Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me
39 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 91,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 99,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,991
- 106,759 miles
$4,726
- 90,768 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
- 172,889 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
- 81,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,498
- 57,608 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 126,196 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,577
- 96,722 miles
$8,000
- 74,426 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,792
- 147,480 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,311
- 123,348 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,199
- 143,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,988
- 213,507 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,988
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,295
- 117,744 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 145,322 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$984$2,599 Below Market
- 39,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,862$360 Below Market
Drek Digital,10/15/2015
GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
"I bought this car 2yrs ago at 138,000 miles on it and the car already had a few mods. It had an AEM Cold Air Intake, Headers, & Performance Exhaust. It also had an ECU tune and that's important because with the "sportstronic" gearbox which has the manual mode, I am able to red line it without the car shifting for me before redline. 1st and 2nd gear pulls are definitely the strongest while 3rd and 4th gear pulls are typically weak. My 0-60 time is anywhere between 7.0 - 6.8 seconds which is pretty good for the price I paid for this car. You cannot find a turbo or supercharger for this car easily but if you are satisfied with bolt-ons you can expect to get a few gains outta this 3.0L. The most reliable car I ever had as I've only had to change the fuel pump since I got it. However be careful for engines that have the dreadful "lifter ticks" as it can get louder over time and become an expensive fix."
