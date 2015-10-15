Used 2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT in White
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    91,670 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Orange
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    99,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,991

  • 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Red
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    106,759 miles

    $4,726

  • 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Orange
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    90,768 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

  • 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    172,889 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    81,292 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,498

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT in Black
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    57,608 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

  • 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    126,196 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,577

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT in Gray
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    96,722 miles

    $8,000

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    74,426 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,792

  • 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT in Off White/Cream
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT

    147,480 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,311

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    123,348 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,199

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Orange
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    143,271 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,988

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    213,507 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $2,988

  • 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS
    used

    2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,295

  • 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE in Black
    used

    2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE

    117,744 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Silver
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    145,322 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $984

    $2,599 Below Market
  • 2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS in Gray
    used

    2008 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS

    39,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,862

    $360 Below Market
Not So Fast Yet Furious
Drek Digital,10/15/2015
GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
"I bought this car 2yrs ago at 138,000 miles on it and the car already had a few mods. It had an AEM Cold Air Intake, Headers, & Performance Exhaust. It also had an ECU tune and that's important because with the "sportstronic" gearbox which has the manual mode, I am able to red line it without the car shifting for me before redline. 1st and 2nd gear pulls are definitely the strongest while 3rd and 4th gear pulls are typically weak. My 0-60 time is anywhere between 7.0 - 6.8 seconds which is pretty good for the price I paid for this car. You cannot find a turbo or supercharger for this car easily but if you are satisfied with bolt-ons you can expect to get a few gains outta this 3.0L. The most reliable car I ever had as I've only had to change the fuel pump since I got it. However be careful for engines that have the dreadful "lifter ticks" as it can get louder over time and become an expensive fix."
