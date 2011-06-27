"I bought this car 2yrs ago at 138,000 miles on it and the car already had a few mods. It had an AEM Cold Air Intake, Headers, & Performance Exhaust. It also had an ECU tune and that's important because with the "sportstronic" gearbox which has the manual mode, I am able to red line it without the car shifting for me before redline. 1st and 2nd gear pulls are definitely the strongest while 3rd and 4th gear pulls are typically weak. My 0-60 time is anywhere between 7.0 - 6.8 seconds which is pretty good for the price I paid for this car. You cannot find a turbo or supercharger for this car easily but if you are satisfied with bolt-ons you can expect to get a few gains outta this 3.0L. The most reliable car I ever had as I've only had to change the fuel pump since I got it. However be careful for engines that have the dreadful "lifter ticks" as it can get louder over time and become an expensive fix."

Read more