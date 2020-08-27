Used 1994 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me

Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

WOW!! Look at these pics!!! This car is as nice in person as it is in the pics!! This car is beautiful and comes in a very rare color!! It's called platinum white. Silverish yet white depending how you look at it. It was VERY VERY well cared for. Inside and out is PERFECT!! Super clean seats, carpet and dash. It has the powerful V6 motor and a 6 speed manual transmission!! It is LOADED with heated leather seats, power sliding sunroof, premium Rockford Fosgate sound system with CD and SUBwoofer, aux port, power windows and locks, COLD AC, premium wheels with newer matching tires all the way around, and so much more!!!! a MUST SEE to appreciate how nice this car really is!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,600 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4A3AK34TX6E026019

Stock: 206019

Certified Pre-Owned: No

