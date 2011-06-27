1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$707 - $1,644
Used Eclipse for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Radically redesigned, the new Eclipse sports bulging shoulders and no-nonsense looks, particularly in GSX guise. Engine ratings are improved for all models, while the turbocharged GS-T and GSX produce a mighty 210 horsepower at 6,000 rpm. Antilock brakes are optional on all models. Dual airbags are finally standard on the Eclipse.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Most helpful consumer reviews
GSXman,02/11/2009
I've had two 2nd gen GSXs. These cars are very nice looking, the AWD is great for performance in the snow, wet and dry. The turbo engine has pretty good torque, but it has noticeable turbo lag and the engine runs out of breath at about 6000 RPM, so the fun power band is actually relatively narrow. The mechanical and electrical systems on the car are far from reliable. The dashboard design, while attractive, is ergonomically flawed as the shift lever blocks the stereo. There are squeaks and rattles from interior panes and suspension parts, rain can leak into the cabin. If you're tall, cars with a sun roof can be a tight fit.
Chrisalton,06/02/2002
This is a great car, fast, cool looking, dreamy handling, comfortable, but, every eclipse GS-T or GSX from 1995-1999 has a good possibility of coming down with "crankwalk". It's a $4500 problem with no real permanent solution. Trust me, it's enough to make you NOT want to buy this great car. Take it from someone who has gone through this and done A LOT of research. Sorry folks. I love my GSX, but it's bittersweet. I'd recommend not taking your chances. I paid the price with my ignorance.
eclipse4g63,11/13/2011
I have had my car for a month. I got it from my uncle who bought if from an auction, so I have no idea what it's history is. But I do know that it was originally bought in NC (I'm in MI)...explains most of the 142k miles on it. Sometimes it won't shift into reverse or first gear, and it takes two or three tries to cold start the car. I believe that the charcoal gray paint is not the original, and the coilover springs that were left on it make for too harsh of a ride. But other than that, I love the car. The car picks up and pulls pretty quickly. The turbo takes a sec to spool but once it does, it's a very fast car for a 4cyl. The BOV sounds amazing (equivalent to the sound of air brakes)
JRG,07/29/2002
Great car, great handling, turbo is ok. Could be better on gas mileage, though.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse features & specs
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Eclipse
Related Used 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage