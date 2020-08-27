Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me
39 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
- 126,196 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,577
- 147,480 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,311
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,295
- 180,725 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,477
- 91,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 99,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,991
- 84,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
- 106,759 miles
$4,726
- 90,768 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 172,889 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
- 81,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,498
- 57,608 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 96,722 miles
$8,000
- 74,426 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,792
- 123,348 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,199
- 143,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,988
- 213,507 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,988
- 117,744 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a reviewSee all 197 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.6197 Reviews
Report abuse
The 3g Man,05/19/2010
2003 Mitsubishi eclipse Gt, v6, Sportronic shifter. Great Exterior look, except the fake vents in the front.v6 engine good power for automatic shifty, not good for turbo boosting.Alloy wheels great touch and clean. Inside, Cheap plastic interior (which is good If you ever need to replace it). I like it. No leg room for people over 5'11. Very small in the back, good for newborns- preteens and adults, no. Seats are very comfortable for long driving. Gas mileage is good, 22 ct/27 Hw. $30 to fill. Slow start@shifting through 1st gear but gets better at 2nd. Expensive 6 cyl tuneup ($550). Timing belt+labor $640. Maintenance regular. Premium gas only. Mits is having a recall, don't get black.
