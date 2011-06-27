I have had the privilege of owning this car for 10 years now. I bought it from my neighbor for $1000 in the spring of '04 as it was hit in the back end. I fixed it up for another 1K and for 2K I had a real rocket ship. Power is unbelievable! will plaster you to the back of the seat in first four gears! Stay out of the turbo and get 30 mpg on highway. Who could ask for more? I have restored it in last couple years and looking forward to many more carefree miles. If you get a chance to get one...JUST DO IT!!

Read more