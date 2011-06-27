  1. Home
1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

The first car created by the Chrysler-Mitsubishi partnership, the Eclipse is available as a sporty hatchback with three available engines. Four-wheel disc brakes are standard on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(59%)
4(29%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Real Stormer!
rcbrx7,07/22/2014
GS Turbo 2dr Hatchback
I have had the privilege of owning this car for 10 years now. I bought it from my neighbor for $1000 in the spring of '04 as it was hit in the back end. I fixed it up for another 1K and for 2K I had a real rocket ship. Power is unbelievable! will plaster you to the back of the seat in first four gears! Stay out of the turbo and get 30 mpg on highway. Who could ask for more? I have restored it in last couple years and looking forward to many more carefree miles. If you get a chance to get one...JUST DO IT!!
17 years of owning this car
jamato8,07/21/2008
With 17 years of owning this car I have to say it has been fun. A rebuilt trans, a new engine and many other things but I have gone 175,000 miles with it and gone all over the country. many memories and it still looks almost new, which surprises even the dealers.
The Basics of the Basics
MY1990eclipse,08/06/2008
I recently got my 90 eclipse base and it's 1.8 L non turbo FWD. and it's my first car so I'm kinda disappointed because it's not what I thought I was getting it's only got 94 horsepower but it's a great car for gas. I'm at about 174,000 miles and there's nothing wrong engine wise except that it's not fast at all. i mean this car has never even heard of the word torque. but it's a good car for saving gas.and if your only taking about 1 person with you. and my hatch arms don't hold it up to i gotta get some new ones but i hear that happens all the time.
Great car
righttime,01/30/2010
Owned the car for 10 years and replaced the battery and tires and did routine maintainence, that's ALL. The car was quick with loads of torque steer, awesome car.
See all 17 reviews of the 1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Used 1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 1990 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback. Available styles include GS Turbo 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, GS 2dr Hatchback, GS 2.0 2dr Hatchback, and GSX Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD.

