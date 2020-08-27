Used 1994 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me
- 84,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
Powell Motors - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with ONLY 84,180 miles! This car is a must see to appreciate. Plus this Exceptionally nice Eclipse GT has been thoroughly inspected and serviced including four new tires, new timing belt and water pump, new valve cover gaskets, new serpentine belt, tune up completed, new radiator, new front and rear struts, transmission service, new battery and more! With ALL the receipts. Also this Clean car is nicely equipped including the 3.0 V6, Leather upholstery, Moon Roof, and premium sound by Infinity, plus ABS Brakes, dual air bags(front and side), fog lights, and traction control. Super sharp looking, and VERY THOROUGHLY SERVICED for your peace of mind. We look forward to your phone call at 503-233-4889 and visit so you can see this Exceptional Mitsubishi Eclipse GT! Powell Motors, Oregon dealer #918, has been selling quality new and used vehicles since 1933. Shop with confidence at Oregon’s Quality Dealer of the year for 2013 (awarded by O.I.A.D.A.) We are family owned/operated and strive to conduct business with integrity and honesty. Our complete vehicle inventory can be found at www.powellmotors1933.com or seen at 226 NE Grand Ave. Portland, Oregon 97232. Please contact Israel or Vince at (503) 233-4889. Open to serve you Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 6:00 and Saturday 9:00 to 5:00 Closed Sundays.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AC54L2YE150684
Stock: 10229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,725 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,477
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player, Aluminum Wheels Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains The Eclipse has grown up into a more refined, though softer, sportster that stakes its claim on edgy styling and respectable performance at an affordable price.. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $18,900*. OUR OFFERINGSAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Cup Holders, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors -
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AC34G82E097018
Stock: 2E097018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 126,196 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,577
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Alloy wheels. Gasoline! Yeah baby! Set down the mouse because this great-looking 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse is the rare gem you've been hunting for. Sporty and fun to drive with exceptionally good fuel economy. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AC44G83E002934
Stock: 02934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,480 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,311
Penn Auto Group - Allentown / Pennsylvania
3.0L SOHC 24V V6 MPI. White 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT FWD 3.0L SOHC 24V V6 MPI
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AC84H53E082239
Stock: T4515T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,295
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Spoiler, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Leather Seats, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Keyless Entry, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AC74H43E014122
Stock: 32720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 87,240 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,994$1,508 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Sport Coupe ! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including a Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Leather, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Rockford Fosgate Audio, CD, Power Drover's Seat, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, and much more! Overall this is a very clean car inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DFXBE001881
Stock: 001881C71486
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-29-2019
- 145,322 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$984$2,599 Below Market
Arcadia Chevrolet Buick - Arcadia / Florida
In our friendly country setting here at Arcadia Chevy And Buick we will make your shopping experience friendly, easy and, painless. Naturally, you want to avoid paying too much for your next car, but you also want to be sure you're driving off in the best vehicle for you. We're here to make that process easier. From city-friendly subcompacts to luxurious SUVs, Trucks and sports cars for those weekend getaways, our vehicles will have what you need. Arcadia chevy buick is the best place to buy a new or pre-owned vehicle. Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Southeast. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours Call 863-494-3838 to schedule appointment
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F08E040793
Stock: 5040793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 39,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$6,862$360 Below Market
Classic Ford of Smithfield - Smithfield / North Carolina
Odometer is 67798 miles below market average!One Owner, Local Trade, Nonsmoker, Eclipse GS, 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, FWD, Optimist Green Pearl, Medium Gray Cloth, 17" x 7.5JJ 5 Spoke Lipless Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD Player, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Bucket Seats, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Eclipse GS, 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, FWD, Optimist Green Pearl, Medium Gray Cloth.2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS Welcome to Classic Ford, your Hometown Ford Dealer and home of Ava Gardner and the Smithfield Ham and Yam Festival! Classic Ford is one of the Premier Ford dealers in North Carolina, servicing Smithfield NC, Clayton NC, Durham NC, and Garner, North Carolina. Our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer one of the most comprehensive Ford parts and Ford service departments in the city of Smithfield, North Carolina. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!What Does Classic Ford Offer Drivers from Smithfield NC, Clayton NC, Garner NC, Goldsboro NC and Dunn NC? Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle Here at Classic Ford, everything we do revolves around you. Our various teams are trained to address your needs from the moment you walk through the door, whether you're in the market for your next vehicle or tuning up your current one.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F98E004391
Stock: 20071C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 89,804 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,977$615 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse 2dr ***manual gs*** features a 2.4L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Manual transmission. The vehicle is Sunset Pearlescent with a Medium Gray Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Mitsubishi is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF9BE003475
Stock: 20113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- 48,729 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,650$263 Below Market
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle! Visit Lee's Auto Center online to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-585-2444 today to schedule your test drive.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F58E006686
Stock: 307619709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,787 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***GS SPORT.........................2011 MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE HATCHBACK, RAVE RED PEARL WITH A CHARCOAL INTERIOR, SPORTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL POWER, AM/FM CD PLAYER, REAR SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF6BE002378
Stock: MAX18736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 81,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,498
Stonebriar Chevrolet - Frisco / Texas
**BUCKET SEATS**, Eclipse GS, 2D Coupe, 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V, FWD, Liquid Silver Metallic [Silver].Recent Arrival! Odometer is 54241 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner.Liquid Silver Metallic [Silver] 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V FWDCome visit our State-of -the-Art dealership. Our beautiful facility, service drive, amenities and HUGE selection of New & Pre-Owned vehicles make STONEBRIAR CHEVROLET your premier choice for Chevrolet dealerships in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Stop by or give us a call and see how we are 'MAKING IT EASY!'Learn your options for saving time and money, we make your purchase easy at StoneBriar Chevrolet. Call and talk to one of our dedicated Internet Managers today, they have the experience and authority to make your purchase painless and trouble free! Need financing? Call us now! Stonebriar Chevrolet proudly serving the following communities Dallas, Frisco, Plano, Allen, Mckinney, Carrollton, Little Elm, Denton, Ft Worth, Arlington, Richardson,The Colony,Grapevine, Colleyville, Lewisville and Irving.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24FX7E018590
Stock: 7E018590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 60,020 milesFair Deal
$8,950$540 Below Market
Northtowne Volkswagen - Kansas City / Missouri
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF1BE017063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,608 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Yes!! 57,000 original CARFAX certified miles with clean title in hand!!. V6 power with an automatic transmission and lots of options such as power sliding sunroof, premium CD sound system, 5 spoke alloys, power windows locks and seats and so much more!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK34T17E013256
Stock: 013256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
WOW!! Look at these pics!!! This car is as nice in person as it is in the pics!! This car is beautiful and comes in a very rare color!! It's called platinum white. Silverish yet white depending how you look at it. It was VERY VERY well cared for. Inside and out is PERFECT!! Super clean seats, carpet and dash. It has the powerful V6 motor and a 6 speed manual transmission!! It is LOADED with heated leather seats, power sliding sunroof, premium Rockford Fosgate sound system with CD and SUBwoofer, aux port, power windows and locks, COLD AC, premium wheels with newer matching tires all the way around, and so much more!!!! a MUST SEE to appreciate how nice this car really is!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,600 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK34TX6E026019
Stock: 206019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,991
Skyline Mitsubishi - Thornton / Colorado
Orange GS FWD ***At Skyline Mitsubishi we have financing for everyone. Call 303-465-5512.*****, "Dealer Handling charge is included in the asking price".Here at Skyline Mitsubishi we do care about our valued customers.Welcome to Skyline Mitsubishi. Please bring this ad down and present it for a coupon worth up to $500.00 off your purchase. Please ask for the Internet Manager when calling for information on our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. Thank you. *Quoted prices, coupons and Internet Discounts are ONLY valid when purchasing from our Internet Department.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F16E053632
Stock: 183812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 163,012 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$2,900
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse 2dr 3dr Coupe Automatic GS features a 2.4L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F88E040458
Stock: AAW-040458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 108,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
Ray Skillman Mazda West - Indianapolis / Indiana
Recent trade-in. Give us a call at 317-293-8060 for more information! We appreciate you checking out our inventory.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A31K5DF2BE003902
Stock: W3675
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Eclipse
- 5(73%)
- 4(20%)
- 2(7%)
