Consumer Rating
(98)
2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Bigger engines, intriguing styling, newfound refinement.
  • Lots of road noise, low-grade materials, no turbo motor, no all-wheel drive, no ABS on RS and GS.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though more grown up and better equipped than the previous generation car, the 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse lacks the spunky personality of its predecessor.

Vehicle overview

Mitsubishi calls the new Eclipse's styling "geo-mechanical," and what that means is the car has an unbroken roof arch, a swell in the hood that rolls across the upper fenders, a crease that runs along the car's sides and ribbed contours in its doors and front fascia. In layman's terms, geo-mechanical is a hard-edged, industrial look.

With a twin-cockpit design, the interior is symmetrical and functional, with some components appearing melded into the dash while others, like the fuel and temperature gauge, protrude aggressively. Materials include soft-touch appointments with crude titanium-finish details, but on the lesser trim levels, they look a bit low-grade.

The two-plus-two Eclipse is now offered in three trim levels-RS, GS and GT. The base four-cylinder engine found in the RS and GS models has grown from 2.0 liters to 2.4 liters and gone from 140 horsepower to 155 horsepower. This 15-horsepower gain feels even more substantial because the power peak is 500 rpm lower in the rev range. The high-end GT model comes equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 engine making 205 horsepower that offers split-second responsiveness and high-rpm refinement. The turbo engine has been dropped in favor of the more refined V6. Regardless of which engine is selected, a five-speed manual transmission is standard on the Eclipse. For those who desire an automatic tranny, Mitsubishi offers a four-speed automatic with "learned control" that tailors its shifting characteristics to an individual driver's style, or a new Sportronic automanual transmission that allows drivers to change their own gears without using a clutch.

The 2000 Eclipse also incorporates a new suspension system under its sheetmetal, using large-diameter MacPherson front struts for straight-line stability and a multi-link rear suspension with stronger tubular steel arms. A more rigid sub-frame and a longer wheelbase also debut. Structurally, the Eclipse is now 40 percent stronger in terms of bending rigidity, and 26 percent better at resisting twist. Traction control is offered only on Eclipse GT with an automatic transmission, which leaves us wondering why it isn't available with the manual. And why can't buyers of the RS and GS models get antilock brakes.

Mitsubishi claims that with all these improvements, the value of Eclipse hasn't been lost. Standard equipment on every 2000 model includes power windows and door locks, an engine immobilizer and anti-theft system, microfiltered air conditioning, height-adjustable driver's seat, CD player, auto-off headlights with three-minute time delay, and alloy wheels. The mid-level GS also gets standard 16-inch wheels, cruise control, power sunroof, remote keyless entry, fog lamps, lumbar support and a split-folding rear seat. Step up to the GT and consumers will receive the larger engine, 17-inch wheels, improved brakes, upgraded seat fabric and wider tires. The power sunroof is optional on the GT even though it comes standard on the GS. Also optional on the GT is an audio package and a premium package.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse is redesigned inside and out and based on the Galant sedan platform, embodying a youthful image and providing a sporty drive. V6 power is now available, but the spunky turbocharged engine is gone as is the all-wheel-drive model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(54%)
4(33%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
98 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I miss this car
master_pate,03/29/2012
Last year I had to sell my GT to make room for a family SUV, it was a very sad day. I owned the Eclipse for 6 years and never had a mechanical issue. It was fast, good looking and reliable... the perfect non-family vehicle.
2000 Eclipse GT
Jose Rosado,04/12/2002
I have not had any of the problems other people seem to be having with this car. I own one of the earlier 2000 models with 205 horses instead of 200 and a different manifold and exhaust (all factory) but strangely enough the engine seems to actually have more power now than when I bought it. This car does everything very well. Handling is good (not stellar), comfort is very good for this or any other type of car as long as you only carry two people, and the engine is the smoothest V6 I've ever driven in my life. I haven't had any mechanical problems except for a power window switch that was repaired under warranty.
Sure do Like my 2000 GT Eclipse!
imgtgim,10/14/2010
Bought my 2000 GT Eclipse new in May 2000, and this is the first / only one I've ever bought new. Still own it now in late 2010, and still love it! I've never had any repair work, except typical maintenance to replace brakes, belts, tires, etc. Still runs great! When my wife tells me to "wind-it-up baby!" the engine purrs and the (original) muffler still has a deep-throat throttle sound. It really is nice to drive anywhere, in-town or on the road, and I really like the pseudo shift from automatic to "manual" for winter driving (i.e., when bumper-to-bumper" on snow & ice. I'd think about trading-in for new but what's the point? If it ain't broke, don;t fix it!
Sporty n good lookin car
Christy,04/24/2009
Bought this car in '07 with 70k, now it has 86k and still runs smooth. The only thing that I've had to replace so far were the motor mounts.. Other than that the car has been reliable and hasn't given me any problems *knock on wood* Of course, any car will last you provided you don't floor it every second and keep up with regular maintenance. Quick (v6) and fun to drive with the sportronic, nowhere near a manual tho, Decent ride on the roads. Believe it or not after 9 yrs it still turns some heads! Opening the hatch is great resistance exercise for my arms ;) Comfortable for me in the front but I feel sorry for whoever has to sit in the back but hey, that's a 2door for ya!
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
154 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
154 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
First the upper-management type in the SLK230 gave us the once over. Then, the dudes in the Honda Accord got carjacker close. A Ferrari came up from behind so fast, we nearly got a wedgie. The parking lot guy needed to be slapped silly to re-focus on giving back change. Did we mention the Ferrari? By us, naturally, we mean the 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT.

The third-generation Mitsubishi Eclipse kicks off the 21st century with a talk-of-the-town new model that has such style the spectators swoon, and there's a newfangled powerplant and even a smidgen of controversy to boot. Say what? It's barely been born! Here's the dealio: Diehard Mitsubishi fanatics are knocking one another off the soapboxes to holler about the GT's seating for four — we've been hoodwinked, they cry! They're just trying to make a car that's practical and what the market "needs" rather than sticking to their guns and making a real car! They don't want to lose their younger buyers to parenthood and minivans! You can't mix sport and family and get fast fun! Needless to say, this is why an impartial third party is writing the story.

The Eclipse GT replaces the GS-T and the GSX, and it's nothing short of a blast to drive. You immediately get over the low seating position (obviously an effort to hide the hair-on-ceiling element) because of the hot-and-heavy fantasy that kicks in about driving a race car. The thick, leather-wrapped steering wheel and perfectly placed shifter with crisp, brief gates make you feel all warm and fuzzy, while the Testarossa stakes on the body and the race-style fuel door lead you to believe you can go fast. No problem - the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder from Eclipses gone by has left the farm and the GT gets an all-new 3.0-liter, 24-valve V6, making 205 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and 205 foot-pounds at 4,500 rpm. Hold the phone, yelps the opposition — the speedometer is bigger than the tachometer!?! Yes, and get over it. Also noticeably odd is an ode de CD shrine atop the dash. Why? Because hip, baggy-pants types are still going to buy this car, and they care about only two things: How fast they're going and which Limp Korn or Snoop Doggy Bizkit song is rockin' the tin.

Oh, did that last remark show our age? That's because the Eclipse is suitable for any age. Who doesn't love a responsive engine? Who doesn't yearn for every instrument and component to fit around the digits like a rubber glove? The low-restriction stainless-steel exhaust system is tuned with 100 percent the right growl, and you can pull away from a stop in second gear. When one particular signal turned green, a Chrysler Sebring JXi became a mere flashback. But those who rant about the GT's seating for four would probably hate all of that stuff too.

Let's get back to that below-sea-level driver-seat height for just a moment. That, coupled with a low-sloping roofline and annoyingly high windowsills, can make you feel like you and your passengers are inside a cave. And what's a miner's biggest gripe while inside a cavern? If you answered that he can't see, you are correct. Visibility in the GT isn't truly bad, but having to speculate as to when you're gonna smack the pole behind you or the wall in front of you isn't truly good. Ultimately it won't matter anyway, because the seatbelt will decapitate you like a machete in the process.

If it makes those naysayers feel any better, the rear-seat area wasn't a No.1 priority for the designers. The backs have about as much support as one of those whoopee cushions you take to a ball game. In fact, once you start climbing into the backseat and the cargo area, you see where the GT hides its low price. Not only did the seatbacks have a layer of insulation the depth of one-ply Kleenex, but the stuffing was literally coming out. Although the seats fold down nicely (and are easy to flip forward if you're standing outside the cargo area), slide one slightly sharp object across 'em, and you'll no doubt be exposed to seat intestines. The cargo space is deep and usably wide, but the cover is thin, with an underside that looks and feels a lot like a giant "Grade A" egg carton. The real bonus comes from the cloth's design and coloring. Remember your college couch? How about the way it looked after Danny "Upchuck" Grody had a few? They're similar.

Overall, the GT is a solid ride. The four-wheel independent suspension, with a multi-link rear and MacPherson-strut front, has been tuned for play, and the entire chassis has been re-engineered to eliminate flex. In other words, it knows things are going to get aggressive. The variable-assist power rack-and-pinion steering system really lived up to its name and opted to not assist in the handling duties, becoming too twitchy at speed. Disappointing, since the power and suspension were up for it.

In addition to a beefier undercarriage and engine, the GT comes with four-wheel disc brakes, air conditioning, keyless entry, cruise control, fresh-air filtration, power everything, a center console with dual cupholders (and a power source hidden inside), alloy wheels, fog lamps, and a rear window defroster with a timer. The standard five-speed manual transmission is a no-brainer to shift, thanks to double-cone sychronizers on first and third gears as well as triple-cone sychronizers on second. They're keyless, and we couldn't grind the gears when we tried. An automatic tranny is available, but trust us, it feels so right to row your own boat. Bigger tires and 17-inch wheels are also part of the asking price, and they squeal a bit when cutting corners but thankfully make nary a peep during regular driving. Or is that because you can't hear them over the wind noise? We were also big fans of how when the headlights were turned on, a tray beneath the A/C was illuminated, and it wasn't in any way distracting.

Yes, it's true: Those who boycott the Eclipse GT will ultimately win out by not owning a car with seating for four. But they'll also end up skipping a spiffy, sharp-looking performance car with a lively ride for a true steal. And that's fine — more for the rest of us!

Used 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback, GT 2dr Hatchback, and RS 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Can't find a used 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,136.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,304.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $16,655.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,159.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

