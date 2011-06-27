1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review
Other years
1993 Highlights
The GS model gets a rear spoiler. GSX Eclipses now have standard antilock brakes. Some interior changes include new seat stitching and a new manual shift knob. Exterior changes are limited to new wheels and optional graphics.
Most helpful consumer reviews
oldschool1983,05/19/2012
It has been 19 years since I bought my bright white GS and it has been one of the most reliable cars I've ever owned. That is saying a lot. I am not overly hard on my cars, maintain them as needed. The build quality of this car was evident from the day I bought it. Very easy to drive and maintain. Cruises at 70mph just below 2000RPM all day. Even at 215,000 miles, it is a great car to drive everyday. All original engine and transmission components still working fine. Home run car.
rylie,09/21/2002
this car is a good car, it has now 263,000 miles on it and i love it, it hasnt given me any problems.i love to get another mitsubishi car in the future i havent decided which model yet.maybe another eclipse GS.
Diogo,06/10/2005
I got this car back in 2002 with 128,000 miles or so. When I got it the car had had so much abuse that I wondered if I had made a good choice. Nevertheless I had some work done on it (the timing belt at 140,000 miles was crucial as I was told it was never changed before) and the car is doing great. A few more things need some work (like the front axle needing replacement) but I still get 30 mpg on the highway and about 25 in town.
Amanda Faylen,11/07/2005
I got my Eclipse as my first car, and it has never died on me. I had a lot of work done to it when I first got it, but now she runs, and accelerates when I need it to. It seems to be impervious to tickets.
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
