1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

  • The 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse features sleek styling, comfortable front seats, great cargo space.
  • Puny back seat and harsh ride.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since 1990, the Eclipse has been giving budget-minded enthusiasts style and performance at bargain prices. Last year's redesign of the Eclipse improved on this great idea.

The RS, GS and GS-T have front-wheel drive, but different engines. A twin-cam Chrysler motor powers the RS and GS, while the GS-T gets a potent turbo version of a Mitsubishi 2.0-liter engine. The top-of-the-line GSX gets the Mitsubishi powerplant, and an all-wheel drive system that's ideal for less than hospitable climates.

Prices have crept up a bit and the Eclipse faces stiffer competition in the sport coupe class than it did when it was first introduced in 1990. Still, with all-wheel drive, good looks and fantastic performance, the GSX is worth consideration at $25,000. The GS and GS-T must duel with competitors that offer the same level of refinement and power, often at lower prices.

The Eclipse is essentially the same car as the Eagle Talon, but the Mitsubishi looks much better, to our eyes. The tail is tidier and the roof of the Eclipse is painted the same color as the rest of the car, unlike the Talon's all-black roof treatment. Dual airbags are standard for this sleek sportster, but antilock brakes are optional on all models. The interior is a nice place to spend time, with an organically shaped dashboard that sweeps in front of the driver and between the seats, putting all controls within easy reach.

Shop carefully for a sport coupe, but definitely consider the Eclipse, especially over its less sophisticated sibling, the Talon, which is now in its final year of production. The Eclipse won the battle over its Chrysler sibling, but the real test is how it competes against the recently improved Honda Prelude.

1998 Highlights

The GSX gets a standard sunroof, power driver seat and remote keyless entry.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(56%)
4(33%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.4
46 reviews
46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse
dsmbasshead,12/03/2010
I bought this car, as a replacement for my 2002 Mercury Cougar C2, and I think the eclipse was, by my standards, definitely an upgrade! First of, the exterior styling. The "2G" eclipse is definitely, the best looking generation IMO. I love the body lines, even the uneven hood. The interior is some what bland, but the curves of the dash and panels keep you entertained, although the interior pattern is ugly. Performance on this, for a 2.0l DOHC L4, is awesome! It beats hondas all day and Ive even run agains a Dodge Ram Hemi and won! Its has its flaws, such as questionable build quality on less important components, but over all its a great car with good fuel economy, thats really fun to drive!
A Good Car in my opinion
LocoDonkay,02/23/2002
With this car I have enjoyed myself. I have had no major problems with the car like some of the other reviews. I have made some minor upgrades to the car....Euro tail lights,Short ram intake system, clear bumber leans,and a Hayame muffler.
Good If You Don't Want Your Kid to Speed
jeeppsu85,02/06/2007
My car is beautiful, but has no personality. I treated her like a daughter. I washed and waxed her weekly or bi-weekly and maintained her on a regular basis. There has been no problems with the leaks that are usually found with this model. My only problem is I tend to have problems accelerating on the highway and going uphills. In the winter, the trunk has the grand ability to smack ya on the head. This is a beautiful car but it has low performance. The 420A inline 4 has amazing economy, it hits about 230-310 miles per full tank depending how you drive. To accelerate fast you need to turn the air/heat off to get full power to the engine.
Eclipse GSX
Spooln,03/19/2008
I bought this car from a lady I worked with. I bought it from her with 150,000 miles on it. I knew she was nice to it so I got it. I had a few minor issues with the car. The struts just went, the master cylinder just went and my truck opens sometimes. I don't mind because it is an old car. It is fast with the turbo at 9 PSI. I like the design of the exterior and the nice GSX rims. It has amazing handling and makes everyone look at it because of the nice design. Good car to mod if you plan on it. Has quick acceleration. Girls love it and I would for sure buy another one if they come out with another GSX version.
See all 46 reviews of the 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1998 Mitsubishi Eclipse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
