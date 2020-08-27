Used 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse for Sale Near Me
- 84,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
Powell Motors - Portland / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with ONLY 84,180 miles! This car is a must see to appreciate. Plus this Exceptionally nice Eclipse GT has been thoroughly inspected and serviced including four new tires, new timing belt and water pump, new valve cover gaskets, new serpentine belt, tune up completed, new radiator, new front and rear struts, transmission service, new battery and more! With ALL the receipts. Also this Clean car is nicely equipped including the 3.0 V6, Leather upholstery, Moon Roof, and premium sound by Infinity, plus ABS Brakes, dual air bags(front and side), fog lights, and traction control. Super sharp looking, and VERY THOROUGHLY SERVICED for your peace of mind. We look forward to your phone call at 503-233-4889 and visit so you can see this Exceptional Mitsubishi Eclipse GT! Powell Motors, Oregon dealer #918, has been selling quality new and used vehicles since 1933. Shop with confidence at Oregon’s Quality Dealer of the year for 2013 (awarded by O.I.A.D.A.) We are family owned/operated and strive to conduct business with integrity and honesty. Our complete vehicle inventory can be found at www.powellmotors1933.com or seen at 226 NE Grand Ave. Portland, Oregon 97232. Please contact Israel or Vince at (503) 233-4889. Open to serve you Monday to Friday from 8:30 to 6:00 and Saturday 9:00 to 5:00 Closed Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AC54L2YE150684
Stock: 10229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,725 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$2,477
Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida
Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player, Aluminum Wheels Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains The Eclipse has grown up into a more refined, though softer, sportster that stakes its claim on edgy styling and respectable performance at an affordable price.. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $18,900*. OUR OFFERINGSAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Cup Holders, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AC34G82E097018
Stock: 2E097018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 126,196 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,577
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
Alloy wheels. Gasoline! Yeah baby! Set down the mouse because this great-looking 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse is the rare gem you've been hunting for. Sporty and fun to drive with exceptionally good fuel economy. Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AC44G83E002934
Stock: 02934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,480 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,311
Penn Auto Group - Allentown / Pennsylvania
3.0L SOHC 24V V6 MPI. White 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT FWD 3.0L SOHC 24V V6 MPI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AC84H53E082239
Stock: T4515T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,295
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Rear Spoiler, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Power Mirror(s), Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Leather Seats, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Keyless Entry, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse GTS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AC74H43E014122
Stock: 32720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 91,670 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
WOW!! Look at these pics!!! This car is as nice in person as it is in the pics!! This car is beautiful and comes in a very rare color!! It's called platinum white. Silverish yet white depending how you look at it. It was VERY VERY well cared for. Inside and out is PERFECT!! Super clean seats, carpet and dash. It has the powerful V6 motor and a 6 speed manual transmission!! It is LOADED with heated leather seats, power sliding sunroof, premium Rockford Fosgate sound system with CD and SUBwoofer, aux port, power windows and locks, COLD AC, premium wheels with newer matching tires all the way around, and so much more!!!! a MUST SEE to appreciate how nice this car really is!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,600 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK34TX6E026019
Stock: 206019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,991
Skyline Mitsubishi - Thornton / Colorado
Orange GS FWD ***At Skyline Mitsubishi we have financing for everyone. Call 303-465-5512.*****, "Dealer Handling charge is included in the asking price".Here at Skyline Mitsubishi we do care about our valued customers.Welcome to Skyline Mitsubishi. Please bring this ad down and present it for a coupon worth up to $500.00 off your purchase. Please ask for the Internet Manager when calling for information on our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. Thank you. *Quoted prices, coupons and Internet Discounts are ONLY valid when purchasing from our Internet Department.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F16E053632
Stock: 183812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 106,759 miles
$4,726
Bob Rohrman Toyota - Lafayette / Indiana
Eclipse GS, 2D Coupe, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SOHC 16V, 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, FWD, Red. ***Please reach out to Ben Streitmatter for answers to questions*** 2006 2D Coupe FWD Mitsubishi Eclipse Red GS 4-Speed Automatic with Sportronic Odometer is 16898 miles below market average!At Bob Rohrman Toyota it's all about customer service, and great customer service starts with our strong and committed staff. We have many years of experience under our belts and we like to think this is what makes us a great Toyota dealership in Lafayette, IN. While we specialize in all the newest Toyota models, including the ever-popular Rav4, Tacoma, Camry and Prius, we also understand the newest models won't always fit every budget. That's why we carry one of the largest selections of pre-owned, used and certified vehicles in the Lafayette area. Whether you're looking for an older model year Toyota or you have your sights set on a different make and model, our inventory has something for everyone. We have cars under $10k and some under $5k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F86E025617
Stock: T6303B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 90,768 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000
Tempe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tempe / Arizona
Bumpers : body - color, power door mirrors, spoiler, 6 speakers, A/C, rear window defroster, tilt steering wheel, leather shift knob, power steering/windows, four wheel independent suspension, speed - sensing steering, premium sport fabric seat trim, split folding rear seat, bucket seats which, are sport rated, alloy wheels, safe, speed - sensitive wipers, rear window wiper, cruise control, power door locks as well as an ABS (4-wheel) brake system it leads you #peaceisthemission! You Will Like How We Do Business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F06E052925
Stock: HK12030A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-13-2017
- 172,889 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
Auto Headquarters - Lakewood / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F56E003719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,292 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,498
Stonebriar Chevrolet - Frisco / Texas
**BUCKET SEATS**, Eclipse GS, 2D Coupe, 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V, FWD, Liquid Silver Metallic [Silver].Recent Arrival! Odometer is 54241 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner.Liquid Silver Metallic [Silver] 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2.4L I4 SOHC MIVEC 16V FWDCome visit our State-of -the-Art dealership. Our beautiful facility, service drive, amenities and HUGE selection of New & Pre-Owned vehicles make STONEBRIAR CHEVROLET your premier choice for Chevrolet dealerships in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. Stop by or give us a call and see how we are 'MAKING IT EASY!'Learn your options for saving time and money, we make your purchase easy at StoneBriar Chevrolet. Call and talk to one of our dedicated Internet Managers today, they have the experience and authority to make your purchase painless and trouble free! Need financing? Call us now! Stonebriar Chevrolet proudly serving the following communities Dallas, Frisco, Plano, Allen, Mckinney, Carrollton, Little Elm, Denton, Ft Worth, Arlington, Richardson,The Colony,Grapevine, Colleyville, Lewisville and Irving.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24FX7E018590
Stock: 7E018590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 57,608 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Yes!! 57,000 original CARFAX certified miles with clean title in hand!!. V6 power with an automatic transmission and lots of options such as power sliding sunroof, premium CD sound system, 5 spoke alloys, power windows locks and seats and so much more!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,800 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK34T17E013256
Stock: 013256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,722 miles
$8,000
Glassman Auto Group - Southfield / Michigan
Carfax indicates only 1-Owner!!, One Owner, Local trade -in, Eclipse GT, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 SOHC MIVEC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, FWD, Grey, Medium Gray w/Cloth-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, 17" x 7.5" 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 1-Touch Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Front fog lights, GT Sun & Sound Package, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Sport Bucket Seats. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 16381 miles below market average!Here at Glassman Automotive we believe in delivering superior service and respect for our customers time. With Glassman Assurance you can expect us to go above and beyond your expectations. We don't want to sell you a car we want to ''Help you buy one''. *POSTED PRICING IS EXCLUSIVE FOR INTERNET CUSTOMERS. *POSTED PRICING IS VALID ONLY UPON PRESENTATION OF THIS AD PRIOR TO DELIVERY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK34T57E009663
Stock: 7E009663
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 74,426 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,792
Sliman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Amherst / Ohio
This Silver 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS might be just the hatchback for you. This one's a deal at $6,792. Complete with a classic silver exterior and a medium gray interior, this vehicle is in high demand. Enjoy the sweet sounds of this vehicle's premium sound system. A simple click can lock and unlock your vehicle with keyless entry. Good cars sell fast! Give us a call and schedule an appointment today! Contact Information: Sliman's Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 7498 Leavitt Rd, Amherst, OH, 44001, Phone: 4409884484, E-mail: bucherj@slimans.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F97E002042
Stock: 201912B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,348 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,199
M & M and Sons Auto Sales - Lutz / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (20 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F47E021145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS: 1 OWNER MITSUBISH ECLIPSE GS.. RUNS AND DRIVES AWESOME, JUST NEEDS A NEW OWNER!3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F77E017039
Stock: 9100M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 213,507 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$2,988
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS 2007 ECLIPSE GS COUPE. *SELLING AS-IS / PRE-AUCTION / MAY NEED SOME TLCCALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK24F07E012118
Stock: 9116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,744 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
ACA Auto Sales - Lynbrook / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4A3AK64F77E073022
Certified Pre-Owned: No
