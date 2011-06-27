  1. Home
1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Since 1990, the Eclipse has been giving budget-minded enthusiasts style and performance at bargain prices. Last year's redesign of the Eclipse improved on this great idea.

The RS, GS and GS-T have front-wheel drive, but different engines. A twin-cam Chrysler motor powers the RS and GS, while the GS-T gets a potent turbo version of a Mitsubishi 2.0-liter engine. The top-of-the-line GSX gets the Mitsubishi power plant, and an all-wheel-drive system for less than hospitable climates.

Prices have crept up a bit and the Eclipse faces stiffer competition in the sport coupe class than it did when it was first introduced in 1990. Still, with all-wheel drive, good looks and fantastic performance, the GSX is worth consideration at $25,000. The GS and GS-T must duel with competitors that offer the same level of refinement and power, often at lower prices.

To keep the Eclipse in the hunt, Mitsubishi has made several improvements for 1996. Audio systems have been substantially revised, optional remote keyless entry systems get a Panic feature, and upper trim levels, and a Homelink transmitter comes standard on GS, GS-T and GSX models. Three new colors are available, and buyers of the base level RS model can opt for a spoiler this year.

The Eclipse is essentially the same car as the Eagle Talon, but the Mitsubishi looks much better, to our eyes. The tail is tidier, and the roof of the Eclipse is painted the same color as the rest of the car, unlike the Talon's all-black roof treatment. Dual airbags are standard for this sleek sportster, but antilock brakes are optional on all models. The interior is a nice place to spend time, with an organically shaped dashboard that sweeps in front of the driver and between the seats, putting all controls in easy reach.

Shop carefully for a sport coupe, but definitely consider the Eclipse, especially over its less sophisticated sibling, the Talon.

1996 Highlights

Three new colors debut on the 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse. Audio systems are revised, and RS models can be ordered with a rear spoiler. Remote keyless entry systems get a new panic feature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

5(56%)
4(35%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
23 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My 96 Eclipse
96eclipse,02/02/2013
I got my car just over 2 years ago,it had just over 113,000 miles on it.I now have 129,800 on it and it runs perfectly.I don't know why people say the millage is ok,I think its wonderful I'm getting 28 in town and 36 on the Highway.I also realized by adding a bit of methanol to the fuel I get another 5 miles to the gallon. My 96 is as economic as any of these newer cars,and bigger too.And only has a 2.0 liter motor.The key to millage is a good cold air intake!Also a good Cat back exhaust system.
Fun Long Lasting Durable Vehicle
Juan St Charles,10/20/2007
My Eclipse is an RS with the 2 liter 420A engine, 5 speed, A/C, manual windows, and rear defroster. The 420A (2.0) non-turbo engine sounds good, performs excellent, and gets good mileage. Vehicle is cool looking and fun to drive. Make sure maintainence was performed every 30K mi including the timing belt at every 60K mi. Mine has been very reliable with minimal cost to operate.
Good car
gtsxtt,01/10/2010
My eclipse was a very good car to me all i have to do is keep gas in it and change the oil and it will run. The only problems i encountered were the oil pan gasket leaking. the door handles broke off and then my alternator went out on me. On my way up a hill the little clip holding my shift cables popped out and i got stuck in 2nd. I fixed it and drove it another 20,000 miles still going with 213,000 and more to come.
Nice sports/economy car
Lou,03/12/2005
The Eclipse RS has an I4 engine with a 5 speed transmittion. It certainly can get out of its way but it also has a sporty design which econ boxes can't match. I like the basic design with roll up window. My model has the optional 17" wheels which improve handling and look great. The car had an head gasket problem but the dealership replaced the head gasket and the timing belt and water pump. So beware of head gaskets issue before your purchase.
See all 23 reviews of the 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse Overview

The Used 1996 Mitsubishi Eclipse is offered in the following submodels: Eclipse Hatchback, Eclipse GSX, Eclipse GS-T. Available styles include GSX Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD, GS 2dr Hatchback, GS-T Turbo 2dr Hatchback, RS 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

