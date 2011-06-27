  1. Home
1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The GS model gets a rear spoiler. GSX Eclipses now have standard antilock brakes. Some interior changes include new seat stitching and a new manual shift knob. Exterior changes are limited to new wheels and optional graphics.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(52%)
4(33%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.3
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My trusty Eclipse GS
oldschool1983,05/19/2012
It has been 19 years since I bought my bright white GS and it has been one of the most reliable cars I've ever owned. That is saying a lot. I am not overly hard on my cars, maintain them as needed. The build quality of this car was evident from the day I bought it. Very easy to drive and maintain. Cruises at 70mph just below 2000RPM all day. Even at 215,000 miles, it is a great car to drive everyday. All original engine and transmission components still working fine. Home run car.
10
rylie,09/21/2002
this car is a good car, it has now 263,000 miles on it and i love it, it hasnt given me any problems.i love to get another mitsubishi car in the future i havent decided which model yet.maybe another eclipse GS.
A great sports car
Diogo,06/10/2005
I got this car back in 2002 with 128,000 miles or so. When I got it the car had had so much abuse that I wondered if I had made a good choice. Nevertheless I had some work done on it (the timing belt at 140,000 miles was crucial as I was told it was never changed before) and the car is doing great. A few more things need some work (like the front axle needing replacement) but I still get 30 mpg on the highway and about 25 in town.
1993 Eclipse
Amanda Faylen,11/07/2005
I got my Eclipse as my first car, and it has never died on me. I had a lot of work done to it when I first got it, but now she runs, and accelerates when I need it to. It seems to be impervious to tickets.
See all 21 reviews of the 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
195 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Used 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback, GSX Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD, GS Turbo 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, and GS 2.0 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Can't find a used 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,203.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,368.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,770.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,799.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

