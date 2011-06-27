  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Eclipse
  4. Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(138)
Appraise this car

2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Torquey V6 with great exhaust note, outstanding seat comfort, nimble handling for a front-driver, stylish interior with simple controls and ample cargo space, exceptional Rockford Fosgate stereo.
  • Heavy for a sport coupe, sluggish four-cylinder engine, excessive torque-steer on GT, big turning radius, cramped backseat, no stability control.
Other years
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,904 - $3,600
Used Eclipse for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse offers an appealing blend of touring car and sport coupe, all wrapped up in a sexy package.

Vehicle overview

When it debuted back in 1990, the Mitsubishi Eclipse was a feisty little sport coupe with a nimble chassis that could be had with a powerful turbocharged engine and all-wheel drive. The second generation, introduced in 1995, brought a bulbous yet eye-catching body while preserving the scrappy character. Another redesign in 2000 returned a more refined, though much softer sportster. While this Eclipse was a comfortable and fairly swift coupe, the entertainment quotient wasn't nearly as high as in the previous versions.

The 2006 Eclipse looks a little like the second-generation Mitsubishi car, a return to its roots. But the company hasn't come back to turbos or AWD. Instead, there's an even bigger V6 under the hood of GT models. It displaces 3.8 liters, same as in the Galant. Variable valve timing and lift results in considerably more horsepower, now rated at 263 at 5,750 rpm. Torque is up to 260 pound-feet at 4,500 rpm. The base GS model keeps last year's 2.4-liter inline four but picks up variable valve timing, which helps it to 162 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. The 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse moves to the Project America platform used for the Galant and Endeavor. It's a stiffer foundation, but the GT now tips the scales at about 3,500 pounds -- heavy for a sport coupe.

The new chassis has a 0.8-inch-longer wheelbase and a 2.4-inch-wider track. A widened track is almost always good for handling, and inside the new Eclipse, it opens up a couple extra inches of shoulder and hiproom. The old Eclipse had a mishmash interior loaded down with cheap plastics. In the new car, you can tell some thought went into the design. The cockpit has an attractive flowing dash, simple controls and better-than-expected materials. All in all, it's a stylish design and certainly the best interior of any Mitsubishi car to date. The Eclipse is not a model athlete, but turn onto a twisty road, and it's ready to run.

However, with 62 percent of its weight up front, the coupe never turns in with the eagerness of most competitors. A mostly smooth ride makes the Eclipse an excellent candidate for a road trip, not something we can say of the RX-8 or Z. In low-adrenaline moments, the Eclipse rides more comfortably than the 350Z or RX-8, but its 40-foot turning radius wins it no fans in tight parking lots. The 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT is a huge improvement over its predecessor.

2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse models

The 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in two trim levels: GS and GT. Standard equipment on the GS includes power windows, mirrors and locks; keyless entry; cruise control; air conditioning; a height-adjustable driver seat; a CD player; alloy wheels; a spoiler and a split-folding rear seat. Next up is the GT, which in addition to more power, adds a compass display, a front strut tower bar and foglights. The GS can be upgraded with a power moonroof, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and steering wheel audio controls. Additional GT options include leather seating, automatic climate control and a power driver seat. Both models can upgrade to a 650-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system with nine speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer.

2006 Highlights

The Eclipse returns for 2006 with a dramatic redesign.

Performance & mpg

The GS model comes with a four-cylinder engine that displaces 2.4 liters and produces 162 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque. The GT model is equipped with a 3.8-liter V6 engine making 263 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The GS can be equipped with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission with a sequential-shift Sportronic mode. The GT comes with a six-speed manual, with a five-speed Sportronic automatic optional.

Safety

Four-wheel disc antilock brakes, and side-impact and head curtain airbags are standard across the board. The Mitsubishi Eclipse GT also includes traction control, but stability control is not available on either model.

Driving

The 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse has a well-tuned suspension that keeps it buttoned down in the turns despite its hefty curb weight and front-drive layout. It's not as athletic as the RSX, 350Z or RX-8, but it's still a lot of fun on a twisty back road. Like the Galant, it feels smaller the harder you push it. Plus, nimble handling doesn't come at the expense of smooth ride quality. The Eclipse curb weight taxes the base four-cylinder during passing maneuvers, but the gutsy V6 boasts plenty of power for most any situation.

Interior

The stylish cockpit features a dash that flows in a soft wave. Although there are still some hard plastics here and there, materials quality is generally high with attractive metallic detailing and good-looking cloth upholstery. The gauges live in their own pods, and although the markings are smaller than we'd like, ice-blue backlighting makes everything crystal clear at night. For storage, you're limited to a center console container and a glovebox, but a sizable rear hatch gives the Mitsubishi Eclipse edge over most coupes in its class. Huge C-pillars are an obstacle to rear visibility, and backseat passengers will find precious little space. The Rockford Fosgate audio system is buried in a pricey option package, but its sound quality is easily best-in-class. If you like deep, clean bass, it's a must-have.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(82%)
4(11%)
3(4%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.7
138 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 138 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wicked Awesome Eclipse
garyf2132,01/13/2015
GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
I purchased a 2006 Eclipse GS Automatic with only 60,000 miles on it just last week. It came equipped with the Rockford Fosgate premium stereo system with subwoofer. I'm in love with this car literally. It's a real head turner. Acceleration is fantastic especially when pulling onto the highway or changing lanes, plenty of power to zoom around. The blue colored dash lights are a wicked cool feature. The bucket seats give it that extra sporty feel. The stereo system doesn't come with an AUX input jack unfortunately but I purchased an OEM Mitsubishi cable online so I will install it myself into the rear of the stereo system. Overall I love this car & wouldn't trade it for anything.
Overall A Good Buy
joey45,03/23/2012
This is a fun car to drive and a headturner for sure. I have 62K on the car and have had virtually no problems except one big problem. My breaks became spongy after 50K. Since it was past the 5 year warrenty I had to pay for the repairs myself. Bleeding the breaks worked for a few months, then the problem came back. Next, it was thought to be the master cylinder, that was replaced and then the problem came back after a few months. Now all thats left is the booster, which may be faulty. So overall this problem is going to end up costing me over $800. Also outside trim/molding for this car is HORRBle. It was worn out after only 6 1/2 years. Cost to fix? $925
Pure Passion
TB Hart,10/09/2008
The exterior style of this vehicle is a stopper, inch for inch, its sleek and impressive lines has on more than I care to count explicit compliments from ladies and strangers on the street. The performance of this machine is so fantastic. When one needs power, there is more than one could hope for in a smaller vehicle. I have an automatic and can burn rubber when I punch it at 25 miles per hour. One minor downside is its blind spot, but the mirrors are well designed to compensate. When one sits in this car and turns on the dynamic sound system, one feels as if one is truly "one" with the vehicle. I love driving on winding, country roads..this baby hugs the pavement.
Dependability
Jayme,02/16/2009
This was the 1st 2006 sold in the Middle TN area and my 2nd Eclipse. I now have 57,000 miles and is still going strong. The original brakes squealed and had to replace with ceramic brakes. It is extremely quick and fun to drive. The sound system is top notch but the display could be a little more sophisticated. The original tires have lasted 57,000 miles and just now need to be replaced. If only the resale value was better.
See all 138 reviews of the 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
263 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
263 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse features & specs
More about the 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse
More About This Model

Saturday afternoon on Mulholland Highway. It's the most famous driving road in Southern California, but today there isn't much traffic. The baritone exhaust note of our 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT nips at the heels of a couple on his-and-hers cruiser bikes.

They surprise us by letting us pass.

The turns tighten into decreasing-radius kinks. Our Eclipse gathers itself up to meet the challenge. The steering and brakes feel great. And there's torque everywhere we look on the tach.

Then we see them standing on the side of the road with their babies, a black Nissan 350Z and a gray one. Watching us sling our front-drive sport coupe through the turns, beating the life out of its Goodyear Eagles. We feel sheepish for about 5 seconds. Then it's back to running through the gears and terrorizing SUV drivers who have no business on a road like this.

History Lesson
If you've seen the 2006 Eclipse you understand our dilemma. The first and second generations of the car were feisty econosports available with turbocharged four-cylinders and all-wheel drive. They were big on value and, as the 1990s wore on, big on sex appeal. The third generation lost that scrappy character and those buxom curves, but gained a smooth V6 and a highway ride to match.

The 2006 Eclipse is round once more. It looks a little like the second-generation car. It also looks a little like the Audi TT and Nissan 350Z. But there are distinctive touches like a gaping intake duct, multireflector headlights that appear to be wearing monocles, an aluminum-trimmed spoiler and LED taillights.

We talked to Eclipse owners. Some love the front end, some hate it. Some think designers softened the Concept-E styling too much, but most agree Mitsubishi has come back to a sexy Eclipse.

But the company hasn't come back to turbos or AWD. Instead, there's an even bigger V6 under the hood of GT models. It displaces 3.8 liters, same as in the Galant. Variable valve timing and lift results in considerably more horsepower, now rated at 263 at 5,750 rpm. Torque is up to 260 pound-feet at 4,500 rpm. A six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic with a manual shift gate are available.

The base GS model keeps last year's 2.4-liter inline four, but it picks up variable valve timing this year, which helps it to 162 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. It can be fitted with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic.

New Platform
The switch to the stiffer Project America platform (Galant, Endeavor), however, has increased curb weight to an obese 3,500 pounds. This isn't as much of a problem in the GT as it is in the GS. We sampled an automatic GS and found it short of passing power.

That new chassis has a 0.8-inch-longer wheelbase and a 2.4-inch-wider track. A widened track is usually good for handling, and inside the Eclipse, it opens up a couple extra inches of shoulder and hiproom. You can feel the difference as you settle back between the bolsters of the car's faux Recaro seats. These seats are standard on both trims, and whether you keep the cloth or splurge for leather, they provide superb comfort and support.

One look at the coupe's upswept beltline and fast roof and you know the backseat is still cramped. Save it for annoying friends who invite themselves along at the last minute.

Carries Its Weight Well
We already told you the 2006 Eclipse is heavy, but performance isn't smothered by the extra pounds.

The big V6 doesn't quite have the athletic demeanor of the 350Z's V6, but it sounds mean and has enough bottom-end thrust to break the front tires loose even with the traction control on. There's torque steer, too, which shouldn't be a surprise when you put that much power through the front tires.

With medium throws and easy clutch work, our six-speed Eclipse GT pulled a 6.8-second 0-60 and a 14.9 quarter-mile. Check out our recent sport coupe comparison test and you'll see the Eclipse is faster than the Mazda RX-8, but no match for the Nissan 350Z or Ford Mustang GT.

One Good Turn
The Eclipse is not a model athlete like the 350Z or RX-8, but turn onto a twisty road, and it's ready to run. Like the Galant, it feels smaller the harder you push it, but a wider, stickier set of tires than the whiny 235/45R18s on our test car would increase its handling threshold. Stability control isn't available, though Mitsubishi plans to offer it in 2008.

Even with the average-quality rubber, the Eclipse got through the slalom in a hurry. With 62 percent of its weight up front, the coupe never turns in with the eagerness of most competitors, but an average speed of 64.9 mph establishes the Mitsu as faster through the cones than the 350Z, the Mustang and the RX-8.

"Thanks to its short wheelbase and front-wheel drive, the Eclipse absolutely shines in the slalom," writes our editor in chief. "We could enter the slalom really hot and scrub off speed without spinning or losing control."

Unfortunately, the brakes aren't at the same level. They felt solid during repeated runs on twisty roads, but when we summoned their full reserves at the test track, the best they could do from 60 mph was 131 feet. A Mustang GT can do it in 121. An RX-8 can do it in 108.

In low-adrenaline moments, the Eclipse rides more comfortably than the 350Z or RX-8, but its 40-foot turning radius will have you muttering obscenities on tight city streets.

Upgraded Cockpit
The old Eclipse had a mishmash interior loaded down with cheap plastics. In the new car, you can tell some thought went into the design.

The dash flows in a soft wave, and a large inlay of textured, matte-finish vinyl does a good job of drawing your eyes away from the hard plastic surrounding it. The dark trim on the center stack does a convincing impression of real metal. The gauges live in their own pods, and although the markings are smaller than we'd like, ice-blue backlighting makes everything crystal clear at night.

The leather upholstery is merely average-grade hide, and it's mixed in with plenty of vinyl, but contrasting stitching along the edges of the seats provides unexpected flair.

Storage and visibility are the only major faults in this cockpit. For storage, you're limited to a center console container and a glovebox. There's no tray for a cell phone, no door bin for a map, no holder for your sunglasses. Huge C-pillars are the main obstacle to rear visibility; you might as well be driving a convertible with the top up when it's time to back up.

What You Get
Now that econosports like the Acura RSX and Hyundai Tiburon offer ABS and side airbags as standard equipment, a more upscale coupe like the Eclipse couldn't come to market without them. For 2006, these items are included on both the GS and GT.

If you want a sunroof or the clean, aftermarket-deep bass from the 650-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system (detailed in our stereo review), you'll need to spring for the Sun & Sound Package on the GS or the Premium Sport Package on the GT. Leather, 18s and a power driver seat are GT exclusives.

Mitsubishi promises the GS will sticker under $20,000 when it goes on sale June 12, 2005, while the GT will come under $25K and remain "well under 30" when loaded with the Premium Sport goodies.

Although you'll still want to take a look at value leaders like the RSX and Mustang, that's a pretty solid value, especially when you add in Mitsu's 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty and 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain coverage.

Back on Mulholland
The 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT is a huge improvement over its predecessor. It may not be as hard-core as Nissan's Z or Mazda's RX-8, or as fast as a Mustang GT, but it's way more fun than a Honda Accord Coupe and just as comfortable.

In fact, it's so good there's little need for the turbo fours and AWD of its ancestors. That's what the company's Lancer Evolution is all about, and that's just fine with us.

Now if you'll excuse us, we have some SUVs to terrorize.

Second Opinions

Senior Editor Ed Hellwig says:
I have little doubt that the release of this new Eclipse will be met with plenty of derision by enthusiasts. They'll whine about its weight, its front-wheel-drive layout and the fact that "turbocharger" is nowhere to be found on the spec sheet.

Legitimate points maybe, but in their nostalgia for Eclipses past, they'll gloss over the fact that those turbocharged motors put out no more than 210 horsepower and required a good thrashing to make use of it. With 263 smoothly delivered ponies from its big V6, this Eclipse is not only considerably faster than any of its predecessors, it's buttery smooth and gutsy down low.

Then there's the interior with its tasteful detailing, superb seats, well-placed controls and monster stereo. Distractions to hard-core enthusiasts, maybe, but elements that make this coupe far more appealing to a wider audience. Take into consideration some of its less-than-illustrious competitors like the Acura RSX, Honda Accord Coupe and Toyota Camry Solara and the Eclipse starts looking even better. I would still take a Mustang GT for the same price, but to those who see that car as nothing more than a retro throwback model, this Eclipse delivers a far more modern and intriguing package.

Road Test Editor Brian Moody says:
I've never been a big Eclipse fan. I get that the turbo all-wheel-drive versions were really hot and all but I just couldn't get into them. The last generation was OK but clearly left the door open for a car like the Nissan 350Z to come in and eat everybody's lunch.

But I like this new Eclipse quite a bit. Of course I'd rather have a comfortable touring car than an all-out sports car any day, but the Eclipse offers few compromises. The engine is great, the handling is sporty enough to be fun and the ride quality doesn't suffer as a result.

Compared to cars like the Nissan Z and Mazda RX-8, I prefer the Eclipse's more refined interior, more comfortable seats and more forgiving ride quality. The exterior look is striking as well.

I'd be a lot more excited about this car if it were not for the excessive torque steer. It's just too pronounced. Still, I expect to see a lot of these on the road. Unless you love getting beaten up, skip the Z and live a less stressful life with the Eclipse.

Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback. Available styles include GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A), GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A), GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Can't find a used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,816.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,283.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Eclipse for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,602.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,204.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Eclipse lease specials

Related Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles