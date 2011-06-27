I have had my car for a month. I got it from my uncle who bought if from an auction, so I have no idea what it's history is. But I do know that it was originally bought in NC (I'm in MI)...explains most of the 142k miles on it. Sometimes it won't shift into reverse or first gear, and it takes two or three tries to cold start the car. I believe that the charcoal gray paint is not the original, and the coilover springs that were left on it make for too harsh of a ride. But other than that, I love the car. The car picks up and pulls pretty quickly. The turbo takes a sec to spool but once it does, it's a very fast car for a 4cyl. The BOV sounds amazing (equivalent to the sound of air brakes)

