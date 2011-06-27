  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(73)
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive styling, plenty of standard equipment, V6 power in GT trim.
  • Doesn't provide much driving excitement, uninspired interior design, antilock brakes are available only as part of an expensive package.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse is more of a comfortable cruiser than an apex-strafing sport coupe.

Vehicle overview

Last redesigned in 2000, the Mitsubishi Eclipse stakes its claim on edgy styling and quick performance at an affordable price. While Mitsubishi's sport coupe is a popular seller, 2002 brings on a host of new or revised competitors, and many of them are superior choices in our opinion.

The Eclipse is offered in three trim levels: RS, GS and GT. All three models can be equipped with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission, with GS and GT automatics featuring a sequential-shift Sportronic mode. The base four-cylinder engine found in the RS and GS models displaces 2.4 liters and produces 147 horsepower (140 hp with the automatic). The GT model comes equipped with a responsive 3.0-liter V6 engine making 200 horsepower.

Standard equipment on every 2002 includes power windows and door locks, an engine immobilizer and anti-theft system, air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a CD player, auto-off headlights and alloy wheels. The mid-level GS gets 16-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, cruise control, remote keyless entry, lumbar support and a split-folding rear seat.

For the most toys, pick the GT. This nets the 17-inch wheels and four-wheel disc brakes, as well as opening up access to the swank option packages. The Premium package adds items like a premium audio system with an in-dash four-disc CD changer, power leather seats, a power sunroof, antilock brakes and front side airbags. Traction control is also part of this package, but only if the automatic transmission is ordered.

Mitsubishi calls the Eclipse's styling "geo-mechanical." Our editors are split on the overall look, but the coupe-like roofline, arched fenders and ribbed doors certainly give the Eclipse an edge in distinctiveness.

Less successful is the interior design of the car. Featuring a symmetrical cockpit, it is lackluster in appearance and heavy on low-grade interior materials. The Eclipse does have a unique top-mounted display for the audio system, with the idea being that this keeps the driver's eyes on the road. In our experience, we still have to look down to fiddle with the buttons on the stereo, so what's the point?

The front seats are softly padded, a nice attribute for long commutes. More aggressive drivers will be begging for additional side support, and rear passengers will want more of just about everything, including headroom, legroom and thigh support.

Eclipses are generally pleasant to drive. Power from the four-cylinder is certainly adequate, and the V6 provides ample torque throughout the rpm range. Dynamically, the car is better suited for cruising rather than hard driving. The suspension is softly tuned, and driver involvement is minimal.

While the Eclipse is a decent car, buyers looking for more excitement should check out the Acura RSX, Toyota Celica or Ford Mustang. And if you want a quality interior and a refined image, European-designed two-doors, such as the Volkswagen GTI or the upcoming Mini Cooper, are superior.

2002 Highlights

Only trivial changes are in store for the 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse. Two new exterior colors (Titanium and Flash Blue) are added, as well as a Mitsubishi triple-diamond chrome badge. GS and GT models get illuminated vanity mirrors and a glovebox lamp as standard equipment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(60%)
4(26%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.4
73 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My NorthStar Pony (keeping the car until I die)
topzy,05/24/2011
When I was a junior in high school in 2002 I got this car to impress a girl. I guess it worked since we ended getting engaged (2 years ago we broke up though) Anyways, this car is very reliable. Sure, after owning a car for 9 years it's bound to break down sometimes. Thankfully, my dear car has never left me stranded anywhere. What was wrong wit it? Usually after market things I had installed (like the alarm). She is pretty old and replacement parts have been needed. The things that hold the hatch stopped working, so I got them at a junk yard for like $5. The A/C juuuust broke down on me, lol, i used that thing all the time, even in the winter. Dash had to be replaced, thats all.
Great First Car
Zach,02/16/2016
GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
Pretty damn good true first car. This is the first car i bought on my own. My sisters boyfriend is actually the reason i got one. He owned a 2007 Eclipse manually v6. I wanted one right away after driving his for awhile. I liked the look of the 3g Eclipse though and i bought mine before going to college with around 110k miles. Wanted to impress the girls so to say with the car. Love the way the car looks and love that its manual. This is a great car to put aftermarket parts in and make that 4 banger run. Pros: Fun car to drive around in Great handling can pull turns going 85mph with breeze Very light car Looks great Fun car to put money into Cons: Interior is pretty cheap material AC is shot don't work Cruise control is shot doesn't work Back seats uncomfortable Overall not a bad car if you can find one with low miles as these models tend to have a lot of problems when getting up there in miles. Car will run way better if you invest money into the car and its performance.
Hershers like GTs
doobesq,06/12/2002
It took me about 3 months to settle on my car, short by my standards. I've never owned a Mitsubishi, so I was a bit leery of trying them out. So far, I'm very pleased. I change oil, but thats about it. The car hums and absolutely loves to run. It has great mid-range power and acceptable low-end torque thanks to the V6. This is a great compromise between a sports-car and a daily driver.
2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT (3.0L V6)
Matt4991,08/23/2009
This is a good performance car. I recommend modifications a.s.a.p. otherwise by the time your ready to modify it the car will require heavy maintenance. I love this car, I've had it nearly 2 years. It started with 68000+ miles, and is now at 86000+. Just this summer the transmission died on me, and I continuously have problems with the brakes. I drive a 4- speed automatic, tiptronic. However, I recommend not using the tiptronic feature, because my friends and I believe that using that may have contributed to the transmission going. In the next 2-3 years I intend to place nearly $13000 on the car (incl. supercharger).
See all 73 reviews of the 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 4A), RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (3.0L 6cyl 5M), GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and RS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

