Consumer Rating
(73)
2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Bigger engines, intriguing styling, newfound refinement.
  • Lots of road noise, low-grade materials, no turbo motor, no all-wheel drive, no ABS on RS and GS.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though more grown up and better equipped than the previous generation car, the 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse lacks the spunky personality of its predecessor.

Vehicle overview

Since 1990, the Eclipse has delivered edgy styling and quick performance at bargain prices. The 1995 redesign improved on this idea and last year, the Eclipse got another makeover - complete with enhanced four-cylinder engine performance, sophisticated technology and a new image.

Mitsubishi calls the Eclipse's styling "geo-mechanical," with an unbroken roof arch, a swell in the hood that rolls across the upper fenders, a lateral accent line and ribbed contours in its doors and front fascia. The spoiler that reminds us of the St. Louis Gateway Arch is now standard.

Inside, styling is one part futuristic and two parts sporty with a dash of luxury sprinkled in. Featuring a twin-cockpit design, the interior is symmetrical and functional, with some components appearing melded into the dash while others protrude aggressively. Materials include soft-touch appointments with titanium-finish details that look rather cheap.

The Eclipse is offered in three trim levels -- RS, GS and GT. The base four-cylinder engine found in the RS and GS models displaces 2.4 liters and produces 155 horsepower. The GT model comes equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 engine making 205 horsepower that offers increased responsiveness to throttle input. The turbo engine has been dropped in favor of the more refined V6. Regardless of engine selection, a five-speed manual transmission is standard fare. For those desiring an automatic tranny, Mitsubishi offers a four-speed automatic with "learned control" that tailors its shifting characteristics to the driver's style, or a Sportronic automanual transmission that allows drivers to change gears without using a clutch.

The 2001 Eclipse also incorporates a front suspension with large-diameter front struts and a multi-link rear suspension with tubular steel arms. A stiff sub-frame and a longer wheelbase also add to ride quality. Safety features include front-seat force-limiter seatbelts and front seat-mounted side airbags that are optional on the GT model. Traction control is offered only on GT with an automatic transmission, which leaves us wondering why it isn't available with the manual. And why can't buyers of the RS and GS models get antilock brakes?

With all these features, the value of Eclipse hasn't been lost. Standard equipment on every 2001 model includes power windows and door locks, an engine immobilizer and anti-theft system, microfiltered air conditioning, height-adjustable driver's seat, CD player, auto-off headlights, and alloy wheels. The mid-level GS also gets standard 16-inch wheels, cruise control, power sunroof, remote keyless entry, fog lamps, lumbar support and a split-folding rear seat. Step up to the GT and consumers will receive the V6 engine, 17-inch wheels, improved brakes, upgraded seat fabric and wider tires. The power sunroof is optional on the GT, as well as an audio and premium package with side airbags and a 4-disc CD changer.

Hardcore Eclipse fans will be upset that Mitsubishi no longer offers the turbo and all-weather GSX model this year in order to focus on attracting middle-market buyers. There's certainly no denying the huge leap that Mitsubishi has taken with the 2001 Eclipse. From styling to drivetrain, the car is totally different from the previous version that wore an "Eclipse" badge.

2001 Highlights

The 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse, based on the Galant sedan platform, was redesigned inside and out last year, and embodies a youthful image and providing a sporty drive. The new year for the Eclipse sees a standard spoiler, tether anchors for child seats and meets LEV emissions standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(62%)
4(30%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.5
73 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2001 Eclipse GT
Jason,05/16/2008
Bought this car when I joined the Air Force and it has been very reliable. I have driving across country three times and have never had a problem. The only down fall is that the car takes premium fuel only and it costs me 50 dollars to fill up. Was very easy to find performance parts for, and the car handles them very well.
16 Years & still in Love
Steve O.,03/05/2017
GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
I'm the original owner, the tranny went at 120,000. I don't know why. I didn't beat it at all. Had a used transmission put it with 55,000 miles for $3000. I have 45,000 miles on the replacement tranny. I had the water pump & the timing belt & serpentine belt replaced around 130,000. The replacement water pump went in it in 2 years. I had an aftermarket water pump & it failed in a year & a half. I had another one put in it & it failed in 5 months. It was under warranty & had it replaced again. I had the EGR valve replaced & all the sensors replaced. After the EGR valve the performance picked way up & is running like new. I have 168,000 miles on her. I have no rust despite living in Wisconsin. The shocks for the hatch went bad a while ago, just too lazy to get them replaced. I had to replace the radiator at around 145,000 miles. The moon roof doesn't work due to lack of use, I assume. My struts need replacing but holding off on that. Reliable car except for the tranny issue. I still blow away other sport cars when they wanna try me. My 1st headlight finally went out 2 months ago...15+ yrs with the same headlights...pretty cool.
Great Car
mitsubishiGTdriver,10/28/2010
I have had this car for 3 years and bought it with 73,000 miles on it. It now has 148,000 miles on it. The v6 is torquey but still good on fuel. The manual transmission shifts smooth but has a direct feel. It leans a bit more than I'd like in sharper turns but never feels unsafe. I've never had to do any major repairs to this car. Only thing that broke was the EGR solenoid. A $40 part from the dealer. Very fun to drive and easy to to long trips in. I drive it 100 miles round trip everyday. I average about 28.5 mpg.
Good Car Overall but had minor issues
luke12321,03/01/2012
I bought this car in 2006, it had around 45k on it. I drove the car for about 100k miles when I owned it. First, the car says to run premium only but I never did. I ran regular in it the entire time and it never gave me any issues. Issues with car: Replaced 02 sensor, transmission was making a clicking noise, but never gave me any issues. Sunroof gave me trouble with jumping, jerking, really rough to open. I just stopped using it soon after buying it. Back hatch would not stay up when opened. Dash is cheap, it was cracked when I bought it. Wasn't starting well, I didn't want to deal with any longer so I sold it. Glad I owned it, good car and low maintenance.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A), RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M), GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

