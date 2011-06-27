Vehicle overview

Good looks will only get you so far in this world. This adage seems well-suited to the modernly attractive 2010 Mitsubishi Eclipse. From outward appearances, the Eclipse looks to be a sporty, sprightly performer that can provide plenty of behind-the-wheel entertainment. But the reality is that this Mitsubishi is going to be a little disappointing for folks expecting high levels of performance.

The Eclipse isn't a complete impostor. In GT trim, it's got a throaty V6 that cranks out 265 horsepower -- a healthy number for this type of car. And its handling is sportier than that of most other midsize coupes. But the Eclipse is still mostly a sleek ride for those who appreciate style more than performance. And that's what the current Eclipse has been serving up since it took to the stage in 2006.

For the 2010 Eclipse, there are just a few feature and cosmetic changes. The biggest news is the addition of some desirable new features (an auxiliary audio jack being the most notable) and adjustments to the available trim levels. The addition of a midrange model -- the GS Sport -- embellishes the base four-cylinder GS model with styling and convenience features found on the top-of-the-line GT. The GT has more standard features (last year's Premium Sport Package option is essentially now standard) but the sticker price has gone up correspondingly.

Mitsubishi's 2010 Eclipse essentially serves as a middle ground between small and nimble coupes like the Honda Civic Si and bigger midsize coupes like the Nissan Altima coupe. Unfortunately, we just don't see this middle ground as all that appealing. The aforementioned Civic Si as well as cars like the Hyundai Genesis Coupe, Mazdaspeed 3 and Volkswagen GTI all provide more performance with comparable features and price tags. Midsize coupes like the Altima and Honda Accord coupe, meanwhile, are more comfortable, spacious and luxurious. For these reasons, we suggest that prospective Eclipse buyers weigh their appearance vs. performance priorities and carefully shop the competition.