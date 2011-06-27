  1. Home
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable ride quality, plenty of standard equipment, smooth V6 power in GT and GTS trim.
  • Sloppy handling compared to its competitors, uninspired interior design, side airbags and antilock brakes are available only on the GTS model.
Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

More of a comfortable cruiser than a high-winding, apex-strafing sport coupe.

Vehicle overview

When it debuted back in 1990, the Mitsubishi Eclipse was a feisty little sport coupe with a nimble chassis that could be had with a powerful turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive. The second generation, introduced in 1995, brought a bulbous body but kept the scrappy character. Last redesigned in 2000, the Eclipse has grown up into a more refined, though softer, sportster that stakes its claim on edgy styling and respectable performance at an affordable price. While the Eclipse is a comfortable and fairly swift (with V6 power) coupe, the enjoyment quotient isn't as high as in the previous versions. True driving enthusiasts will be disappointed by the car's isolated and floaty feel when it's pushed, preferring more feedback from the steering and less body roll from the suspension. But evidently, the middle-of-the-road 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse is fine for most folks, judging by its impressive sales numbers. Still, there are a number of worthy competitors that offer more sporting character for the same or less money, such as the Acura RSX, Mini Cooper, Scion tC and Volkswagen GTI. Fortunately, a fully redesigned version is expected to debut in 2006 that should close the gap between the Eclipse and its more modern competitors.

2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse models

The 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in three trim levels: GS, GT and GTS. Standard equipment on every model includes power windows, mirrors and door locks; an anti-theft system; air conditioning; a height-adjustable driver seat; a CD player; auto-off headlights; and alloy wheels. Additional standard features include 16-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, cruise control, remote keyless entry and a split-folding rear seat. Next up is the GT, which adds 17-inch wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, ground effects, a chrome exhaust tip and foglights. The top-dog GTS packs a sunroof, leather seating surfaces, a power driver seat, rear window wiper and washer and a 210-watt, seven-speaker Infinity audio system with an in-dash CD changer. GS buyers can get many of these features by ordering the REMIX package, which adds a unique shift knob and steering wheel, leather, the aforementioned Infinity sound system (with CD changer), a chrome exhaust tip, color-keyed mirrors and REMIX Edition badges.

2005 Highlights

New for the 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse is the REMIX Edition that features a unique shift knob and steering wheel, leather front seating surfaces, a 210-watt Infinity stereo with six-disc CD changer, 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome exhaust tip, color-keyed door mirrors and REMIX Edition badges. The base RS model has been dropped for 2005.

Performance & mpg

The GS model comes with a four-cylinder engine that displaces 2.4 liters and produces 147 horsepower (142 hp with the automatic). The GT model is equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 engine making 200 horsepower. The GTS is slightly more muscular than the GT, as it sports 210 horses. All models can be equipped with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission with a sequential-shift Sportronic mode. The V6 delivers its power in a smooth manner that's great for cruising but a little lackluster when it comes to more spirited driving.

Safety

Three major safety features -- antilock brakes, side airbags and traction control -- are only available on the top trim level, the GTS. In the government crash tests, the 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse scored four (out of five) stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts and five stars for side-impact protection.

Driving

Eclipses, particularly with the V6 engine, are pleasant to drive, thanks to a smooth power delivery and a compliant suspension. Power from the four-cylinder is certainly adequate, and the V6's torque curve makes it an easy car to drive around town and on the highway. In terms of handling, the car is better suited for cruising rather than hard driving. The suspension is softly tuned, and driver involvement is minimal.

Interior

Featuring a symmetrical cockpit, the Eclipse's interior is dull in appearance and heavy on low-grade interior materials. There is a unique top-mounted display for the audio system, but you still have to look down to fiddle with the buttons on the stereo, so it doesn't help much. The front seats are softly padded, which is beneficial for long commutes, but more aggressive drivers will be begging for additional side support. Rear passengers will want more of just about everything, including headroom, legroom and thigh support.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

4.8
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not So Fast Yet Furious
Drek Digital,10/15/2015
GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
"I bought this car 2yrs ago at 138,000 miles on it and the car already had a few mods. It had an AEM Cold Air Intake, Headers, & Performance Exhaust. It also had an ECU tune and that's important because with the "sportstronic" gearbox which has the manual mode, I am able to red line it without the car shifting for me before redline. 1st and 2nd gear pulls are definitely the strongest while 3rd and 4th gear pulls are typically weak. My 0-60 time is anywhere between 7.0 - 6.8 seconds which is pretty good for the price I paid for this car. You cannot find a turbo or supercharger for this car easily but if you are satisfied with bolt-ons you can expect to get a few gains outta this 3.0L. The most reliable car I ever had as I've only had to change the fuel pump since I got it. However be careful for engines that have the dreadful "lifter ticks" as it can get louder over time and become an expensive fix."
Bad Paint Job
Chinpaint,07/17/2010
Overall the car is a good car. It looks good and handles good. I have had no problems with either the engine or drive train. My three negatives, one because of space available between the seat, roof and steering wheel it can be a little difficult for driver to enter. Second engineering design has turn signal blocked by steering wheel.(move light or change steering wheel design). Last this summer two bad paint spots appeared. One between sun roof and back window, the second between trunk and rear window.
Great car great buy!
zmass7ss,03/21/2014
This is an amazing car the 5-speed manual is the way to go! It has great power, its very easy to drive, its okay on gas, and its a blast to drive! I would recommend this car to anybody! I love driving now, it hugs the road like no other car I have drove and its just a great car in general!
2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS
jim o,05/25/2005
Okay - it's only been 2 months but I also own a 2003 Maxima (Which I love) and this car rides BETTER and is more fun to drive! Not as quick but oh so close...Both cars have Goodyear Eagles. Unlike on the Maxima, they are very sticky on GTS- even in the rain. This is a tight car. It gets lots of compliments! Will post review after one year and winter in New York City. I Love this car so far. I intentionally purchased a 2005 model, the 2006 model looks too wierd for me.
See all 21 reviews of the 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
147 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GTS 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), GTS 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A), and GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M).

