
tim,11/20/2008
The car is now 17 years old, but still has the guts and get up to smoke mustangs etc. I've had to replace nothing other than a clutch and the hatchback door struts. The car handles like it's on rails. What a joy to own and drive ! And heck it gets great fuel mileage to boot. If you want a really nice car that got some jam under the hood and has the reliability of a locomotive buy one, if you can find one that is.
Eddie,05/02/2006
My Mitsubishi was great for the first three years, but after that it was all downhill. My car had two broken timming belts (the original one at 50,000 miles and the third one at 150,000 miles) and I needed to replace the spark plug wires three times. I hate the crappy automatic belts. It is kind of fun to drive, though is it not so great taking off when the ground is wet. The paint job is terrible. The very few '91 Eclipses that are still running look pretty bad. I tried to maintain my paint but lost the battle after 6 years (my Nissan truck which always slept outside still looks new). My Eclipse has been sitting broken in my garage for the past 4 years.
Jaystin,09/22/2003
I installed a 2 1/2 exhaust from the turbo back to a 5" muffler, Open Air intake, ngk plugs & wires, kyb agx ajustable suspension, indiglo gauges. This car will break all 4 tires loose on dry pavement, & has beaten many camaros & mustangs.
Features & Specs
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
