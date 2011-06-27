  1. Home
2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engine, comfortable front seating, relatively roomy cargo area.
  • Hefty curb weight, sluggish acceleration on four-cylinder models, large turning circle, small backseat.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse offers style and performance in the GT V6 model, but the model lineup is showing its age -- especially in the face of competition that is more up to date.

Vehicle overview

Good looks will only get you so far in this world. This adage seems well-suited to the modernly attractive 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse. From outward appearances, the Eclipse looks to be a sporty, sprightly performer that can provide plenty of behind-the-wheel entertainment. But the reality is that this Mitsubishi is going to be a little disappointing for folks expecting high levels of performance.

The Eclipse isn't a complete impostor. In GT trim, it's got a throaty V6 that cranks out 265 horsepower -- a healthy number for this type of car. And its handling is sportier than that of most other midsize coupes. But the Eclipse is still mostly a sleek ride for those who appreciate style more than performance. And that's what the current Eclipse has been serving up since it took to the stage in 2006.

For the 2010 Eclipse, there are just a few feature and cosmetic changes. The biggest news is the addition of some desirable new features (an auxiliary audio jack being the most notable) and adjustments to the available trim levels. The addition of a midrange model -- the GS Sport -- embellishes the base four-cylinder GS model with styling and convenience features found on the top-of-the-line GT. The GT has more standard features (last year's Premium Sport Package option is essentially now standard) but the sticker price has gone up correspondingly.

Mitsubishi's 2010 Eclipse essentially serves as a middle ground between small and nimble coupes like the Honda Civic Si and bigger midsize coupes like the Nissan Altima coupe. Unfortunately, we just don't see this middle ground as all that appealing. The aforementioned Civic Si as well as cars like the Hyundai Genesis Coupe, Mazdaspeed 3 and Volkswagen GTI all provide more performance with comparable features and price tags. Midsize coupes like the Altima and Honda Accord coupe, meanwhile, are more comfortable, spacious and luxurious. For these reasons, we suggest that prospective Eclipse buyers weigh their appearance vs. performance priorities and carefully shop the competition.

2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse models

The 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse hatchback sport coupe is offered in three trim levels. The base GS comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, an integrated rear spoiler, keyless entry, cruise control, 50/50-split-folding rear seats and full power accessories. The standard six-speaker audio system includes a CD player with MP3 playback capability and an auxiliary audio jack. Options for the GS include a remote engine starter, an iPod adapter, various aerodynamic enhancements and a metallic fuel door.

New for 2010, the GS Sport trim level bridges the gap between the GS and GT models. The GS Sport features the four-cylinder drivetrain from the GS, wrapped up in the GT's exterior styling. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlamps, a sunroof, a rear spoiler, a 650-watt Rockford Fosgate premium audio system (with satellite radio), Bluetooth and a reverse camera with rearview-mirror-mounted display.

The V6-powered GT model includes the GS Sport's equipment as well as upgrades like foglamps, larger rear brakes, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power driver seat, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, a self-dimming rearview mirror, a compass, an outside temperature display and aluminum scuff plates and pedals.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Mitsubishi Eclipse features an auxiliary audio jack and stability control as standard equipment. Optional add-ons have been expanded to include Bluetooth and a rearview camera. A new GS Sport model combines the style of the range-topping GT with the affordability and fuel efficiency of the GS line.

Performance & mpg

The Eclipse GS models are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 162 hp and 162 pound-feet of torque. The base GS has a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a four-speed automatic as an option. The GS Sport has the automatic as standard. The GT's 3.8-liter V6 produces 265 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque and comes paired to either a standard six-speed manual transmission or an optional five-speed automatic.

Across the Eclipse range, fuel economy is just about average compared to other sporty coupes. The manual-equipped GS gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined; highway mileage drops to 27 with the automatic. The more powerful V6 checks in lower with 16/25/19 mpg for the manual and 16/24/19 for the automatic.

Safety

The 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse comes standard with antilock brakes, front seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. For 2010, stability control is standard for all Eclipse models. Open head restraints protect front occupants, but are absent in the rear. The Eclipse coupe has not been crash tested as of this writing, but the related Eclipse Spyder convertible received a top rating of "Good" for its performance in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

For many drivers, the 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse's driving dynamics may be a bit of a disappointment. The GT's V6 produces plenty of power, but getting all those horses to the pavement can often result in a large dose of wheelspin and torque steer. In contrast to the V6, the four-cylinder struggles with the Eclipse's heavy curb weight -- acceleration with the smaller engine could best be described as anemic.

Another item of contention would be the large turning circle, which necessitates many more multiple-point turns than with other vehicles. Overall handling should satisfy most drivers, but those with an appetite for performance would likely find inspiration in more nimble choices like the Honda Civic Si and Hyundai Genesis Coupe.

Interior

The Eclipse's cabin is both stylish and simple, thanks to a sweeping dash and attractive chrome-rimmed gauges with cool blue backlighting. Unfortunately, this pleasingly modern design is tempered by the use of some low-quality plastic materials. The front seats are well contoured and supportive, but the rear seats fail to provide much headroom due to the sloping rear hatchback. That hatchback design does provide some extra utility, however, as do the 50/50-split-folding rear seats.

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse features & specs
More about the 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GS-Sport 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 6M), and GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Can't find a used 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,591.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,385.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,792.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,330.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Eclipse lease specials

