Vehicle overview

The 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse is one of the last of its breed. Gone are the days of inexpensive, front-drive sport coupes hailing from Japan like the Acura RSX, Honda Prelude and Toyota Celica. Tastes have changed and corporate priorities have shifted. Today, there's been a renaissance of inexpensive fun cars, but most belong to the hot hatch genre. But for those who scoff at a dorky hatch and yearn for those good ol' days of the sport coupe, the 2011 Eclipse is a pleasant relic. It's also one of the few convertibles in its price range.

Since the moment it was introduced four years ago, the current Eclipse coupe and Spyder convertible have primarily stood out because of their outrageous styling, highlighted by a radically raked windshield, forward-sloping beltline and round, curvaceous rear end. A nifty touch is the GS models' clear rear lip spoiler, while the GT can be equipped with a funky two-tone interior scheme reminiscent of a Creamsicle.

Sadly, though, that's mostly where the Eclipse's desirability ends. Its standard four-cylinder doesn't move the heavy coupe and convertible with any semblance of authority and its fuel economy isn't especially impressive. The big V6 found in the GT boasts robust power, but it overwhelms the front wheels with torque steer. The Eclipse coupe's handling is also a far cry from the Chevy Cobalt SS and Honda Civic Si (the other sport coupe relics) or hot hatches like the Mazdaspeed 3, Mini Cooper S and VW GTI.

The Eclipse interior is nice to look at, but upon closer inspection, you'll discover unappealing hard materials. Common features like a telescoping steering wheel, rear seat head restraints and a navigation system aren't available, and there's also significantly less backseat room than in most competitors.

Of the two Eclipse models, the Spyder is the more appealing of the two simply because there's a dearth of competition. Those that are similarly priced (Ford Mustang, Mini Cooper, VW Eos) are dramatically different types of drop tops. We think they're all worth a look.

As for the coupe, as much as we fondly remember the Mitsubishi Eclipse's good old days, the 2011 version is but an interesting-looking shell of its former self. We'd be hard pressed to pick one in lieu of the 2011 Honda Civic Si and Cobalt SS, or the rear-drive 2011 Chevrolet Camaro, 2011 Ford Mustang and 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe. If you care more about fuel economy and a low price, the 2011 Kia Forte Koup and Scion tC are appealing alternatives as well. Also, don't be so quick to dismiss those hot hatches. Times have changed and inexpensive sporty cars have evolved. The Eclipse may be a pleasant relic, but it's a relic nonetheless.