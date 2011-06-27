  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(43)
1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Radically redesigned, the new Eclipse sports bulging shoulders and no-nonsense looks, particularly in GSX guise. Engine ratings are improved for all models, while the turbocharged GS-T and GSX produce a mighty 210 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. Antilock brakes are optional on all models. Dual airbags are finally standard on the Eclipse.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(47%)
4(37%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beauty at a cost
GSXman,02/11/2009
I've had two 2nd gen GSXs. These cars are very nice looking, the AWD is great for performance in the snow, wet and dry. The turbo engine has pretty good torque, but it has noticeable turbo lag and the engine runs out of breath at about 6000 RPM, so the fun power band is actually relatively narrow. The mechanical and electrical systems on the car are far from reliable. The dashboard design, while attractive, is ergonomically flawed as the shift lever blocks the stereo. There are squeaks and rattles from interior panes and suspension parts, rain can leak into the cabin. If you're tall, cars with a sun roof can be a tight fit.
Watch out for Crankwalk!!!!
Chrisalton,06/02/2002
This is a great car, fast, cool looking, dreamy handling, comfortable, but, every eclipse GS-T or GSX from 1995-1999 has a good possibility of coming down with "crankwalk". It's a $4500 problem with no real permanent solution. Trust me, it's enough to make you NOT want to buy this great car. Take it from someone who has gone through this and done A LOT of research. Sorry folks. I love my GSX, but it's bittersweet. I'd recommend not taking your chances. I paid the price with my ignorance.
1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T
eclipse4g63,11/13/2011
I have had my car for a month. I got it from my uncle who bought if from an auction, so I have no idea what it's history is. But I do know that it was originally bought in NC (I'm in MI)...explains most of the 142k miles on it. Sometimes it won't shift into reverse or first gear, and it takes two or three tries to cold start the car. I believe that the charcoal gray paint is not the original, and the coilover springs that were left on it make for too harsh of a ride. But other than that, I love the car. The car picks up and pulls pretty quickly. The turbo takes a sec to spool but once it does, it's a very fast car for a 4cyl. The BOV sounds amazing (equivalent to the sound of air brakes)
Good Car
JRG,07/29/2002
Great car, great handling, turbo is ok. Could be better on gas mileage, though.
See all 43 reviews of the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback, Eclipse GSX, Eclipse GS-T. Available styles include RS 2dr Hatchback, GSX Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD, GS 2dr Hatchback, and GS-T Turbo 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Can't find a used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,501.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,622.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,332.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,148.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

